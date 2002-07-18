Mathematics for Engineers and Technologists
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword; Introduction; Functions; Vectors, phasors and complex numbers; Mathematical models; Calculus; Differential equations; Laplace transform; Sequences and series; Logic gates; Probability and statistics; Solutions to problems; Index
Description
This book is carefully designed to be used on a wide range of introductory courses at first degree and HND level in the U.K., with content matched to a variety of first year degree modules from IEng and other BSc Engineering and Technology courses. Lecturers will find the breadth of material covered gears the book towards a flexible style of use, which can be tailored to their syllabus, and used along side the other IIE Core Textbooks to bring first year students up to speed on the mathematics they require for their engineering degree.
Key Features
Features real-world examples, case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions throughout Introduces key mathematical methods in practical engineering contexts *Bridges the gap between theory and practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 18th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511191
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750655446
Reviews
'I am sure that the heavy use of application examples and case studies has considerable potential. Likewise, the section on model building is welcome, given the number of texts that concentrate on the solution of equations without any great reference to their origins or context.' John Szymanski, Senior Lecturer University of York 'The proposed outline for the Maths book sits very well within the core IIE series. In my opinion, it provides a coverage which will satisfy at least 80% of the required maths profile for the vast majority of IIE engineering courses for year 1 and will also support mathematics teaching in the second year (and a substantial part of the syllabus for other engineering courses). It is supportive of the subjects covered in the Mechanical Systems book (will be covered in the Electronic Engineering book) and, to some extent, the business book, although this relies on less mathematical rigour. The proposed approach appears quite different from the majority of likely competitive texts in that it approaches the subject of mathematics from an engineering systems perspective, introducing the need for the techniques before introducing the techniques themselves. In this way, I feel it will be a great support to the education of IEng students by breaking down the barrier that so often exists, namely the lack of immediate connectivity between the concept and the application.' Alistair Duffy, Series Editor
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Huw Fox Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Suffolk College
William Bolton Author
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK