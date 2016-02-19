Materials for Conservation
1st Edition
Organic Consolidants, Adhesives and Coatings
Materials for Conservation: Organic Consolidants, Adhesives and Coatings provides an overview of one aspect of materials conservation treatment, particularly the properties of organic consolidants, adhesives, and coatings. The contents of the book are divided into two parts; these parts are background information and survey of polymers. The coverage of the first part includes polymer science and the uses and requirements of applied polymers. The second part covers resins, vinyl, thermoplastics, fillers, and colorants. The text will be most useful to individuals involved in the management and conservation of historic materials, such as museum curators. Materials engineer and polymer chemists will also benefit from the book.
Table of Contents
Part I Background Information
1 Introduction
1.1 Use of Resins in Conservation
1.2 Setting Processes
1.3 Reversibility
1.4 History
2 Polymer Science
2.1 Film-Forming Materials
2.2 Molecular Weight and Size
2.3 Glass Transition Temperature
2.4 Mechanical Properties
2.5 Optical Properties
2.6 Polymerization
2.7 Deterioration of Polymers
2.8 Testing of Polymers
2.9 Identification of Polymers
3 Solvents
3.1 Chemical Type and Purity
3.2 Solubility Parameters
3.3 Evaporation Rate
3.4 Hazards
3.5 Solvent-Solute Interaction
4 Adhesion
4.1 Wetting
4.2 Effects of Setting Properties on Adhesion
4.3 Deterioration of the Joint
5 Uses And Requirements of Applied Polymers - A Summary
Part II Survey of Individual Polymers
6 Hydrocarbons
6.1 Polyethylene (PE) and Paraffin Wax
6.2 Rubber
7 Vinyl Acetate Derived Polymers
7.1 Poly(Vinyl Acetate)
7.2 Poly(Vinyl Alcohol)
7.3 Poly(Vinyl Acetals)
8 Acrylic Resins
9 Miscellaneous Synthetic Thermoplastics
9.1 Poly(Vinyl Chloride)
9.2 Poly(Vinylidene Chloride)
9.3 Polystyrene
9.4 Poly(Vinyl Pyrrolidone)
9.5 Polyo-Xylene)
9.6 Ketone Resins
9.7 Polyethers
9.8 Soluble Nylons
10 Polymers Derived From Cellulose
10.1 Non-Ionic Ethers
10.2 Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose
10.3 Cellulose Esters
11 Natural Water-Soluble Polymers
11.1 Polysaccharides
11.2 Proteins
12 Natural Resins
12.1 Dammar
12.2 Mastic
12.3 Rosin
12.4 Shellac
12.5 Beeswax
12.6 Oils And Alkyds
13 Cross-Linking Polymers
13.1 Silicone-Containing Polymers
13.2 Polyester Resins
13.3 Polyurethane Polymers
13.4 Epoxy Resins
13.5 Formaldehyde Resins
14 Fillers and Colorants
14.1 Fillers
14.2 Colorants
Appendices
Appendix 1 Polymer Properties
Appendix 2.1 Solvent Properties
Appendix 2.2 Some Representative Hydrocarbon Solvents Derived From Petroleum by Distillation etc.
Appendix 2.3 Hazards and Warnings
Appendix 3 Solubility Charts of Polymers
Appendix 4 International System of Units (SI) and Some Conversion Factors
Appendix 5 Manufacturers Mentioned in Text
References
Subject Index
Author Index
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 24th September 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182773
About the Author
C V Horie
Velson Horie is a strategic planner with an international reputation in project management, research, and teaching. After a degree in chemistry, he trained in archaeological conservation at the Institute of Archaeology (London) where interest started in polymers and their use in conservation. As an archaeological conservator in the north-east of England, he pioneered the use of environmental control and the integration of conservation ideas into wider museum concerns. For 28 years he was Keeper of Conservation at The Manchester Museum, The University of Manchester, then was the Research Project Manager at the British Library coordinating an international and interdisciplinary study on the natural ageing of books. He has carried out conservation, research, and professional coordination primarily with organic materials, such as polymers, preserved animal skin, movie film, and degraded wood. He project managed and delivered a wide range of projects, from collaborative research to professional accreditation to a £21m capital development. All required, and benefited from, multi-disciplinary teams, focussed on quality improvements with clear public benefits.
Teaching experience includes university lectures, a distance learning course on Chemistry for Conservators and professional updating courses on polymers, most recently involved with the design and delivery of a course Adhesives for Conservation for the American Institute for Conservation. He acts as a consultant to museums and other institutions on their development and Curatorial Advisor to the New Mills Heritage Centre. He has upwards of 80 publications and editorships, including Materials for Conservation and papers on film degradation and preservation. He is a Fellow of the International Institute for Conservation, and the Museums Association, an Accredited Conservator-Restorer, and a professional Member of the Association for Project Management. He was on the board of the Institute of Conservation and its predecessor. He is currently Treasurer of the International Institute for Conservation.
