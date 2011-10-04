Maternity Nursing
11th Edition
An Introductory Text
Description
From prenatal through postpartum care, Gloria Leifer's Maternity Nursing: An Introductory Text provides an essential foundation for promoting the health and wellness of mothers and newborns. This edition includes the latest advances and practice standards in maternity nursing care, highlighting Healthy People 2020 and the 2011 Joint Commission National Patient Safety Goals. Part of the popular LPN Threads series, this text addresses the knowledge, skills, and scope of practice appropriate for LPN/LVN and LPN/LVN-to-ADN ladder programs.
Key Features
- Chronological organization of content follows a sequence from family issues, fetal development, pregnancy, labor, birth, and care of the newborn, to postpartum issues with special social, familial, and cultural considerations.
- Organization of concepts in each chapter by simple to complex and from health to illness makes it easier to locate and understand the material.
- Complete, concise coverage includes a table of physiologic and psychosocial changes throughout the pregnancy, unique content on CPR for the pregnant patient and infectious diseases acquired during pregnancy, a pictorial story of a vaginal birth, cultural considerations of pregnancy and maternal care, and nursing responses to loss, death, and grief.
- UNIQUE! A FREE Study Guide in the back of the book reinforces understanding with multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blank, scenario-based clinical situation questions, and online activities.
- Nursing Care Plans with critical thinking questions help in understanding how a care plan is developed, how to evaluate care of a patient, and how to apply your knowledge to clinical scenarios.
- Health Promotion boxes and content focus on family-centered care, health promotion, illness prevention, and women's health issues.
- Clinical Pathways use an interdisciplinary, collaborative-care approach in tracking interventions along a timeline from assessment to discharge and follow up.
- Online resources for further research and study are included at the end of each chapter.
- UNIQUE! LPN Threads make learning easier, featuring a 10th-grade reading level, key terms with phonetic pronunciations and text page references, chapter objectives, special features boxes, and full-color art, photographs, and design.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Social and Family Dynamics
1. Contemporary Maternity Care, Family, and Cultural Considerations
2. Reproductive Anatomy and Physiology
Unit Two: Development of the Fetus
3. Fetal Development
Unit Three: Pregnancy
4. Physiologic and Psychologic Changes During Pregnancy
5. Health Care and Fetal Assessment During Pregnancy
Unit Four: Labor and Birth
6. Process of Normal Labor
7. Nursing Care During Labor
8 . Management of Pain During Labor
Unit Five: The Newborn
9. Physiologic Adaptation of the Newborn and Nursing Assessment
10. Nursing Care of the Newborn
11. Newborn Feeding
Unit Six: Postpartum Assessment
12. Postpartum Assessment and Nursing Care
Unit Seven: Complications of Childbearing
13. Health Problems Complicating Pregnancy
14. Complications of Labor and Birth
15. The Newborn at Risk: Conditions Associated with Gestational Age and Development
16. The Newborn at Risk: Acquired and Congenital Conditions
17. Postpartum Complications
Unit Eight: Community-Based Care
18. The Pregnant Adolescent and Nursing Care in the Community
Unit Nine: Other Reproductive Issues
19. Family Planning and Infertility
20. Women's Health Issues
21. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
Appendix A: The Joint Commission's Lists of Dangerous Abbreviations, Acronyms, and Symbols
Appendix B: Commonly Used Abbreviations in Maternal and Pediatric Nursing
Appendix C: Common Spanish Phrases for Maternity and Pediatric Nursing
Appendix D: Multilingual Glossary of Symptoms
Appendix E: Conversion Tables
Appendix F: Selected Maternal and Newborn Laboratory Values
Appendix G: Transfer of Selected Drugs and Other Chemicals into Breast Milk
Appendix H: Answers to Review Questions for the NCLEX® Examination
Bibliography and Reader References
Illustration Credits
Glossary
Index
Study Guide
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 4th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437722093
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754885
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293594
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712779
About the Author
Gloria Leifer
Gloria Leifer, MA, RN, CNE
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Obstetric and Pediatric Nursing, Riverside City College, Riverside, CA