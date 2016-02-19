Maternal Child Nursing Care - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323401524, 9780323479226

Maternal Child Nursing Care

6th Edition

Authors: Shannon Perry Marilyn Hockenberry Deitra Lowdermilk David Wilson Kathryn Alden Mary Catherine Cashion
Paperback ISBN: 9780323639446
Paperback ISBN: 9780323549387
eBook ISBN: 9780323479226
eBook ISBN: 9780323479219
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th December 2050
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 1950
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323639446
Paperback ISBN:
9780323549387
eBook ISBN:
9780323479226
eBook ISBN:
9780323479219

Shannon Perry

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, San Francisco State University, San Francisco, CA

Marilyn Hockenberry

Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC

Deitra Lowdermilk

Clinical Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

David Wilson

Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK

Kathryn Alden

Clinical Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC

Mary Catherine Cashion

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

