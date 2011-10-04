Maternity Nursing - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9781437722093, 9781455754885

Maternity Nursing

11th Edition

An Introductory Text

Authors: Gloria Leifer
Paperback ISBN: 9781437722093
eBook ISBN: 9781455754885
eBook ISBN: 9780323293594
eBook ISBN: 9781455712779
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th October 2011
Page Count: 536
Description

From prenatal through postpartum care, Gloria Leifer's Maternity Nursing: An Introductory Text provides an essential foundation for promoting the health and wellness of mothers and newborns. This edition includes the latest advances and practice standards in maternity nursing care, highlighting Healthy People 2020 and the 2011 Joint Commission National Patient Safety Goals. Part of the popular LPN Threads series, this text addresses the knowledge, skills, and scope of practice appropriate for LPN/LVN and LPN/LVN-to-ADN ladder programs.

Key Features

    • Chronological organization of content follows a sequence from family issues, fetal development, pregnancy, labor, birth, and care of the newborn, to postpartum issues with special social, familial, and cultural considerations.

    • Organization of concepts in each chapter by simple to complex and from health to illness makes it easier to locate and understand the material.

    • Complete, concise coverage includes a table of physiologic and psychosocial changes throughout the pregnancy, unique content on CPR for the pregnant patient and infectious diseases acquired during pregnancy, a pictorial story of a vaginal birth, cultural considerations of pregnancy and maternal care, and nursing responses to loss, death, and grief.

    • UNIQUE! A FREE Study Guide in the back of the book reinforces understanding with multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blank, scenario-based clinical situation questions, and online activities.

    • Nursing Care Plans with critical thinking questions help in understanding how a care plan is developed, how to evaluate care of a patient, and how to apply your knowledge to clinical scenarios.

    • Health Promotion boxes and content focus on family-centered care, health promotion, illness prevention, and women's health issues.

    • Clinical Pathways use an interdisciplinary, collaborative-care approach in tracking interventions along a timeline from assessment to discharge and follow up.

    • Online resources for further research and study are included at the end of each chapter.

    • UNIQUE! LPN Threads make learning easier, featuring a 10th-grade reading level, key terms with phonetic pronunciations and text page references, chapter objectives, special features boxes, and full-color art, photographs, and design.

    Table of Contents

    Unit One: Social and Family Dynamics

    1. Contemporary Maternity Care, Family, and Cultural Considerations

    2. Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology

    Unit Two: Development of the Fetus

    3. Fetal Development

    Unit Three: Pregnancy

    4. Physiologic and Psychologic Changes During Pregnancy

    5. Health Care and Fetal Assessment During Pregnancy

    Unit Four: Labor and Birth

    6. Process of Normal Labor

    7. Nursing Care During Labor

    8 . Management of Pain During Labor

    Unit Five: The Newborn

    9. Physiologic Adaptation of the Newborn and Nursing Assessment

    10. Nursing Care of the Newborn

    11. Newborn Feeding

    Unit Six: Postpartum Assessment

    12. Postpartum Assessment and Nursing Care

    Unit Seven: Complications of Childbearing

    13. Health Problems Complicating Pregnancy

    14. Complications of Labor and Birth

    15. The Newborn at Risk: Conditions Associated with Gestational Age and Development

    16. The Newborn at Risk: Acquired and Congenital Conditions

    17. Postpartum Complications

    Unit Eight: Community-Based Care

    18. The Pregnant Adolescent and Nursing Care in the Community

    Unit Nine: Other Reproductive Issues

    19. Family Planning and Infertility

    20. Women's Health Issues

    21. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

    Appendix A: The Joint Commission's Lists of Dangerous Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Symbols

    Appendix B: Commonly Used Abbreviations in Maternal and Pediatric Nursing

    Appendix C: Common Spanish Phrases for Maternity and Pediatric Nursing

    Appendix D: Multilingual Glossary of Symptoms

    Appendix E: Conversion Tables

    Appendix F: Selected Maternal and Newborn Laboratory Values

    Appendix G: Transfer of Selected Drugs and Other Chemicals into Breast Milk

    Appendix H: Answers to Review Questions for the NCLEX® Examination

    Bibliography and Reader References

    Illustration Credits

    Glossary

    Index

    Study Guide

    About the Author

    Gloria Leifer

    Gloria Leifer, MA, RN, CNE

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor, Obstetric and Pediatric Nursing, Riverside City College, Riverside, CA

