MCSE/MCSA Implementing and Administering Security in a Windows 2000 Network (Exam 70-214)
1st Edition
Study Guide and DVD Training System
Description
This book covers Exam 200-14 in great detail, digging into some of the most important details involved in locking down Windows systems and networks and taking a systemic approach to keeping Windows networks and systems secured. Boasting a one-of-a-kind integration of text, DVD-quality instructor-led training, and Web-based exam simulation and remediation, this study guide & DVD training system gives students 100% coverage of official Microsoft MCSA exam objectives plus realistic test prep. The System package consists of: 1) MCSE Implementing and Administering Security in a Windows 2000 Network Study Guide: Syngress's 1 million study guide users will find tried-and-true features and exciting new enhancements; included are step-by-step exercises plus end-of-chapter bulleted objectives reviews, FAQs, and realistic test prep questions in the same format as those on the actual exam. 2) Security DVD: A full hour of instructor-led training, complete with on-screen configurations and networking schematics, demystifying the toughest exam topics. 3) Security from solutions@syngress.com. Accompanying Web site provides students with authentic interactive exam-simulation software that grades their results and automatically links to e-book study guide for instant review of answer concepts.
Key Features
Covers Critical Security Exam. This exam was created to meet the demand for a security-based examination which verifies an administrator's ability to implement and maintain secure Windows 2000 network. Fast growing certification gains in popularity. The new MCSE certification launched in March and already there are 17,000 MCSA-certified professionals (data as of May, 31, 2002, Microsoft Corp.). This exam also serves as an elective for MCP status and other certifications. Best selling author with over 150,000 copies in print. Tom Shinder's books have over 150,000 copies in print and he's a regular speaker at the security industry's leading Black Hat Briefings. His Configuring ISA Server 2000, has sold over 45,000 units worldwide in a year. First in-depth security exam from Microsoft. As Microsoft certification guru Ed Tittell points out, "this is the first real, nuts-and-bolts security exam in the MCP line-up. This exam is the first MCP test to really dig into some of the most important details involved in locking down Windows systems and networks in the first place, and to step systematically through the processes involved in keeping Windows networks and systems secured thereafter." $2,000 worth of training wrapped in a $60 book/DVD/Web-enhanced training system. Certification Magazine's 2001 reader survey revealed that the average certification costs nearly $2,000. So our low-priced study package delivers unsurpassed value for cost-conscious IT departments and trainees.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Part I Implementing, Managing, and Troubleshooting Baseline Security
Chapter 1 Basic Windows 2000 Security: Using Security Templates
Introduction
Windows 2000 Active Directory Review
The Basic Windows 2000 Security Tools
Configuring Basic Windows 2000 Security with Templates
Deploying Security Templates
Analyzing Your Security Configuration
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 2 Advanced Security Template and Group Policy Issues
Introduction
Configuring Role-Based Server Security
Creating Secure Workstations
Security Template Application Issues
Securing Server Message Block Traffic
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Part II Implementing, Managing, and Troubleshooting Service Packs and Security Updates
Chapter 3 Identifying, Installing, and Troubleshooting Required Updates
Introduction
Identifying Required Updates
Troubleshooting Update Installations
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Part III Implementing and Managing a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Encrypting File System (EFS)
Chapter 4 Installing, Configuring, & Managing Windows 2000 Certificate Authorities
Introduction
Cryptography and You:What is it All About?
Certificate Authorities
Installing and Managing Windows 2000 Certificate Authorities
Advanced Certificate Management Issues
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 5 Managing and Troubleshooting the Encrypting File System
Introduction
The Role of EFS in a Network Security Plan
Using the Encrypting File System
User Operations
EFS Architecture and Troubleshooting
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Part IV: Implementing, Managing, and Troubleshooting Secure Communication Channels
Chapter 6 Configuring and Troubleshooting Windows IP Security
Introduction
The Need for Network Security
IP Security Overview
IP Security Management Tools
Deploying and Troubleshooting Windows IP Security
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 7 Implementing Secure Wireless Networks
Introduction to the Wireless LAN
Wireless LAN Security Issues
Configuring Windows Client Computers for Wireless Security
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Part V Configuring, Managing, and Troubleshooting Authentication and Remote Access Security
Chapter 8 Configuring Secure Network and Internet Authentication Methods
Introduction
Network Authentication in Windows 2000
Kerberos Overview
Kerberos in Windows 2000
Configuring Kerberos Trusts
Configuring User Authentication
Configuring Web Authentication
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 9 Configuring and Troubleshooting Remote Access and VPN Authentication
Introduction
Remote Access Authentication Methods
Configuring a Remote Access Server
Configuring a Virtual Private Networking Server
Configuring Network Clients for Secure Remote Access
Troubleshooting Remote Access Problems
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Part VI Monitoring and Responding to Security Incidents
Chapter 10 Configuring and Using Auditing and the Event Logs
Introduction
Auditing for Increased Security
Auditing Windows 2000
Auditing Best Practices
Auditing Internet Information Services
Windows Auditing Tools
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 11 Responding to and Recovering from Security Breaches
Introduction
Security Incidents
Malware Issues
Incident Response
Forensics
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Part VII Appendixes
Appendix A Utilities for the White Hat
Introduction
White Hat Vulnerability Testing
White Hat Protection Tools
Summary
Appendix B Port Numbers and Associated Attacks
Introduction
Port Numbers
Appendix C Self Test Questions, Answers, and Explanations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2003
- Published:
- 28th February 2003
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479316
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781931836845