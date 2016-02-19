Elementary Electromagnetic Theory Volume 3: Maxwell’s Equations and their Consequences is the third of three volumes that intend to cover electromagnetism and its potential theory.

The third volume considers the implications of Maxwell's equations, such as electromagnetic radiation in simple cases, and its relation between Maxwell's equation and the Lorenz transformation. Included in this volume are chapters 11-14, which contain an in-depth discussion of the following topics: • Electromagnetic Waves • The Lorentz Invariance of Maxwell's Equation • Radiation • Motion of Charged Particles Intended to serve as an introduction to electromagnetism and potential theory, the book is for second, third, and fourth year undergraduates of physics and engineering, as they are included in their course of study. Do note that the authors assume that the readers are conversant with the basic ideas of vector analysis, including vector integral theorems.