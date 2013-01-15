MATLAB® by Example
1st Edition
Programming Basics
Description
MATLAB By Example guides the reader through each step of writing MATLAB programs. The book assumes no previous programming experience on the part of the reader, and uses multiple examples in clear language to introduce concepts and practical tools. Straightforward and detailed instructions allow beginners to learn and develop their MATLAB skills quickly.
The book consists of ten chapters, discussing in detail the integrated development environment (IDE), scalars, vectors, arrays, adopting structured programming style using functions and recursive functions, control flow, debugging, profiling, and structures. A chapter also describes Symbolic Math Toolbox, teaching readers how to solve algebraic equations, differentiation, integration, differential equations, and Laplace and Fourier transforms. Containing hundreds of examples illustrated using screen shots, hundreds of exercises, and three projects, this book can be used to complement coursework or as a self-study book, and can be used as a textbook in universities, colleges and high schools.
Key Features
- No programming experience necessary to learn MATLAB
- Examples with screenshots and plentiful exercises throughout help make MATLAB easy to understand
- Projects enable readers to write long MATLAB programs, and take the first step toward being a professional MATLAB programmer
Readership
Students and professionals in engineering and related fields who need to learn Matlab programming.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Why This Book Is Different
How This Book Is Organized
1. Matlab Integrated Development Environment
Lesson 1.1 Basics of the Matlab Integrated Development Environment
Lesson 1.2 Matlab Script Files
Lesson 1.3 Matlab Editor—Cell Mode
Answers to Selected Exercises
2. Scalars in Matlab
Lesson 2.1 Creating and Naming Matlab Scalar Variables
Lesson 2.2 Approximation of Numbers and Discrete Mathematical Operations
Lesson 2.3 Mathematical Expressions for Scalar Variables
Lesson 2.4 Relational and Logical Operations for Scalar Variables
Lesson 2.5 Complex Scalar Variables
Answers to Selected Exercises
3. Vectors in Matlab
Lesson 3.1 Creating Vectors
Lesson 3.2 Relational and Logical Operations on Vectors
Lesson 3.3 Accessing Elements in Vectors
Lesson 3.4 Arithmetical Operations on Vectors
Lesson 3.5 Plotting Vectors
Answers to Selected Exercises
4. Arrays in Matlab
Lesson 4.1 Creating Arrays
Lesson 4.2 Relational and Logical Operations on Arrays
Lesson 4.3 Accessing Elements in Arrays
Lesson 4.4 Arithmetical Operations on Arrays
Lesson 4.5 Plotting Arrays
Answers to Selected Exercises
5. Matlab Functions
Lesson 5.1 Introduction to Functions
Lesson 5.2 Creating Functions
Lesson 5.3 Scope of Matlab Variables in a Function
Answers to Selected Exercises
6. Conditional Statements in Matlab
Lesson 6.1 The Construction of an if Statement
Lesson 6.2 The Construction of an if else Statement
Lesson 6.3 Recursive Functions
Lesson 6.4 The Construction of an if elseif else Statement
Lesson 6.5 The Construction of a switch case Statement
Answers to Selected Exercises
7. Loop Statements in Matlab
Lesson 7.1 The Construction of a for Loop Statement
Lesson 7.2 The Construction of Combined for and if Statements
Lesson 7.3 The Construction of a while Loop Statement
Answers to Selected Exercises
Projects
8. Matlab Debugging, Profiling, and Code Indentation
Lesson 8.1 Matlab Debugging
Lesson 8.2 Debugging Matlab Functions
Lesson 8.3 Advanced Matlab Debugging Tools
Lesson 8.4 The Matlab Profiler Tool
Lesson 8.5 Matlab Code Indentation
Answers to Selected Exercises
9. Structures in Matlab
Lesson 9.1 Structures in Matlab
Lesson 9.2 A Vector of Structures
Answers to Selected Exercises
Project: The Fox and Rabbit Game
10. Calculus in Matlab
Lesson 10.1 Introduction to Symbolic Math Toolbox
Lesson 10.2 Algebraic Equations
Lesson 10.3 Differentiation and Integration
Lesson 10.4 Differential Equations
Lesson 10.5 Laplace and Fourier Transforms
Answers to Selected Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 15th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124058538
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124052123
About the Author
Munther Gdeisat
Affiliations and Expertise
Information Technology Department, College of Applied Sciences, Sohar, Sultanate of Oman
Francis Lilley
Affiliations and Expertise
General Engineering Research Institute (GERI), Liverpool John Moores University, Liverpool, UK