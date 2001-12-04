Mathematics for Chemistry and Physics
1st Edition
Description
Chemistry and physics share a common mathematical foundation. From elementary calculus to vector analysis and group theory, Mathematics for Chemistry and Physics aims to provide a comprehensive reference for students and researchers pursuing these scientific fields. The book is based on the authors many classroom experience.
Designed as a reference text, Mathematics for Chemistry and Physics will prove beneficial for students at all university levels in chemistry, physics, applied mathematics, and theoretical biology. Although this book is not computer-based, many references to current applications are included, providing the background to what goes on "behind the screen" in computer experiments.
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in chemistry, chemical physics, materials science, and physics. Researchers in chemistry/physics and theoretical biologists
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Variables and Functions
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Functions
1.3 Classification and Properties of Functions
1.4 Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
1.5 Applications of Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
1.6 Complex Numbers
1.7 Circular Trigonometric Functions
1.8 Hyperbolic Functions
Problems
2 Limits, Derivatives and Series
2.1 Definition of a Limit
2.2 Continuity
2.3 The Derivative
2.4 Higher Derivatives
2.5 Implicit and Parametric Relations
2.6 The Extrema of a Function and Its Critical Points
2.7 The Differential
2.8 The Mean-Value Theorem and l’Hospital’s Rule
2.9 Taylor's Series
2.10 Binomial Expansion
2.11 Tests of Series Convergence
2.12 Functions of Several Variables
2.13 Exact Differentials
Problems
3 Integration
3.1 The Indefinite Integral
3.2 Integration Formulas
3.3 Methods of Integration
3.3.1 Integration by Substitution
3.3.2 Integration by Parts
3.3.3 Integration of Partial Fractions
3.4 Definite Integrals
3.4.1 Definition
3.4.2 Plane Area
3.4.3 Line Integrals
3.4.4 Fido and his Master
3.4.5 The Gaussian and Its Moments
3.5 Integrating Factors
3.6 Tables of Integrals
Problems
4 Vector Analysis
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Vector Addition
4.3 Scalar Product
4.4 Vector Product
4.5 Triple Products
4.6 Reciprocal Bases
4.7 Differentiation of Vectors
4.8 Scalar and Vector Fields
4.9 The Gradient
4.10 The Divergence
4.11 The Curl or Rotation
4.12 The Laplacian
4.13 Maxwell's Equations
4.14 Line Integrals
4.15 Curvilinear Coordinates
Problems
5 Ordinary Differential Equations
5.1 First-Order Differential Equations
5.2 Second-Order Differential Equations
5.2.1 Series Solution
5.2.2 The Classical Harmonic Oscillator
5.2.3 The Damped Oscillator
5.3 The Differential Operator
5.3.1 Harmonic Oscillator
5.3.2 Inhomogeneous Equations
5.3.3 Forced Vibrations
5.4 Applications in Quantum Mechanics
5.4.1 The Particle in a Box
5.4.2 Symmetric Box
5.4.3 Rectangular Barrier: The Tunnel Effect
5.4.4 The Harmonic Oscillator in Quantum Mechanics
5.5 Special Functions
5.5.1 Hermite Polynomials
5.5.2 Associated Legendre Polynomials
5.5.3 The Associated Laguerre Polynomials
5.5.4 The Gamma Function
5.5.5 Bessel Functions
5.5.6 Mathieu Functions
5.5.7 The Hypergeometric Functions
Problems
6 Partial Differential Equations
6.1 The Vibrating String
6.1.1 The Wave Equation
6.1.2 Separation of Variables
6.1.3 Boundary Conditions
6.1.4 Initial Conditions
6.2 The Three-Dimensional Harmonic Oscillator
6.2.1 Quantum-Mechanical Applications
6.2.2 Degeneracy
6.3 The Two-Body Problem
6.3.1 Classical Mechanics
6.3.2 Quantum Mechanics
6.4 Central Forces
6.4.1 Spherical Coordinates
6.4.2 Spherical Harmonics
6.5 The Diatomic Molecule
6.5.1 The Rigid Rotator
6.5.2 The Vibrating Rotator
6.5.3 Centrifugal Forces
6.6 The Hydrogen Atom
6.6.1 Energy
6.6.2 Wavefunctions and The Probability Density
6.7 Binary Collisions
6.7.1 Conservation of Angular Momentum
6.7.2 Conservation of Energy
6.7.3 Interaction Potential: LJ (6-12)
6.7.4 Angle of Deflection
6.7.5 Quantum Mechanical Description: The Phase Shift
Problems
7 Operators and Matrices
7.1 The Algebra of Operators
7.2 Hermitian Operators and Their Eigenvalues
7.3 Matrices
7.4 The Determinant
7.5 Properties of Determinants
7.6 Jacobians
7.7 Vectors and Matrices
7.8 Linear Equations
7.9 Partitioning of Matrices
7.10 Matrix Formulation of the Eigenvalue Problem
7.11 Coupled Oscillators
7.12 Geometric Operations
7.13 The Matrix Method in Quantum Mechanics
7.14 The Harmonic Oscillator
Problems
