Maxwell's Equations and Their Consequences
1st Edition
Elementary Electromagnetic Theory
Description
Elementary Electromagnetic Theory Volume 3: Maxwell’s Equations and their Consequences is the third of three volumes that intend to cover electromagnetism and its potential theory.
The third volume considers the implications of Maxwell's equations, such as electromagnetic radiation in simple cases, and its relation between Maxwell's equation and the Lorenz transformation. Included in this volume are chapters 11-14, which contain an in-depth discussion of the following topics: • Electromagnetic Waves • The Lorentz Invariance of Maxwell's Equation • Radiation • Motion of Charged Particles Intended to serve as an introduction to electromagnetism and potential theory, the book is for second, third, and fourth year undergraduates of physics and engineering, as they are included in their course of study. Do note that the authors assume that the readers are conversant with the basic ideas of vector analysis, including vector integral theorems.
Table of Contents
Preface to Volume 3
11. Electromagnetic Waves
11.1 Plane Electromagnetic Waves
11.2 Reflection and Transmission: Normal Incidence
11.3 Reflection and Refraction: Oblique Incidence
11.4 Energy Relations for Oblique Incidence
11.5 Total Internal Reflection
11.6 Propagation of Waves in a Conducting Medium
11.7 Waveguides
11.8 The Transmission Line
12. The Lorentz Invariance of Maxwell's Equations
12.1 Groups of Transformations
12.2 Four-Vectors and Six-Vectors
12.3 The Lorentz Group
12.4 Maxwell's Equations
12.5 The Electromagnetic Potentials
13. Radiation
13.1 General Properties of Radiation
13.2 The Hertz Vector
13.3 Solutions with Axial Symmetry
13.4 Discussion of the Field Strength
13.5 Interpretation of the Results
13.6 Other Kinds of Radiative Solutions
13.7 The Fields of Moving Charges
13.8 The Liénard-Wiechert Potentials
13.9 Calculation of the Field Strengths
14. The Motion of Charged Particles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Non-Relativistic Motion of an Electric Charge in an Electromagnetic Field
14.3 Charged Particles and Currents
14.4 Relativistic Motion of Charges
Answers to the Exercises
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156408