Materials Processing and Manufacturing Science
1st Edition
Description
“Materials Science in Manufacturing” focuses on materials science and materials processing primarily for engineering and technology students preparing for careers in manufacturing. The text also serves as a useful reference on materials science for the practitioner engaged in manufacturing as well as the beginning graduate student.
Integrates theoretical understanding and current practices to provide a resource for students preparing for advanced study or career in industry. Also serves as a useful resource to the practitioner who works with diverse materials and processes, but is not a specialist in materials science. This book covers a wider range of materials and processes than is customary in the elementary materials science books.
Key Features
- Detailed explanations of theories, concepts, principles and practices of materials and processes of manufacturing through richly illustrated text
- Includes new topics such as nanomaterials and nanomanufacturing, not covered in most similar works
- Focuses on the interrelationship between Materials Science, Processing Science, and Manufacturing Technology
Readership
Students in manufacturing, applied materials, industrial arts, engineering technology and related disciplines.
Table of Contents
- Materials Behaviour
- Casting and Solidification
- Powder Metallurgy and Ceramic Forming
- Surface, Subsurface and Interface Phenomena
- Coatings and Surface Engineering
- Composite Materials
- Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Nanomaterials and Nanomanufacturing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 9th January 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080464886
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677165
About the Author
Rajiv Asthana
Rajiv Asthana, Ph.D., FASM, is Fulton and Edna Holtby Endowed Chair in manufacturing at the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he teaches in the manufacturing engineering program. He is Editor of Journal of Materials Engineering & Performance and on the editorial boards of Ceramics International and Materials Science and Engineering A. He has authored or coauthored five books, including Materials Science in Manufacturing (Elsevier) and 160 scientific publications, and co-edited Ceramic Integration and Joining Technologies (Wiley). His research interests include ceramic/metal joining, high-temperature capillarity and cast metal-matrix composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manufacturing Engineering Technology Department, University of Wisconsin-Stout, USA
Ashok Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Florida - Department of Mechanical Engineering
Narendra Dahotre
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Chairman, Center for Laser Applications; University of Tennessee
Reviews
“ ... contains many fundamental equations useful for a starting point in process development ... a good review ... will give the reader a good understanding of the many choices, advantages, and disadvantages or the manufacturing processes used on many types of materials.” — IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine