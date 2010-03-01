Materials, Design and Manufacturing for Lightweight Vehicles
1st Edition
Introduction. Part 1 Materials for lightweight automotive structures: Advanced steels for lightweight automotive structures; Aluminium alloys for lightweight automotive structures; Magnesium alloys for lightweight powertrains and automotive structures; Thermoplastics and thermoplastic-matrix composites for lightweight automotive structures; Thermoset-matrix composites for lightweight automotive structures. Part 2 Manufacturing and design of lightweight automotive structures: Manufacturing processes for light alloys; Joining for lightweight vehicles; Recycling and lifecycle issues for lightweight vehicles; Crashworthiness design issues for lightweight vehicles.
Research into the manufacture of lightweight automobiles is driven by the need to reduce fuel consumption to preserve dwindling hydrocarbon resources without compromising other attributes such as safety, performance, recyclability and cost. Materials, design and manufacturing for lightweight vehicles will make it easier for engineers to not only learn about the materials being considered for lightweight automobiles, but also to compare their characteristics and properties.
Part one discusses materials for lightweight automotive structures with chapters on advanced steels for lightweight automotive structures, aluminium alloys, magnesium alloys for lightweight powertrains and automotive structures, thermoplastics and thermoplastic matrix composites and thermoset matrix composites for lightweight automotive structures. Part two reviews manufacturing and design of lightweight automotive structures covering topics such as manufacturing processes for light alloys, joining for lightweight vehicles, recycling and lifecycle issues and crashworthiness design for lightweight vehicles.
With its distinguished editor and renowned team of contributors, Materials, design and manufacturing for lightweight vehicles is a standard reference for practicing engineers involved in the design and material selection for motor vehicle bodies and components as well as material scientists, environmental scientists, policy makers, car companies and automotive component manufacturers.
- Provides a comprehensive analysis of the materials being used for the manufacture of lightweight vehicles whilst comparing characteristics and properties
- Examines crashworthiness design issues for lightweight vehicles and further emphasises the development of lightweight vehicles without compromising safety considerations and performance
- Explores the manufacturing process for light alloys including metal forming processes for automotive applications
Practicing engineers involved in the design and material selection for motor vehicle bodies and components as well as material scientists, environmental scientists, policy makers, car companies and automotive component manufacturers
"The book offers a realistic and rational approach to the environmental problem of reducing vehicle weight, preserving safety, cost and performance. ...this book is well linked with a lot of data." --Materials World
P K Mallick Editor
Dr P. K. Mallick is the William E Stirton Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and the director of Interdisciplinary Programs at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, USA. Dr Mallick is also the director of the Center for Lightweighting Automotive Materials and Processing at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.
University of Michigan-Dearborn, USA