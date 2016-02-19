Materials for Conservation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408015318, 9781483182773

Materials for Conservation

1st Edition

Organic Consolidants, Adhesives and Coatings

Authors: C V Horie
eBook ISBN: 9781483182773
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th September 1987
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Materials for Conservation: Organic Consolidants, Adhesives and Coatings provides an overview of one aspect of materials conservation treatment, particularly the properties of organic consolidants, adhesives, and coatings. The contents of the book are divided into two parts; these parts are background information and survey of polymers. The coverage of the first part includes polymer science and the uses and requirements of applied polymers. The second part covers resins, vinyl, thermoplastics, fillers, and colorants. The text will be most useful to individuals involved in the management and conservation of historic materials, such as museum curators. Materials engineer and polymer chemists will also benefit from the book.

Table of Contents


Part I Background Information

1 Introduction

1.1 Use of Resins in Conservation

1.2 Setting Processes

1.3 Reversibility

1.4 History

2 Polymer Science

2.1 Film-Forming Materials

2.2 Molecular Weight and Size

2.3 Glass Transition Temperature

2.4 Mechanical Properties

2.5 Optical Properties

2.6 Polymerization

2.7 Deterioration of Polymers

2.8 Testing of Polymers

2.9 Identification of Polymers

3 Solvents

3.1 Chemical Type and Purity

3.2 Solubility Parameters

3.3 Evaporation Rate

3.4 Hazards

3.5 Solvent-Solute Interaction

4 Adhesion

4.1 Wetting

4.2 Effects of Setting Properties on Adhesion

4.3 Deterioration of the Joint

5 Uses And Requirements of Applied Polymers - A Summary

Part II Survey of Individual Polymers

6 Hydrocarbons

6.1 Polyethylene (PE) and Paraffin Wax

6.2 Rubber

7 Vinyl Acetate Derived Polymers

7.1 Poly(Vinyl Acetate)

7.2 Poly(Vinyl Alcohol)

7.3 Poly(Vinyl Acetals)

8 Acrylic Resins

9 Miscellaneous Synthetic Thermoplastics

9.1 Poly(Vinyl Chloride)

9.2 Poly(Vinylidene Chloride)

9.3 Polystyrene

9.4 Poly(Vinyl Pyrrolidone)

9.5 Polyo-Xylene)

9.6 Ketone Resins

9.7 Polyethers

9.8 Soluble Nylons

10 Polymers Derived From Cellulose

10.1 Non-Ionic Ethers

10.2 Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose

10.3 Cellulose Esters

11 Natural Water-Soluble Polymers

11.1 Polysaccharides

11.2 Proteins

12 Natural Resins

12.1 Dammar

12.2 Mastic

12.3 Rosin

12.4 Shellac

12.5 Beeswax

12.6 Oils And Alkyds

13 Cross-Linking Polymers

13.1 Silicone-Containing Polymers

13.2 Polyester Resins

13.3 Polyurethane Polymers

13.4 Epoxy Resins

13.5 Formaldehyde Resins

14 Fillers and Colorants

14.1 Fillers

14.2 Colorants

Appendices

Appendix 1 Polymer Properties

Appendix 2.1 Solvent Properties

Appendix 2.2 Some Representative Hydrocarbon Solvents Derived From Petroleum by Distillation etc.

Appendix 2.3 Hazards and Warnings

Appendix 3 Solubility Charts of Polymers

Appendix 4 International System of Units (SI) and Some Conversion Factors

Appendix 5 Manufacturers Mentioned in Text

References

Subject Index

Author Index


Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483182773

About the Author

C V Horie

Velson Horie is a strategic planner with an international reputation in project management, research, and teaching. After a degree in chemistry, he trained in archaeological conservation at the Institute of Archaeology (London) where interest started in polymers and their use in conservation. As an archaeological conservator in the north-east of England, he pioneered the use of environmental control and the integration of conservation ideas into wider museum concerns. For 28 years he was Keeper of Conservation at The Manchester Museum, The University of Manchester, then was the Research Project Manager at the British Library coordinating an international and interdisciplinary study on the natural ageing of books. He has carried out conservation, research, and professional coordination primarily with organic materials, such as polymers, preserved animal skin, movie film, and degraded wood. He project managed and delivered a wide range of projects, from collaborative research to professional accreditation to a £21m capital development. All required, and benefited from, multi-disciplinary teams, focussed on quality improvements with clear public benefits.

Teaching experience includes university lectures, a distance learning course on Chemistry for Conservators and professional updating courses on polymers, most recently involved with the design and delivery of a course Adhesives for Conservation for the American Institute for Conservation. He acts as a consultant to museums and other institutions on their development and Curatorial Advisor to the New Mills Heritage Centre. He has upwards of 80 publications and editorships, including Materials for Conservation and papers on film degradation and preservation. He is a Fellow of the International Institute for Conservation, and the Museums Association, an Accredited Conservator-Restorer, and a professional Member of the Association for Project Management. He was on the board of the Institute of Conservation and its predecessor. He is currently Treasurer of the International Institute for Conservation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Collection Care and Conservation Consultant

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.