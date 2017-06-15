Mathematica by Example, Fifth Edition is an essential desk reference for the beginning Mathematica user, providing step-by-step instructions on achieving results from this powerful software tool. The book fully accounts for the dramatic changes to functionality and visualization capabilities in the most recent version of Mathematica (10.4). It accommodates the full array of new extensions in the types of data and problems that Mathematica can immediately handle, including cloud services and systems, geographic and geometric computation, dynamic visualization, interactive applications and other improvements. It is an ideal text for scientific students, researchers and aspiring programmers seeking further understanding of Mathematica.

Written by seasoned practitioners with a view to practical implementation and problem-solving, the book's pedagogy is delivered clearly and without jargon using representative biological, physical and engineering problems. Code is provided on an ancillary website to support the use of Mathematica across diverse applications.