8 Group Theory
8.1 Definition of a Group
8.2 Examples
8.3 Permutations
8.4 Conjugate Elements and Classes
8.5 Molecular Symmetry
8.6 The Character
8.7 Irreducible Representations
8.8 Character Tables
8.9 Reduction of a Representation: The “Magic Formula”
8.10 The Direct Product Representation
8.11 Symmetry-Adapted Functions: Projection Operators
8.12 Hybridization of Atomic Orbitals
8.13 Crystal Symmetry
Problems
9 Molecular Mechanics
9.1 Kinetic Energy
9.2 Molecular Rotation
9.2.1 Euler's Angles
9.2.2 Classification of Rotators
9.2.3 Angular Momenta
9.2.4 The Symmetric Top in Quantum Mechanics
9.3 Vibrational Energy
9.3.1 Kinetic Energy
9.3.2 Internal Coordinates: The G Matrix
9.3.3 Potential Energy
9.3.4 Normal Coordinates
9.3.5 Secular Determinant
9.3.6 An Example: The Water Molecule
9.3.7 Symmetry Coordinates
9.3.8 Application to Molecular Vibrations
9.3.9 Form of Normal Modes
9.4 Nonrigid Molecules
9.4.1 Molecular Inversion
9.4.2 Internal Rotation
9.4.3 Molecular Conformation: The Molecular Mechanics Method
Problems
10 Probability and Statistics
10.1 Permutations
10.2 Combinations
10.3 Probability
10.4 Stirling's Approximation
10.5 Statistical Mechanics
10.6 The Lagrange Multipliers
10.7 The Partition Function
10.8 Molecular Energies
10.8.1 Translation
10.8.2 Rotation
10.8.3 Vibration
10.9 Quantum Statistics
10.9.1 The Indistinguishability of Identical Particles
10.9.2 The Exclusion Principle
10.9.3 Fermi–Dirac Statistics
10.9.4 Bose–Einstein Statistics
10.10 Ortho- and Para-Hydrogen
Problems
11 Integral Transforms
11.1 The Fourier Transform
11.1.1 Convolution
11.1.2 Fourier Transform Pairs
11.2 The Laplace Transform
11.2.1 Examples of Simple Laplace Transforms
11.2.2 The Transform of Derivatives
11.2.3 Solution of Differential Equations
11.2.4 Laplace Transforms: Convolution and Inversion
11.2.5 Green's Functions
Problems
12 Approximation Methods in Quantum Mechanics
12.1 The Born–Oppenheimer Approximation
12.2 Perturbation Theory: Stationary States
12.2.1 Nondegenerate Systems
12.2.2 First-Order Approximation
12.2.3 Second-Order Approximation
12.2.4 The Anharmonic Oscillator
12.2.5 Degenerate Systems
12.2.6 The Stark Effect of the Hydrogen Atom
12.3 Time-Dependent Perturbations
12.3.1 The Schr¨Odinger Equation
12.3.2 Interaction of Light and Matter
12.3.3 Spectroscopic Selection Rules
12.4 The Variation Method
12.4.1 The Variation Theorem
12.4.2 An Example: The Particle in a Box
12.4.3 Linear Variation Functions
12.4.4 Linear Combinations of Atomic Orbitals (LCAO)
12.4.5 The H¨Uckel Approximation
Problems
13 Numerical Analysis
13.1 Errors
13.1.1 The Gaussian Distribution
13.1.2 The Poisson Distribution
13.2 The Method of Least Squares
13.3 Polynomial Interpolation and Smoothing
13.4 The Fourier Transform
13.4.1 The Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT)
13.4.2 The Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)
13.4.3 An Application: Interpolation and Smoothing
13.5 Numerical Integration
13.5.1 The Trapezoid Rule
13.5.2 Simpson's Rule
13.5.3 The Method of Romberg
13.6 Zeros of Functions
13.6.1 Newton's Method
13.6.2 The Bisection Method
13.6.3 The Roots: An Example
Problems
Appendices
I The Greek Alphabet
II Dimensions and Units
III Atomic Orbitals
IV Radial Wavefunctions for Hydrogenlike Species
V The Laplacian Operator in Spherical Coordinates
VI The Divergence Theorem
VII Determination of the Molecular Symmetry Group
VIII Character Tables for Some of the More Common Point Groups
IX Matrix Elements for the Harmonic Oscillator
X Further Reading
Applied Mathematics
Chemical Physics
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 4th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511276
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127050515
About the Author
George Turrell
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sciences and Technology of Lille, France
Reviews
"Chemistry and physics studies are very appealing to many students until they realize that they should have the necessary math skills to the understanding of chemistry and physics. I think that the book of Professor G. Turrell entitled "Mathematics for Physics and Chemistry " provides students with the mathematical bases that will help them to conduct their studies in an optimal conditions. The various chapters of the book introduces in pedagogical way important mathematical tools such as matrix, derivative, integral, differential equations with an illustration of the close interdependence between chemistry, physics and mathematics. I use this book for my own courses and I recommend this book for students." --Professor Nacer Idrissi (Lille, France)