MCSE/MCSA Implementing and Administering Security in a Windows 2000 Network (Exam 70-214)

Table of Contents



Foreword

Part I Implementing, Managing, and Troubleshooting Baseline Security

Chapter 1 Basic Windows 2000 Security: Using Security Templates

Introduction

Windows 2000 Active Directory Review

The Basic Windows 2000 Security Tools

Configuring Basic Windows 2000 Security with Templates

Deploying Security Templates

Analyzing Your Security Configuration

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 2 Advanced Security Template and Group Policy Issues

Introduction

Configuring Role-Based Server Security

Creating Secure Workstations

Security Template Application Issues

Securing Server Message Block Traffic

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Part II Implementing, Managing, and Troubleshooting Service Packs and Security Updates

Chapter 3 Identifying, Installing, and Troubleshooting Required Updates

Introduction

Identifying Required Updates

Troubleshooting Update Installations

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Part III Implementing and Managing a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Encrypting File System (EFS)

Chapter 4 Installing, Configuring, & Managing Windows 2000 Certificate Authorities

Introduction

Cryptography and You:What is it All About?

Certificate Authorities

Installing and Managing Windows 2000 Certificate Authorities

Advanced Certificate Management Issues

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 5 Managing and Troubleshooting the Encrypting File System

Introduction

The Role of EFS in a Network Security Plan

Using the Encrypting File System

User Operations

EFS Architecture and Troubleshooting

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Part IV: Implementing, Managing, and Troubleshooting Secure Communication Channels

Chapter 6 Configuring and Troubleshooting Windows IP Security

Introduction

The Need for Network Security

IP Security Overview

IP Security Management Tools

Deploying and Troubleshooting Windows IP Security

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 7 Implementing Secure Wireless Networks

Introduction to the Wireless LAN

Wireless LAN Security Issues

Configuring Windows Client Computers for Wireless Security

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Part V Configuring, Managing, and Troubleshooting Authentication and Remote Access Security

Chapter 8 Configuring Secure Network and Internet Authentication Methods

Introduction

Network Authentication in Windows 2000

Kerberos Overview

Kerberos in Windows 2000

Configuring Kerberos Trusts

Configuring User Authentication

Configuring Web Authentication

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 9 Configuring and Troubleshooting Remote Access and VPN Authentication

Introduction

Remote Access Authentication Methods

Configuring a Remote Access Server

Configuring a Virtual Private Networking Server

Configuring Network Clients for Secure Remote Access

Troubleshooting Remote Access Problems

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Part VI Monitoring and Responding to Security Incidents

Chapter 10 Configuring and Using Auditing and the Event Logs

Introduction

Auditing for Increased Security

Auditing Windows 2000

Auditing Best Practices

Auditing Internet Information Services

Windows Auditing Tools

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 11 Responding to and Recovering from Security Breaches

Introduction

Security Incidents

Malware Issues

Incident Response

Forensics

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Part VII Appendixes

Appendix A Utilities for the White Hat

Introduction

White Hat Vulnerability Testing

White Hat Protection Tools

Summary

Appendix B Port Numbers and Associated Attacks

Introduction

Port Numbers

Appendix C Self Test Questions, Answers, and Explanations

Index



