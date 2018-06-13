Mathematical Techniques of Fractional Order Systems

Ahmed G. Radwan (Senior member IEEE) is a Professor in the Engineering Mathematics Department, Cairo University, Egypt, and Acting Director of Research, Nile University, Egypt. He was the Former Director of Nanoelectronics Integrated Systems Center (NISC), Nile University, Egypt. Dr. Radwan was a visiting Professor in Computational Electromagnetic Lab (CEL), Electrical and Computer Engineering department (ECE), McMaster University, Canada in the interval [2008 – 2009], then he was selected to be a part of the first foundation research teams to join KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) during the interval [2009 -2011]. His research interests include interdisciplinary concepts between mathematics and engineering applications such as fractional-order systems, bifurcation, chaos, memristor, and encryption. Dr. Radwan received the Cairo University excellence award for research in the engineering sciences in 2016, the Abdul Hameed Shoman Award for Arab Researchers in basic sciences in 2015, the state achievements award for research in mathematical sciences in 2012, the Cairo University achievements award for research in the engineering sciences in 2013, and the best researcher awards Nile University 2015 & 2016. Dr. Radwan has more than 200 papers, h-index 30, and more than 3000 citations based on Scopus database. He is the Co-inventor of Six US patents, author/Co-author of Seven international books as well as 15-chapter books in the highly ranked publishers such as Elsevier and Springer. He received many research grants as Principle Investigator (PI), CO-PI, or Consultant from different national/international organizations. He was Invited to be Lead/Guest Editors in Journal of Circuits, Systems and Signal Processing, and Journal of Mathematical Problems in Engineering, and Complexity. He organized many special sessions, serve as TPC (Technical Program Committee) in several international conferences. He was selected as a member of the first scientific council of Egyptian Young Academy of Sciences (EYAS) as well as in the first scientific council of the Egyptian Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, and Innovation (ECASTI) to empower and encourage Egyptian young scientists in science and technology and build knowledge-based societies.