Mathematical Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080263489, 9781483189833

Mathematical Biology

1st Edition

A Conference on Theoretical Aspects of Molecular Science

Editors: T. A. Burton
eBook ISBN: 9781483189833
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 256
Description

Mathematical Biology: A Conference on Theoretical Aspects of Molecular Science is a collection of papers that covers various investigations in mathematical biology. The text tackles a wide range of topics, from biological equation models up to electrical phenomena in biological systems. The coverage of the text includes existence of a periodic solution for a two predator-one prey ecosystem modeled on a chemostat; mathematical treatment of nerve conduction and cardiac purkinje fibers; and models of positional information. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of biological sciences.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Nonlinear Differential Equation Models in Enzyme Regulated Pathways

2. Existence of a Periodic Solution for a Two Predator-One Prey Ecosystem Modeled on a Chemostat

3. On Growth and Form

4. Mathematical Treatment of Nerve Conduction and Cardiac Purkinje Fibers

5. A Numerical Method for Physiological Flows

6. Bifurcations and the Control of Developmental Transitions: Evolution of the Cyclic Amp Signaling System in the Slime Mold Dictyostelium Discoideum

7. Towards the Elucidation of Blood Coagulation

8. Current Models of Positional Information

9. Blood Flow in the Heart

10. Control and Activation of the Complement System

11. Some Introductory Philosophical Remarks on the Mathematical Modeling of Complex Systems

12. Electrical Phenomena in Developing Biological Systems

13. Nonlinear Diffusion Equation in Biology

14. The Neurospora Mycelium as a Two-dimensional Continuum of Coupled Circadian Clocks


Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189833

About the Editor

T. A. Burton

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Illinois

