Mathematica by Example - 4th Edition

Mathematica by Example

4th Edition

Authors: Martha L. Abell James P. Braselton
eBook ISBN: 9780080921693
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th September 2008
Page Count: 576
Description

Mathematica by Example, 4e is designed to introduce the Mathematica programming language to a wide audience. This is the ideal text for all scientific students, researchers, and programmers wishing to learn or deepen their understanding of Mathematica. The program is used to help professionals, researchers, scientists, students and instructors solve complex problems in a variety of fields, including biology, physics, and engineering.

Key Features

  • Clear organization, complete topic coverage, and accessible exposition for novices
  • Fully compatible with Mathematica 6.0
  • New applications, exercises and examples from a variety of fields including biology, physics and engineering
  • Includes a CD-ROM with all Mathematica input appearing in the book, useful to students so they do not have to type in code and commands

Readership

Focuses on the beginning Mathematica user including instructors, students, professionals, engineers, physical scientists. Appeals to a wide range of readers- applications to a variety of fields, especially biology, physics, and engineering. Step by step instructions for all mathematica implementations. Covers all the basics needed to get up and running with Mathematica. Fully compatible with Mathematica 6 (newest release June 2007)


Table of Contents

  1. Getting Started
    2. Mathematical Operations on Numbers, Expressions and Functions
    3. Calculus
    4. Introduction to Lists and Tables
    5. Nested Lists: Matrices and Vectors
    6. Applications Related to Ordinary and Partial Differential Equations

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921693

About the Author

Martha L. Abell

Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA

James P. Braselton

Martha L. Abell and James P. Braselton are graduates of the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ohio State University, respectively, and teach at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro where they have extensive experience in Mathematica-assisted instruction at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. In addition, they have given numerous presentations on Mathematica, throughout the United States and abroad. Other books by the authors include Differential Equations with Mathematica, Second Edition and Statistics with Mathematica.





Reviews

Praise for the 3rd Edition:
"...I think this book hits it just about right. It covers the Mathematica needed for core mathematics without being too overblown." --Gary Stoudt, Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Ratings and Reviews

