Materials Aspects in Microsystem Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080436111, 9780080913056

Materials Aspects in Microsystem Technologies, Volume 83

1st Edition

Editors: D. Barbier J.R. Morante P. Temple-Boyer G. Mueller W. Lang
eBook ISBN: 9780080913056
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080436111
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th August 1999
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19100.00
16235.00
270.91
230.27
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Materials Deposition and Microstructuring. Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition silicon oxynitride optimized for application in integrated optics (K. Wörhoff et al.). Roughning and smoothing dynamics during KOH silicon etching (R. Divan et al.). Silicon elastomer as a protective layer in 3D microfabrication of micro-opto-electro-mechanical systems (P. Obreja et al.). Multilayer structures deposited by laser ablation (M. Dinescu et al.). Growth of piezoelectric thin films with fine grain microstructure by high energy pulsed laser deposition (F. Craciun et al.). Micromachining of magnetic materials (A. Kruusing et al.). A high temperature pressure sensor prepared by selective deposition of cubic silicon carbide on SOI substrates (M. Eickhoff et al.). New metallurgical systems for electronic soldering applications (C. Gonçalves et al.). Obtention and characterization of bioengineered layers onto silica-based microstructures (S. Falipou et al.). Microstructure of Cu-C interface in Cu-based metal matrix composite (A. Berner et al.). Porous Silicon in Microsystems. Thick oxidised porous silicon layers for the design of a biomedical thermal conductivity microsensor (P. Roussel et al.). Porous silicon technique for realization of surface micromachined silicon structures with large gaps (H. Artmann, W. Frey). Galvanic porous silicon formation without external contacts (C.M.A. Ashruf et al.). Characterization. Determination of micromechanical properties of thin films by beam bending measurements with an atomic force microscope (C. Serre et al.). Characterization and modeling of a CMOS-compatible MEMS technology (L. Latorre et al.). Characterization of the nonlinear optical properties of crystals by the SHEW technique (R. Kremer et al.). Bonding and Packaging. Wafer bonding for microsystems technologies (U. Gösele et al.). Selection of materials for reduced stress packaging of a microsystem (A. Morrissey et al.). Devices. Microstructures of the monomorph piezoelectric ceramic actuators with functional gradients (X. Zhu et al.). Micromachined chemical reaction system (M. Koch et al.). Electrostatically actuated micromirror devices in silicon technology (W. Lang et al.). Integration of a sensitive material to a silicon-based device for CO detection (O. Renault et al.). A thermoelectric converter for energy supply (H. Glosch et al.). Author index. Subject index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080913056
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080436111

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

D. Barbier Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoire de Physique de la Matière, INSA, Villeurbanne, France

J.R. Morante Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universitat de Barcelona, Spain

P. Temple-Boyer Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

LAAS, Toulouse, France

G. Mueller Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Daimler-Benz AG, München, Germany

W. Lang Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer Institute for Solid State Technology - FhG IFT, München, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.