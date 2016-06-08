Materials Science and Engineering of Carbon
1st Edition
Characterization
Description
Materials Science and Engineering of Carbon: Characterization discusses 12 characterization techniques, focusing on their application to carbon materials, including X-ray diffraction, X-ray small-angle scattering, transmission electron microscopy, Raman spectroscopy, scanning electron microscopy, image analysis, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, magnetoresistance, electrochemical performance, pore structure analysis, thermal analyses, and quantification of functional groups.
Each contributor in the book has worked on carbon materials for many years, and their background and experience will provide guidance on the development and research of carbon materials and their further applications.
Key Features
- Focuses on characterization techniques for carbon materials
- Authored by experts who are considered specialists in their respective techniques
- Presents practical results on various carbon materials, including fault results, which will help readers understand the optimum conditions for the characterization of carbon materials
Readership
For graduate students and young scientists in universities, research institutes and industrial companies who are working on and/or interested in carbon materials. Also for university students and people who are interested in high technology science and engineering of carbon materials
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Carbon Materials
- 1.2. Characterization of Carbon Materials
- 1.3. Structure of the Present Book
- Chapter 2. X-ray Powder Diffraction
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. X-ray Diffraction Pattern of Carbon Materials
- 2.3. Parameters Determined by X-ray Diffraction
- 2.4. Instrumentation
- 2.5. Specifications for Measurement
- 2.6. Degree of Graphitization
- 2.7. Key Issues for Measurement
- 2.8. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3. Small-Angle X-ray Scattering
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Fundamentals
- 3.3. Key Issues for the Measurements
- 3.4. Applications for Carbon Materials
- 3.5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 4. Transmission Electron Microscopy
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Modes of Transmission Electron Microscopy
- 4.3. Key Issues for Observation
- 4.5. Applications for Carbon Materials
- 4.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Scanning Electron Microscopy
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Instrumentation and Resolving Power
- 5.3. Specimen Preparation
- 5.4. Observation With the Out-Lens Objective Lens System
- 5.5. Observation With the Snorkel Objective Lens System
- 5.6. Observation With the In-Lens System
- 5.7. Electron Channeling Effect
- 5.8. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6. Image Analysis
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Image Analysis Methods
- 6.3. Structure Analysis Through Transmission Electron Microscopy
- 6.4. Texture Analysis Through Scanning Electron Micrographs
- 6.5. Texture Analysis Through Optical Micrographs
- 6.6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 7. Raman Spectroscopy
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Fundamentals
- 7.3. Key Issues for the Measurements
- 7.4. As a Measure for Structure Characterization
- 7.5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 8. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Practical Side of Measurements
- 8.3. State Analysis
- 8.4. Semiquantitative Analysis
- 8.5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 9. Magnetoresistance
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. General Scheme of Δρ/ρ0 Change With Graphitization
- 9.3. Measurement of Magnetoresistance
- 9.4. Magnetoresistance Parameters for Coke
- 9.5. Magnetoresistance Parameters for Carbon Fibers and Extruded Coke
- 9.6. Magnetoresistance Parameters for Highly Crystallized Graphite Materials
- 9.7. Concluding Remarks
- Supplement: Background of the Characterization of Carbon Materials With Δρ/ρ0
- Chapter 10. Electrochemical Performance
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Fundamentals
- 10.3. Measurement Procedure
- 10.4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 11. Gas Adsorption/Desorption Isotherm for Pore Structure Characterization
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Fundamentals
- 11.3. Key Issues for the Measurements and Analyses
- 11.4. Application to Carbon Materials
- 11.5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 12. Thermal Analysis
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Fundamentals in Thermal Analyses
- 12.3. Key Issues for the Measurements
- 12.4. Applications of TG and DTG for Carbon Materials
- 12.5. Applications of DTA and DSC for Carbon Materials
- 12.6. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 13. Titration Method for the Identification of Surface Functional Groups
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Basic Concept of Titration Method
- 13.3. Instrumentation
- 13.4. Specification for the Methodology
- 13.5. Analysis of the Titration Results
- 13.6. Key Points for the Titration Measurements
- 13.7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 14. Temperature Programmed Desorption
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. TPD Experimental Conditions and Apparatus
- 14.3. Assignment of TPD Peaks to Surface Functional Groups
- 14.4. Secondary Reactions During a TPD Run
- 14.5. Effect of Air Exposure on TPD Patterns
- 14.6. Effect of Inorganic Matter in Carbons
- 14.7. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 8th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128054680
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128052563
About the Editor
Michio Inagaki
Michio Inagaki is a famous carbon material scientist, who obtained his PhD degree from Nagoya University in 1963. He has worked on carbon materials for more than 50 years. In 2011, he won the Peter A. Thrower Award for Exceptional Contribution to the International Carbon Community.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Hokkaido University, Japan
Feiyu Kang
Feiyu Kang received his PhD from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1997. He is honorary editorial advisory board of international journal CARBON, Joint Chairmen of international symposiums: CARBON2002 (Beijing), Carbon2011 (Shanghai) and 15th International Symposium on Intercalation Compounds (ISIC15), Coordinators of international research projects: Professor M. Inagaki (NSFC-JSPS) and Professor I. Mochida (JST-MOST).
Prof. Kang has investigated graphite and carbon materials since 1988. His research interest includes nano-carbon materials, graphite producing process, porous carbon and nuclear graphite. Prof. Kang had published more than 200 scientific papers and 3 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Tsinghua University, China