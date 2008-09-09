Mathematica by Example
4th Edition
Description
Mathematica by Example, 4e is designed to introduce the Mathematica programming language to a wide audience. This is the ideal text for all scientific students, researchers, and programmers wishing to learn or deepen their understanding of Mathematica. The program is used to help professionals, researchers, scientists, students and instructors solve complex problems in a variety of fields, including biology, physics, and engineering.
Key Features
- Clear organization, complete topic coverage, and accessible exposition for novices
- Fully compatible with Mathematica 6.0
- New applications, exercises and examples from a variety of fields including biology, physics and engineering
- Includes a CD-ROM with all Mathematica input appearing in the book, useful to students so they do not have to type in code and commands
Readership
Focuses on the beginning Mathematica user including instructors, students, professionals, engineers, physical scientists. Appeals to a wide range of readers- applications to a variety of fields, especially biology, physics, and engineering. Step by step instructions for all mathematica implementations. Covers all the basics needed to get up and running with Mathematica. Fully compatible with Mathematica 6 (newest release June 2007)
Table of Contents
- Getting Started
2. Mathematical Operations on Numbers, Expressions and Functions
3. Calculus
4. Introduction to Lists and Tables
5. Nested Lists: Matrices and Vectors
6. Applications Related to Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 9th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921693
About the Author
Martha L. Abell
Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA
James P. Braselton
Reviews
Praise for the 3rd Edition:
"...I think this book hits it just about right. It covers the Mathematica needed for core mathematics without being too overblown." --Gary Stoudt, Indiana University of Pennsylvania