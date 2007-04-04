Material Substructures in Complex Bodies
1st Edition
From Atomic Level to Continuum
Description
Stringent industrial requirements for sophisticated performance and circumstantial control of microdevices or nanotechnology manufacturing, and other types of machinery at multiple scales, require complex materials. The adjective ‘complex’ indicates that the substructure influences gross mechanical behaviour in a prominent way and interactions due to substructural changes are represented directly. Examples are liquid crystals, quasi-periodic alloys, polymeric bodies, spin glasses, magnetostrictive materials and ferroelectrics, suspensions, in particular liquids with gas bubbles, polarizable fluids, etc.
The mechanical behaviour of complex bodies described in this book gives rise to a wide variety of challenging problems from the macroscopic- to the nano-world. The chapters composing this book explore various aspects of these problems, giving rise to new areas of discussion together with specific solutions.
Contributors are Carlo Cercignani, Gianfranco Capriz, Pierre Degond, Antonio Fasano, Harley T. Johnson, Sukky Jun, Krishna Kannan, Wing Kam Liu, Alberto Mancini, Paolo Maria Mariano, Ingo Müller, Kumbakonan R. Rajagopal, Jan Jerzy Slawianowski.
Material Substructures in Complex Bodies will be a useful tool for researchers and students working on the basic mathematical and physical problems accruing from the mechanics of materials.
Key Features
- Leading scientific competence of contributors
- Clear writing style linking solutions and open problems
- Suggestions for direct technological applications and new research work
- Mathematical models for nanotechnology devices
Readership
researchers and ph.D. students.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Asymptotic Continuum Models for Plasmas and Disparate Mass Gaseous Binary Mixtures (P. Degond)
- Microscopic Foundations of the Mechanics of Gases and Granular Materials (C. Carcignani)
- Quantization of Affine Bodies. Theory and Applications in Mechanics of Structured Media (J.J. Slawianowski)
- Moving Least-Square Basis for the Band-Structure Calculations of Natural and Artificial Crystals (S. Jun, W.K. Liu)
- Modelling Ziegler-Natta Polymerization in High Pressure Reactors (A. Fasano et al.)
- Psuedofluids (G. Capriz)
- A Thermodynamic Framework Incorporating the Effect of the Thermal History on the Solidification of Molten Polymers (K. Kannan, K.R. Rajagopal)
- Effects of Stress on Formation and Properties of Semiconductor Nanostructures (H.T. Johnson)
- Continua with Spin Structure (P.M. Mariano)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 4th April 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554716
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080445359
About the Editor
Gianfranco Capriz
Prof. G. Capriz has founded in the 1980’s the primary abstract format of the mechanics of complex bodies, generating a school about this subject. As a fellow of the “Accademia dei Lincei”, he has pushed strongly the work in mathematical physics in Italy indicating profound and innovative directions of research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pisa, Dipartimento di Matematica, Pisa, Italy
Paolo Maria Mariano
Prof. P. M. Mariano has developed in the last ten years the general structure of the abstract model-building framework of the mechanics of complex bodies substantially, unifying existing models of complex matter and suggesting new ones. His wide research work range from solid to fluid and is essentially theoretical.
Affiliations and Expertise
D.I.C. University of Florence, Italy