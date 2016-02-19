Materials Principles and Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408027304, 9781483142081

Materials Principles and Practice

1st Edition

Electronic Materials Manufacturing with Materials Structural Materials

Editors: Charles Newey Graham Weaver
eBook ISBN: 9781483142081
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th March 1990
Page Count: 406
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Materials Principles and Practice deals with materials science in the technological context of making and using materials. Topics covered include the nature of materials such as crystals, an atomic view of solids, temperature effects on materials, and the mechanical and chemical properties of materials. This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an overview of the properties of different kinds of material, the ways in which materials can be shaped, and the uses to which they can be put. The next chapter describes the state of matter as a balance between the tendencies of atoms to stick together (by chemical bonding) or rattle apart (by thermal agitation), paying particular attention to ionic bonds and ionic crystals, the structure and properties of polymers, and transition metals. The reader is also introduced to how the structure of materials, especially microstructure, can be manipulated to give desired properties via thermal, mechanical, and chemical agents of change. This text concludes by describing the chemistry of processing and service of various materials. Exercises and self-assessment questions with answers are given at the end of each chapter, together with a set of objectives.
This monograph will be a valuable resource for students of materials science and the physical sciences.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Products, Properties, Processes and Principles

1.1 The Role of Materials

1.2 Products and Materials

1.3 Materials Properties

1.4 Processing of Materials

1.5 From the Liquid

1.6 From the Solid

1.7 From a Paste

1.8 Exploring the Problem of Choice

1.9 Products, Properties, Processes and Principles

Objectives for Chapter 1

Answers to Chapter 1 Exercises and Questions

Chapter 2 The Nature of Materials

2.1 Scale and Mixture

2.2 Macrostructure

2.3 Toughness

2.4 Microstructure

2.5 Soft and Hard Magnetic Materials

2.6 Plastic Deformation in Crystals

Objectives for Chapter 2

Answers to Chapter 2 Exercises and Questions

Chapter 3 An Atomic View of Solids

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Atoms and Elements

3.3 The Sticking Principle

3.4 Ionic Bonds and Ionic Crystals

3.5 Covalency

3.6 Distributed Charge

3.7 Polymers; Structure and Properties

3.8 Metals

3.9 Transition Metals

Objectives for Chapter 3

Answers to Chapter 3 Exercises and Questions

Chapter 4 Temperature as an Agent of Change

4.1 Thermal Effects in Outline

4.2 Temperature and Energy

4.3 Average Energy Effects 1: Thermal Expansion

4.4 Average Energy Effects 2: Electrical Resistivity of Metals

4.5 Extreme Energy Effects 1: Atoms and Molecules

4.6 Extreme Energy Effects 2: Electrons

4.7 Stick or Rattle? Where is the Balance?

4.8 Coda

Objectives for Chapter 4

Answers to Chapter 4 Exercises and Questions

Chapter 5 Controlling the Mix

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mixtures that Approach Equilibrium

5.3 Juggling with Equilibrium

5.4 Mixtures Far from Equilibrium

Objectives for Chapter 5

Answers to Chapter 5 Exercises and Questions

Chapter 6 Mechanical Properties for Processing and Use

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Products as Shapes and Microstructures

6.3 The Mechanical Behavior of Solids

6.4 Elasticity in Atomic Solids

6.5 Elasticity in Polymers

6.6 Plastic Flow in Polymers

6.7 Some Crystal Plasticity

6.8 Achieving Strength for Service

6.9 Ductility for Processing

6.10 Understanding, Avoiding and Utilizing Creep Strains

6.11 Fatigue Failure in Service

Objectives for Chapter 6

Answers to Chapter 6 Exercises and Questions

Chapter 7 Chemical Properties for Processing and Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oxides: Alloys and Ores

7.3 Electrochemistry of Metals

7.4 Organic Polymers

Objectives for Chapter 7

Answers to Chapter 7 Exercises and Questions

Appendix 1 Periodic Table

Appendix 2 Names, Abbreviations and Descriptions of Common Polymers

Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483142081

About the Editor

Charles Newey

Affiliations and Expertise

Materials Discipline, The Open University, UK

Graham Weaver

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.