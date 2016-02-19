Materials Information for CAD/CAM
1st Edition
Description
Materials Information for CAD/CAM addresses the problem of designing databases, expert system, communication systems, and decision support aids that can be integrated with manual and software-supported tasks in design and manufacture, in CAD and CAM. This book covers tasks of materials selection, materials process simulation, and materials modelling that involve access to materials identification or property information. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the use of materials information in engineering design and manufacture. This text then explains how computerized CAD/CAM systems change the ways in which this information has been effectively used. Other chapters consider the organizational and technical aspects of data interchange in general. This book discusses as well the requirements in representing materials information in databases. The final chapter deals with integrated design environments with respects to their capabilities for utilizing materials information. This book is intended to be suitable for anyone who is planning the construction, management, or use of any kind of engineering materials property information system.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction and Reader's Guide
Materials and Design
Design and Manufacture
How This Book is Organized
2 Materials Selection
Introduction
Practical Issues
Concurrent Engineering
Data for Design
The Ashby Methods
Five More Techniques
Selection Extends over Time
From Data to Information
3 Representing Information
Representation and Integration
Materials Information
Relationships and Adequacy
Naming
Information Resource Dictionaries
McCarthy's Data Thesaurus
4 Data Interchange Technologies
Background
Item Based Formats
Table Based Formats
Conclusions on Format Types
History of Data Interchange
CALS and SGML
Techno-Economic Materials Data
Open Distributed Processing
5 Decisions and Selection
Background
The Selection Problem
Theorems and Pitfalls
Materials Selection
Proposal
Summary
6 Information Quality
Background
Quality and Data Interchange
Survey of Studies of Data Quality
Data Quality Levels
Data Reporting and Identification
Quality Indicators
Organizations, Staff and Procedures
Conclusions on Information Quality
7 Knowledge-Based Systems
Introduction
Models: Types of Expert System
Fragility
Tutorial Systems
Big Systems
The Future
8 CAD/CAM Environments
Introduction
Trends in Design Environments
Capricious and Stable Information
Creating Information Components
Foretelling the Future
Glossary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 19th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193663