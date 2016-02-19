Mathematics for Dynamic Modeling provides an introduction to the mathematics of dynamical systems. This book presents the mathematical formulations in terms of linear and nonlinear differential equations.

Organized into two parts encompassing nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the notions of equilibrium and stability in differential equation modeling that occur in the guise of simple models in the plane. This text then focuses on nonlinear models in which the limiting behavior of orbits can be more complicated. Other chapters consider the problems that illustrate the concepts of equilibrium and stability, limit cycles, chaos, and bifurcation. This book discusses as well a variety of topics, including cusp catastrophes, strange attractors, and reaction–diffusion and shock phenomena. The final chapter deals with models that are based on the notion of optimization.

This book is intended to be suitable for students in upper undergraduate and first-year graduate course in mathematical modeling.