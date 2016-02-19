Materials Principles and Practice
1st Edition
Electronic Materials Manufacturing with Materials Structural Materials
Description
Materials Principles and Practice deals with materials science in the technological context of making and using materials. Topics covered include the nature of materials such as crystals, an atomic view of solids, temperature effects on materials, and the mechanical and chemical properties of materials.
This book is comprised of seven chapters and begins with an overview of the properties of different kinds of material, the ways in which materials can be shaped, and the uses to which they can be put. The next chapter describes the state of matter as a balance between the tendencies of atoms to stick together (by chemical bonding) or rattle apart (by thermal agitation), paying particular attention to ionic bonds and ionic crystals, the structure and properties of polymers, and transition metals. The reader is also introduced to how the structure of materials, especially microstructure, can be manipulated to give desired properties via thermal, mechanical, and chemical agents of change. This text concludes by describing the chemistry of processing and service of various materials. Exercises and self-assessment questions with answers are given at the end of each chapter, together with a set of objectives.
This monograph will be a valuable resource for students of materials science and the physical sciences.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Products, Properties, Processes and Principles
1.1 The Role of Materials
1.2 Products and Materials
1.3 Materials Properties
1.4 Processing of Materials
1.5 From the Liquid
1.6 From the Solid
1.7 From a Paste
1.8 Exploring the Problem of Choice
1.9 Products, Properties, Processes and Principles
Objectives for Chapter 1
Answers to Chapter 1 Exercises and Questions
Chapter 2 The Nature of Materials
2.1 Scale and Mixture
2.2 Macrostructure
2.3 Toughness
2.4 Microstructure
2.5 Soft and Hard Magnetic Materials
2.6 Plastic Deformation in Crystals
Objectives for Chapter 2
Answers to Chapter 2 Exercises and Questions
Chapter 3 An Atomic View of Solids
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Atoms and Elements
3.3 The Sticking Principle
3.4 Ionic Bonds and Ionic Crystals
3.5 Covalency
3.6 Distributed Charge
3.7 Polymers; Structure and Properties
3.8 Metals
3.9 Transition Metals
Objectives for Chapter 3
Answers to Chapter 3 Exercises and Questions
Chapter 4 Temperature as an Agent of Change
4.1 Thermal Effects in Outline
4.2 Temperature and Energy
4.3 Average Energy Effects 1: Thermal Expansion
4.4 Average Energy Effects 2: Electrical Resistivity of Metals
4.5 Extreme Energy Effects 1: Atoms and Molecules
4.6 Extreme Energy Effects 2: Electrons
4.7 Stick or Rattle? Where is the Balance?
4.8 Coda
Objectives for Chapter 4
Answers to Chapter 4 Exercises and Questions
Chapter 5 Controlling the Mix
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mixtures that Approach Equilibrium
5.3 Juggling with Equilibrium
5.4 Mixtures Far from Equilibrium
Objectives for Chapter 5
Answers to Chapter 5 Exercises and Questions
Chapter 6 Mechanical Properties for Processing and Use
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Products as Shapes and Microstructures
6.3 The Mechanical Behavior of Solids
6.4 Elasticity in Atomic Solids
6.5 Elasticity in Polymers
6.6 Plastic Flow in Polymers
6.7 Some Crystal Plasticity
6.8 Achieving Strength for Service
6.9 Ductility for Processing
6.10 Understanding, Avoiding and Utilizing Creep Strains
6.11 Fatigue Failure in Service
Objectives for Chapter 6
Answers to Chapter 6 Exercises and Questions
Chapter 7 Chemical Properties for Processing and Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oxides: Alloys and Ores
7.3 Electrochemistry of Metals
7.4 Organic Polymers
Objectives for Chapter 7
Answers to Chapter 7 Exercises and Questions
Appendix 1 Periodic Table
Appendix 2 Names, Abbreviations and Descriptions of Common Polymers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 9th March 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483142081
About the Editor
Charles Newey
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials Discipline, The Open University, UK