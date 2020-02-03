Mathematical Approaches to Liver Transplantation
1st Edition
Description
Mathematical Approaches to Liver Transplantation provides mathematical approaches to the optimization of liver grafts distribution. Through mathematical and computational methods, several aspects related to organs allocations, which are very impactful to public health, are tackled and some possible solutions presented.The book discusses topics such as patient selection for liver transplantation, transplantation procedures, dynamics of organs waiting list, improvement on grafts allocation, live donors, and MELD scale. The content focuses on liver transplantation, however the mathematical approaches presented can be successfully replicated to different organs.This book is a valuable source for mathematical biologists, bioinformaticians, and several members of biomedical field who are involved in decision-making related to organs transplantation.
Key Features
- Provides a mathematical approach to the optimization of liver grafts distribution
- Presents mathematical and computational methods for several aspects related to organs allocations, which impacts in public health, and discusses possible solutions
- Encompasses optimization models for the best organ distribution strategy to support decision-makers that are responsible for the liver and other organs transplantation policies
Readership
Mathematical biologists; bioinformaticians; decision makers in public health; clinical researchers working in liver transplant
Table of Contents
1 – Introduction
1.1. Typological reasoning versus population reasoning
2 – History of liver transplantation
3 – Patient selection for liver transplantation
3.1. Causes of liver failure
4 – Transplantation procedure
4.1. Donor operation
4.2. Recipient operation
5 – The dynamics of waiting list
5.1. Liver transplantation: waiting list dynamics in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil
5.2. Comparing the dynamics of kidney and liver waiting list in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil
6 – Improving grafts allocation
6.1- The potential impact of using donations after cardiac death on the liver transplantation program and waiting list in the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil.
6.2 - Optimizing the Indications of Liver Transplantation in Patients with Hepatocellular Carcinoma
7 – Donors after circulatory death
7.1.- Non heart beating donors in England
8 – Live donors liver transplantation
8.1.- Potential effect of using abo-compatible living-donor liver transplantation
9 – The MELD scale
9.1. The impact of the introduction of meld on the dynamics of the liver transplantation waiting list in Sao Paulo, Brazil
9.2. - Does the patient selection with meld score improve-term survival in liver transplantation?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 3rd February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174364
About the Author
Eduardo Massad
Eduardo Massad is Fellow of the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications, Chartered Mathematician (IMA-UK), Chartered Scientist (SciCoun-UK), and Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine. He has almost 40 years of experience in applying mathematical methods to medical problems and is co-editor of the Elsevier’s book Global Health Informatics: How Information Technology Can Change Our Lives in a Globalized World.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medical Informatics, University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Honorary Professor, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Visiting Professor, College of Natural and Life Sciences, University of Derby, UK
Eleazar Chaib
Eleazar Chaib is Fellow of the Royal College of Surgery, UK. Former Honorary Registrar (1991-1993), Department of Surgery Addenbrooke’s Hospital, University of Cambridge Clinical School of Medicine, United Kingdom. He has 35 years of experience in liver transplantation
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Surgery, Liver Transplantation Division, Department of Gastroenterology, University of Sao Paulo School of Medicine, Sao Paulo, Brazil