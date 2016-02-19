Mathematical Biology
Mathematical Biology: A Conference on Theoretical Aspects of Molecular Science is a collection of papers that covers various investigations in mathematical biology. The text tackles a wide range of topics, from biological equation models up to electrical phenomena in biological systems. The coverage of the text includes existence of a periodic solution for a two predator-one prey ecosystem modeled on a chemostat; mathematical treatment of nerve conduction and cardiac purkinje fibers; and models of positional information. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of biological sciences.
1. Nonlinear Differential Equation Models in Enzyme Regulated Pathways
2. Existence of a Periodic Solution for a Two Predator-One Prey Ecosystem Modeled on a Chemostat
3. On Growth and Form
4. Mathematical Treatment of Nerve Conduction and Cardiac Purkinje Fibers
5. A Numerical Method for Physiological Flows
6. Bifurcations and the Control of Developmental Transitions: Evolution of the Cyclic Amp Signaling System in the Slime Mold Dictyostelium Discoideum
7. Towards the Elucidation of Blood Coagulation
8. Current Models of Positional Information
9. Blood Flow in the Heart
10. Control and Activation of the Complement System
11. Some Introductory Philosophical Remarks on the Mathematical Modeling of Complex Systems
12. Electrical Phenomena in Developing Biological Systems
13. Nonlinear Diffusion Equation in Biology
14. The Neurospora Mycelium as a Two-dimensional Continuum of Coupled Circadian Clocks
- 256
- English
- © Pergamon 1981
- 1st January 1981
- Pergamon
- 9781483189833
T. A. Burton
Department of Mathematics Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Illinois