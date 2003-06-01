Mathematical Modelling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781904275039, 9780857099549

Mathematical Modelling

1st Edition

A Way of Life - ICTMA 11

Authors: S J Lamon W A Parker S K Houston
eBook ISBN: 9780857099549
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275039
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2003
Page Count: 288
Description

Mathematical modelling is often spoken of as a way of life, referring to habits of mind and to dependence on the power of mathematics to describe, explain, predict and control real phenomena. This book aims to encourage teachers to provide opportunities for students to model a variety of real phenomena appropriately matched to students’ mathematical backgrounds and interests from early stages of mathematical education. Habits, misconceptions, and mindsets about mathematics can present obstacles to university students’ acceptance of a ‘‘models-and-modelling perspective’’ at this stage of mathematics education. Without prior experience in building, interpreting and applying mathematical models, many students may never come to view and regard modelling as a way of life. The book records presentations at the ICTMA 11 conference held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2003.

Key Features

  • Examines mathematical modelling as a way of life, referring to habits of mind and dependence on the power of mathematics to describe, explain, predict and control real phenomena
  • Encourages teachers to provide students with opportunities to model a variety of real phenomena appropriately matched to students’ mathematical backgrounds and interests from early stages of mathematical education
  • Records presentations at the ICTMA 11 conference held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2003

Readership

Math teachers

Table of Contents

Mathematical modelling in the elementary school; Modelling with middle and secondary students; Post-secondary modelling; Research; Perspectives; Reflections on the 20th anniversary of ICTMA.

S J Lamon

Marquette University, USA

S K Houston

University of Ulster, Ireland

