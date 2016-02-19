Mathematical Methods in Computer Aided Geometric Design covers the proceedings of the 1988 International Conference by the same title, held at the University of Oslo, Norway. This text contains papers based on the survey lectures, along with 33 full-length research papers.

This book is composed of 39 chapters and begins with surveys of scattered data interpolation, spline elastic manifolds, geometry processing, the properties of Bézier curves, and Gröbner basis methods for multivariate splines. The next chapters deal with the principles of box splines, smooth piecewise quadric surfaces, some applications of hierarchical segmentations of algebraic curves, nonlinear parameters of splines, and algebraic aspects of geometric continuity. These topics are followed by discussions of shape preserving representations, box-spline surfaces, subdivision algorithm parallelization, interpolation systems, and the finite element method. Other chapters explore the concept and applications of uniform bivariate hermite interpolation, an algorithm for smooth interpolation, and the three B-spline constructions. The concluding chapters consider the three B-spline constructions, design tools for shaping spline models, approximation of surfaces constrained by a differential equation, and a general subdivision theorem for Bézier triangles.

This book will prove useful to mathematicians and advance mathematics students.