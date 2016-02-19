Mathematical Methods of Analytical Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785483158

Mathematical Methods of Analytical Mechanics

1st Edition

Authors: Henri Gouin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785483158
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Page Count: 320
Description

The book's calculations use tensor geometry and geometry of variation calculation. Invariance properties are
associated with Noether's theorem. The methods of integration, as Jacobi's method, are deduced. The Maupertuis
principle corresponding to the conservation of energy of material systems leads to quantum mechanics. We deduce the
various spaces underlying the analytical mechanics which lead to the Poisson algebra and the symplectic geometry.

Key Features

The aim of this book is to:

• To study the calculations of the geometry of the tensor and the geometry of the calculation of the variation
• Understanding the Maupertuis principle that corresponds to the energy conservation of material systems
• Define the invariance properties associated with the Noether theorem
• Talking about phase space, Liouville's theorem
• Identify small movements and different types of stabilities.

Table of Contents

Part 1. Introduction to the variation calculus
Chapter 1. The elementary methods of variation calculus
Chapter 2. Variation of a curvilinear integral
Chapter 3. Noether's Theorem
Part 2. Applications to the analytical mechanics
Chapter 4. The methods of analytical mechanics
Chapter 5. Integration method of Jacobi
Chapter 6. Spaces of mechanics - Poisson's brackets
Part 3. Properties of mechanical systems
Chapter 7. Properties of the the phase-space
Chapter 8. Oscillations and small motions of mechanical systems
Chapter 9. Stability of periodical systems

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785483158

About the Author

Henri Gouin

