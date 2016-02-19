Mathematical Analysis and Its Applications
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Conference on Mathematical Analysis and its Applications, Kuwait, 1985
Description
Mathematical Analysis and its Applications covers the proceedings of the International Conference on Mathematical Analysis and its Applications. The book presents studies that discuss several mathematical analysis methods and their respective applications. The text presents 38 papers that discuss topics, such as approximation of continuous functions by ultraspherical series and classes of bi-univalent functions. The representation of multipliers of eigen and joint function expansions of nonlocal spectral problems for first- and second-order differential operators is also discussed. The book will be of great interest to researchers and professionals whose work involves the use of mathematical analysis.
Table of Contents
An Estimate for the Rate of Convergence of a General Class of Orthogonal Polynomial Expansions of Functions of Bounded Variation
An Estimate of the Rate of Convergence of CESARO means of Fourier Series of Functions of Bounded Variation
Approximation of Continuous Functions by Ultraspherical Series
Modified SZASZ Operators
Approximation by Walsh Series
On some Classes of Bi-univalent Functions
Some Applications of Generalized Calculus to Differential and Integro Differential Equations
A Boundary Value Problem for Heat and Mass Transfer in Porous Media
Representation of Multipliers of EIGEN and Joint Function Expansions of nonlocal Spectral Problems for First and Second Order Differential Operators
Comparison Methods for EIGEN Values of Semi-linear Elliptic Operators
Regularite des solutions de l'equation des milieux poreux en une dimension d'espace
The Smoothness of the Heat Equation Solution in a Singular Domain of RNn+1
Sequences of Fourier-young Coefficients of a Function of Wiener's Class
Multipliers and Isometries of ORLICZ Spaces
Cone Absolutely (p,q)-Summing Operators from Banach Lattices to Banach Spaces and their Adjoints
The Stability of Linear Mappings and some Problems on Isometries
Global Theories of the Linearizing Projection with Applications
On One-parameter Groups of Automorphisms of Von Neumann Algebras
On the Euler-Maclaurin Summation Formula for Alternating Series and a New Proof of the Functional Equation for Θ(Χ)
A Finite Element Approach to nonlinear Transient Problems
Numerical Solution of Multi-dimensional Stefan Problem
A Self-consistent Finite Difference Treatment of the Moving Boundary for Long Waves in Shallow Water
Rational and Polynomial Approximations from Ultraspherical Series for Linear Differential Equations
The Asymptotic Behavior of Some Semi-discrete and Fully Discrete Finite Element Schemes for the Evolution of Navier-stokes Equations
Iterations d'algorithmes d'acceleration de la convergence
A Third Order Finite Difference Method for Two-dimensional Parabolic Equations
A Parallel Asynchronous Relaxation Algorithm for Optimal Control Problems
On the Validity and Stability of the Method of Lines for the Solution of Partial Differential Equations
Causality in Algorithms and Architectures
Some Results on Finite-element Approximation of a Quasi-variational Inequality in Semi-conductor Analysis
Asynchronous Algorithms for Heat Conduction in a Composite Media
L0-Stable Methods for Constant Coefficient Parabolic Equations
Finite Element Calculation of a Path Integral for nonlinear Fracture
Numerical Treatment of Some Mathematical Models Describing Long-range Transport of Air Pollution
Functions Moyenne-periodiques Associees a un Operateur Differentiel dans le Domaine Complexe
On an Application of Regular Variation in Probability Theory
Hilbert Space Structure on the Solution Space of Helmholtz Equation
Teaching the Art of Applying Mathematics
Details
