Mathematical Modelling
1st Edition
A Way of Life - ICTMA 11
Description
Mathematical modelling is often spoken of as a way of life, referring to habits of mind and to dependence on the power of mathematics to describe, explain, predict and control real phenomena. This book aims to encourage teachers to provide opportunities for students to model a variety of real phenomena appropriately matched to students’ mathematical backgrounds and interests from early stages of mathematical education. Habits, misconceptions, and mindsets about mathematics can present obstacles to university students’ acceptance of a ‘‘models-and-modelling perspective’’ at this stage of mathematics education. Without prior experience in building, interpreting and applying mathematical models, many students may never come to view and regard modelling as a way of life. The book records presentations at the ICTMA 11 conference held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2003.
Key Features
- Examines mathematical modelling as a way of life, referring to habits of mind and dependence on the power of mathematics to describe, explain, predict and control real phenomena
- Encourages teachers to provide students with opportunities to model a variety of real phenomena appropriately matched to students’ mathematical backgrounds and interests from early stages of mathematical education
- Records presentations at the ICTMA 11 conference held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2003
Readership
Math teachers
Table of Contents
Mathematical modelling in the elementary school; Modelling with middle and secondary students; Post-secondary modelling; Research; Perspectives; Reflections on the 20th anniversary of ICTMA.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 1st June 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099549
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781904275039
About the Author
S J Lamon
Affiliations and Expertise
Marquette University, USA
W A Parker
S K Houston
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ulster, Ireland