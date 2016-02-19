Materials Information for CAD/CAM - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750602778, 9781483193663

Materials Information for CAD/CAM

1st Edition

Authors: Philip Sargent
eBook ISBN: 9781483193663
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th August 1991
Page Count: 176
Description

Materials Information for CAD/CAM addresses the problem of designing databases, expert system, communication systems, and decision support aids that can be integrated with manual and software-supported tasks in design and manufacture, in CAD and CAM. This book covers tasks of materials selection, materials process simulation, and materials modelling that involve access to materials identification or property information. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the use of materials information in engineering design and manufacture. This text then explains how computerized CAD/CAM systems change the ways in which this information has been effectively used. Other chapters consider the organizational and technical aspects of data interchange in general. This book discusses as well the requirements in representing materials information in databases. The final chapter deals with integrated design environments with respects to their capabilities for utilizing materials information. This book is intended to be suitable for anyone who is planning the construction, management, or use of any kind of engineering materials property information system.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction and Reader's Guide

Materials and Design

Design and Manufacture

How This Book is Organized

2 Materials Selection

Introduction

Practical Issues

Concurrent Engineering

Data for Design

The Ashby Methods

Five More Techniques

Selection Extends over Time

From Data to Information

3 Representing Information

Representation and Integration

Materials Information

Relationships and Adequacy

Naming

Information Resource Dictionaries

McCarthy's Data Thesaurus

4 Data Interchange Technologies

Background

Item Based Formats

Table Based Formats

Conclusions on Format Types

History of Data Interchange

CALS and SGML

Techno-Economic Materials Data

Open Distributed Processing

5 Decisions and Selection

Background

The Selection Problem

Theorems and Pitfalls

Materials Selection

Proposal

Summary

6 Information Quality

Background

Quality and Data Interchange

Survey of Studies of Data Quality

Data Quality Levels

Data Reporting and Identification

Quality Indicators

Organizations, Staff and Procedures

Conclusions on Information Quality

7 Knowledge-Based Systems

Introduction

Models: Types of Expert System

Fragility

Tutorial Systems

Big Systems

The Future

8 CAD/CAM Environments

Introduction

Trends in Design Environments

Capricious and Stable Information

Creating Information Components

Foretelling the Future

Glossary

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483193663

