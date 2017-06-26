Matrix Metalloproteinases and Tissue Remodeling in Health and Disease: Target Tissues and Therapy, Volume 148
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Role of Matrix Metalloproteinases in Development, Repair, and Destruction of the Lungs
Amanda Y. Hendrix and Farrah Kheradmand
2. Matrix Metalloproteinases in Kidney Disease: Role in Pathogenesis and Potential as a Therapeutic Target
Alan R. Parrish
3. Regulation of Matrix Metalloproteinase in the Pathogenesis of Diabetic Retinopathy
Renu A. Kowluru and Manish Mishra
4. Matrix Metalloproteinases in Normal Pregnancy and Preeclampsia
Juanjuan Chen and Raouf A. Khalil
5. Matrix Metalloproteinases, Neural Extracellular Matrix, and Central Nervous System Pathology
Ciro De Luca and Michele Papa
6. Matrix Metalloproteinases in Bone Resorption, Remodeling, and Repair
Katiucia B.S. Paiva and José M. Granjeiro
7. Matrix Metalloproteinases and Synovial Joint Pathology
Charles J. Malemud
9. Metalloproteinases in Rheumatoid Arthritis: Potential Therapeutic Targets to Improve Current Therapies
Yoshifumi Itoh
9. The Roles of Matrix Metalloproteinases in Pancreatic Cancer
Anna M. Knapinska, Christie-Anne Estrada and Gregg B. Fields
10. Matrix Metalloproteinase Inhibitors as Investigational and Therapeutic Tools in Unrestrained Tissue Remodeling and Pathological Disorders
Jie Liu and Raouf A. Khalil
Description
Matrix Metalloproteinases and Tissue Remodeling in Health and Disease: Target Tissues and Therapy, Volume, Volume 148, the latest volume in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series covers a variety of timely topics, with chapters focusing on The Role of Matrix Metalloproteinases in Development, Repair, and Destruction of the Lungs, Matrix Metalloproteinases in Kidney Disease: Role in Pathogenesis and Potential as a Therapeutic Target, Regulation of Matrix Metalloproteinase in the Pathogenesis of Diabetic Retinopathy, Matrix Metalloproteinases in Normal Pregnancy and Preeclampsia, and Matrix Metalloproteinases, Neural Extracellular Matrix, and Central Nervous System Pathology.
This volume is the second part of a thematic on matrix metalloproteinases and tissue remodeling in health and disease. It focuses on the role of MMPs in other systems, target tissues, and pathological disorders and the potential benefits of MMP inhibitors in various disorders.
Key Features
- Serves as the second part of a thematic on matrix metalloproteinases and tissue remodeling in health and disease
- Focuses on cardiovascular remodeling
- Contains contributions from leading authorities on the topics
- Publishes cutting-edge reviews in molecular biology
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students, postgraduate trainees as well as established scientists, physicians and medical professionals with interest in the field of matrix metalloproteinases and tissue remodeling.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128312
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128127766
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology... a valuable acquisition to any library." --The Nucleus
About the Serial Volume Editors
Raouf Khalil Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Raouf Khalil is an MD PhD who is very interested in scientific research. After receiving his MD, he joined the graduate school and received his PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Miami, Florida. After doing postdoctoral training at Harvard University, he joined the faculty at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He then moved back to Harvard where he is now Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Dr. Khalil has long been interested in vascular physiology and cell biology. The main focus of his research laboratory is to study the cellular mechanisms of vascular tone under physiological conditions and the changes in these mechanisms in pathological conditions such as coronary artery disease, salt-sensitive hypertension, hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease. State-of-the-art equipment to study various aspects of the vascular system at the whole animal, tissue, cellular, and molecular level are available in his laboratory. Powerful techniques such as physiological bioassays, radioimmunoassays, mRNA and protein analysis, cell and organ culture, immunofluorescence, digital imaging and confocal microscopy are also available. Dr. Khalil's research projects include investigation of endothelium-dependent mechanisms of vascular relaxation, calcium-dependent and calcium-independent mechanisms of vascular and uterine contraction, role of protein kinases and phosphatases in vascular and uterine smooth muscle contraction, mechanisms of sex differences in vascular tone, the role of endothelin in salt-sensitive hypertension, and the role of matrix metalloproteinases in hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Vascular Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA