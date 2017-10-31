Materials and Water Chemistry for Supercritical Water-cooled Reactors
1st Edition
Description
Materials and Water Chemistry for Supercritical Water-cooled Reactors is unique in that it brings together materials and water chemistry, their interrelationship, the historical perspective and their application to SCWR conceptual design. Written by world’s leading experts, all active in the area of materials and chemistry R&D in support of GEN IV SCWR, this book presents for the first time a comprehensive reference on these topics, and in particular, how these data relate to the SCWR design itself.
This book is an essential text for researchers in the areas of supercritical water-cooled reactor materials and chemistry, working in industry or academia. It will also give newcomers to the field a survey of all of the available literature and a clear understanding of how these studies relate to the design of the SCWR concept. The material presented is at a specialist’s level in materials or corrosion science, or in water chemistry of power plants.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of the chemistry and materials of SCWR
- Presents the latest research and results condensed into one book
- Covers the differences in use of SCW in nuclear reactors and fossil plants, and the resulting differences in materials requirements
Readership
Researchers in the field of supercritical water-cooled reactor materials and chemistry, researchers working in industry or academia; researchers of supercritical water-cooled fossil fuelled power plants; graduate and post-graduate students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Water Chemistry
3. Test Methodologies
4. General Corrosion
5. Stress Corrosion Cracking
6. Microstructure
7. Irradiation Effects
8. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 31st October 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020500
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081020494
About the Author
David Guzonas
David Guzonas (retired) was a Principal Chemist at AECL (now CNL) with over 23 years of experience in reactor chemistry, and active in SCWR Materials and Chemistry R&D for 11 years. He chaired the Generation IV (GIF) SCWR Materials and Chemistry Project Management Board (PMB) from 2007 to 2012, and recently served as Vice-President and President of the International Association for the Properties of Water and Steam
Affiliations and Expertise
Chalk River Laboratories, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL)
Radek Novotny
Graduated from Institute of Chemical Technology Prague, Department of Power Engineering, in 1996. He was granted his doctorate from the same department in 2000 after specializing in stress corrosion studies in high temperature water. He has been working in JRC IET since 2003. He is responsible for scientific activities of AMALIA laboratory with the main focus on material-coolant interaction under LWR and SCWR environmental conditions. He has participated in various nuclear reactor research projects at JRC IET since 2003.
Affiliations and Expertise
Joint Research Centre Institute for Energy and Transport, Safety of Current and Future Reactors Unit
S. Pentilla
Graduated from Helsinki University of Technology in the Department of Process Control and Automation in 2006. Mr. Penttilä has worked at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland in the area of corrosion monitoring in high temperature water conditions, focusing especially on supercritical water conditions. Mr. Penttilä has experience in national and international project management for several years. Mr. Penttilä has acted as a project manager (since 2009) in a national Gen IV network project (GEN4FIN). Currently Mr. Penttilä is the Euratom representative on the SCWR Materials and Chemistry PMB, and is currently the PMB chair. He has written over 40 reports and other publications related to Gen IV materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
VTT Technical Research Centre Of Finland, Components in Nuclear Power Plant
Aki Toivonen
Graduated from Helsinki University of Technology, Department of Mechanical Engineering, in 1994. He was granted his doctorate from the same department in 2005 after specializing in stress corrosion studies in high temperature water. He has participated in various nuclear reactor research topics at VTT since 1991 and acted as a project manager for numerous national and international nuclear power plant corrosion related projects since 1994.
Affiliations and Expertise
VTT Technical Research Centre Of Finland, Components in Nuclear Power Plant
Wenyue Zheng
Graduated with a Ph. D degree from the University of Manchester in 1988 after completing his thesis research on stress corrosion cracking of steels in ammonia. He has led research and development projects related to stress-corrosion of oil and gas pipelines, protection of light metal for automotive applications and, in the past decade, materials for supercritical water reactor and very high temperature reactor. He was a member of the Canadian Gen IV Program Steering Committee, a member of the Generation IV (GIF) Supercritical Water-cooled Reactor (SCWR) Materials and Chemistry Project Management Board from 2008 to 2017. He was a senior scientist and program manager for Materials in Energy Production at Natural Resources Canada before his current position as a chaired professor at University of Science and Technology Beijing
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Science and Technology, Beijing, China