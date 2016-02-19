Mathematical Methods of Analytical Mechanics
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The book's calculations use tensor geometry and geometry of variation calculation. Invariance properties are
associated with Noether's theorem. The methods of integration, as Jacobi's method, are deduced. The Maupertuis
principle corresponding to the conservation of energy of material systems leads to quantum mechanics. We deduce the
various spaces underlying the analytical mechanics which lead to the Poisson algebra and the symplectic geometry.
Key Features
The aim of this book is to:
• To study the calculations of the geometry of the tensor and the geometry of the calculation of the variation
• Understanding the Maupertuis principle that corresponds to the energy conservation of material systems
• Define the invariance properties associated with the Noether theorem
• Talking about phase space, Liouville's theorem
• Identify small movements and different types of stabilities.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Introduction to the variation calculus
Chapter 1. The elementary methods of variation calculus
Chapter 2. Variation of a curvilinear integral
Chapter 3. Noether's Theorem
Part 2. Applications to the analytical mechanics
Chapter 4. The methods of analytical mechanics
Chapter 5. Integration method of Jacobi
Chapter 6. Spaces of mechanics - Poisson's brackets
Part 3. Properties of mechanical systems
Chapter 7. Properties of the the phase-space
Chapter 8. Oscillations and small motions of mechanical systems
Chapter 9. Stability of periodical systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785483158