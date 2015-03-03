Mathematical Models for Neglected Tropical Diseases: Essential Tools for Control and Elimination, Part A, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Editor
- Editorial Board
- Preface
- Chapter One. The Allee Effect and Elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases: A Mathematical Modelling Study
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methods
- 3. Results
- 4. Discussion
- Appendix
- Chapter Two. Mathematical Modelling of Leprosy and Its Control
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Current Epidemiological Situation and Challenges
- 3. Heterogeneity in Leprosy
- 4. Leprosy Models
- 5. Future Challenges
- 6. Conclusion
- Chapter Three. Mathematical Models of Human African Trypanosomiasis Epidemiology
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Notation
- 3. Models of African Trypanosomiasis
- 4. Model Comparisons
- 5. Models of Control Interventions and Their Cost Effectiveness
- 6. Outlook
- Chapter Four. Ecology, Evolution and Control of Chagas Disease: A Century of Neglected Modelling and a Promising Future
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Models of Triatomines Population Dynamics and Control
- 3. Epidemiological Models of Trypanosoma cruzi Transmission
- 4. General Conclusion
- Chapter Five. Mathematical Inference on Helminth Egg Counts in Stool and Its Applications in Mass Drug Administration Programmes to Control Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis in Public Health
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Sources of Variability in Egg Counts
- 3. General Mathematical Framework for FECs
- 4. Applications of the General Mathematical Framework
- 5. Conclusions
- Appendices
- Chapter Six. Modelling Lymphatic Filariasis Transmission and Control: Modelling Frameworks, Lessons Learned and Future Directions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Brief History of Lymphatic Filariasis Modelling
- 3. Comparison of Modelling Frameworks: Structure and Parameter Values
- 4. Validation and Lessons Learned Regarding Transmission Dynamics
- 5. Lessons Learned Regarding Intervention Impact
- 6. Critical Issues in Modelling Elimination
- 7. Conclusion
- Chapter Seven. Modelling the Effects of Mass Drug Administration on the Molecular Epidemiology of Schistosomes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Schistosomes as a ‘Model’ for Anthelmintic MDA
- 3. The Role of Genetics and Genomics in Mathematical Models
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter Eight. Economic and Financial Evaluation of Neglected Tropical Diseases
- 1. The Importance of Economics in Decision-Making
- 2. Health and Economic Burden: Cost of Illness (COI) Studies
- 3. Cost of Interventions
- 4. Cost-Benefit and Cost-Effectiveness Analyses
- 5. Determining Rates of Return: Return-on-Investment and Internal Rate of Return Analyses
- 6. Financing NTD Prevention and Control
- 7. Summary
- INDEX
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.
Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies of parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
The 2013 impact factor is 4.36.
Roy Anderson Serial Volume Editor
Professor Sir Roy Anderson is the Director of the London Centre for Neglected Tropical Disease Research and works at the Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Imperial College London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK
Maria Gloria Basanez Serial Volume Editor
Professor Maria-Gloria Basanez works at the Faculty of Medicine, School of Public Health at Imperial College London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College London, UK