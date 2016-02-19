Mathematical Theory of Connecting Networks and Telephone Traffic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120875504, 9780080955230

Mathematical Theory of Connecting Networks and Telephone Traffic, Volume 17

1st Edition

Editors: V.E. Beneš
eBook ISBN: 9780080955230
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 318
Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955230

About the Editors

V.E. Beneš Editor

