Mathematical Analysis and its Applications covers the proceedings of the International Conference on Mathematical Analysis and its Applications. The book presents studies that discuss several mathematical analysis methods and their respective applications. The text presents 38 papers that discuss topics, such as approximation of continuous functions by ultraspherical series and classes of bi-univalent functions. The representation of multipliers of eigen and joint function expansions of nonlocal spectral problems for first- and second-order differential operators is also discussed. The book will be of great interest to researchers and professionals whose work involves the use of mathematical analysis.

Table of Contents



An Estimate for the Rate of Convergence of a General Class of Orthogonal Polynomial Expansions of Functions of Bounded Variation

An Estimate of the Rate of Convergence of CESARO means of Fourier Series of Functions of Bounded Variation

Approximation of Continuous Functions by Ultraspherical Series

Modified SZASZ Operators

Approximation by Walsh Series

On some Classes of Bi-univalent Functions

Some Applications of Generalized Calculus to Differential and Integro Differential Equations

A Boundary Value Problem for Heat and Mass Transfer in Porous Media

Representation of Multipliers of EIGEN and Joint Function Expansions of nonlocal Spectral Problems for First and Second Order Differential Operators

Comparison Methods for EIGEN Values of Semi-linear Elliptic Operators

Regularite des solutions de l'equation des milieux poreux en une dimension d'espace

The Smoothness of the Heat Equation Solution in a Singular Domain of RNn+1

Sequences of Fourier-young Coefficients of a Function of Wiener's Class

Multipliers and Isometries of ORLICZ Spaces

Cone Absolutely (p,q)-Summing Operators from Banach Lattices to Banach Spaces and their Adjoints

The Stability of Linear Mappings and some Problems on Isometries

Global Theories of the Linearizing Projection with Applications

On One-parameter Groups of Automorphisms of Von Neumann Algebras

On the Euler-Maclaurin Summation Formula for Alternating Series and a New Proof of the Functional Equation for Θ(Χ)

A Finite Element Approach to nonlinear Transient Problems

Numerical Solution of Multi-dimensional Stefan Problem

A Self-consistent Finite Difference Treatment of the Moving Boundary for Long Waves in Shallow Water

Rational and Polynomial Approximations from Ultraspherical Series for Linear Differential Equations

The Asymptotic Behavior of Some Semi-discrete and Fully Discrete Finite Element Schemes for the Evolution of Navier-stokes Equations

Iterations d'algorithmes d'acceleration de la convergence

A Third Order Finite Difference Method for Two-dimensional Parabolic Equations

A Parallel Asynchronous Relaxation Algorithm for Optimal Control Problems

On the Validity and Stability of the Method of Lines for the Solution of Partial Differential Equations

Causality in Algorithms and Architectures

Some Results on Finite-element Approximation of a Quasi-variational Inequality in Semi-conductor Analysis

Asynchronous Algorithms for Heat Conduction in a Composite Media

L0-Stable Methods for Constant Coefficient Parabolic Equations

Finite Element Calculation of a Path Integral for nonlinear Fracture

Numerical Treatment of Some Mathematical Models Describing Long-range Transport of Air Pollution

Functions Moyenne-periodiques Associees a un Operateur Differentiel dans le Domaine Complexe

On an Application of Regular Variation in Probability Theory

Hilbert Space Structure on the Solution Space of Helmholtz Equation

Teaching the Art of Applying Mathematics



