Mathematica by Example
5th Edition
Description
Mathematica by Example, Fifth Edition is an essential desk reference for the beginning Mathematica user, providing step-by-step instructions on achieving results from this powerful software tool. The book fully accounts for the dramatic changes to functionality and visualization capabilities in the most recent version of Mathematica (10.4). It accommodates the full array of new extensions in the types of data and problems that Mathematica can immediately handle, including cloud services and systems, geographic and geometric computation, dynamic visualization, interactive applications and other improvements. It is an ideal text for scientific students, researchers and aspiring programmers seeking further understanding of Mathematica.
Written by seasoned practitioners with a view to practical implementation and problem-solving, the book's pedagogy is delivered clearly and without jargon using representative biological, physical and engineering problems. Code is provided on an ancillary website to support the use of Mathematica across diverse applications.
Key Features
- Provides a clear organization, integrated topic coverage, and accessible exposition for novices
- Includes step-by-step instructions for the most popular implementations
- Contains new applications, exercises and examples from a variety of fields, including biology, physics and engineering
- Supported by a website providing Mathematica code derived from examples in the book
Readership
Upper-level undergraduate and introductory graduates within mathematics, physical science and engineering who are expected to learn and use mathematical computation techniques
Table of Contents
1. Getting Started
2. Numbers, Expressions and Functions
3. Calculus
4. Introduction to Lists and Tables
5. Nested Lists: Matrices and Vectors
6. Applications Related to Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 15th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128124819
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128124826
About the Author
Martha L. Abell
Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA
James P. Braselton
Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA
Reviews
"...primarily a reference rather than something you would work through systematically, and it has an extensive table of contents and index to make it easy to look up things…I don’t know any other book that competes directly with this one."--MAA Reviews