Mastering Mathematica®
1st Edition
Programming Methods and Applications
Description
Mastering Mathematica®: Programming Methods and Applications presents the mathematical results and turn them into precise algorithmic procedures that can be executed by a computer. This book provides insight into more complex situations that can be investigated by hand.
Organized into four parts, this book begins with an overview of the use of a pocket calculator. This text then looks in more detail at numerical calculations and solving equations, both algebraic and differential equations. Other parts consider the built-in graphics and show how to make pictures without programming. This book discusses as well the four styles of programming, namely, functional programming, imperative programming, rewrite programing, and object oriented programming. The reader is also introduced to differentiable mapping to show the analysis of critical points of functions and the developments in differential geometry that are required to study minimal surfaces.
This book is a valuable resource for graduate students in mathematics, mathematics education, engineering, and the sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface
How to Use the Disk
Part I: Mastering Mathematica as a Symbolic Pocket Calculator
Chapter 1: A Quick Trip Through Elementary Mathematics
1 Opening Remarks
2 Grade School Arithmetic
3 High School Algebra and Trigonometry
4 College Calculus, Differential Equations and Linear Algebra
5 Graduate School
6 Practice
7 Exercises
Chapter 2: Interacting with Mathematica
1 The Different Aspects of Mathematica
2 Interacting with the Kernel
3 Interacting with the Front-End
4 Using Packages
5 Saving Work to be Reused
6 Practice
7 Exercises
Chapter 3: More About Numbers and Equations
1 Introduction
2 Numbers
3 Solving Algebraic Equations
4 Solving Ordinary Differential Equations
5 Practice
6 Exercises.
Chapter 4: Built-in Graphics
1 Plotting Commands and Optional Arguments
2 Two-Dimensional Graphics
3 Three-Dimensional Graphics
4 Animation
5 Sound
6 Practice
7 Exercises
Part II: Mastering Mathematica as a Programming Language
Chapter 5: The Mathematica Language
1 Everything Is an Expression
2 Lists, Arrays, Intervals, and Sets
3 Thread, Inner and Outer
4 Other Aspects
5 Practice
6 Exercises
Chapter 6: Functional Programming
1 Some Functional Aspects of Mathematica
2 Functional Programs
3 Practice
4 Exercises
Chapter 7: Rule Based Programming
1 Introduction
2 Rewrite Rules in Mathematica
3 Pattern Matching
4 Using Patterns in Rules
5 Restricting Pattern Matching with Predicates
6 Examples of Restricted Rewrite Rules
7 Practice
8 Exercises
Chapter 8: Procedural Programming
1 Introduction
2 Basic Operations
3 Modules, Blocks and With
4 Examples
5 Practice
6 Exercises
Chapter 9: Object-Oriented Programming
1 Introduction
2 The Duality Between Functions and Data
3 Object-Oriented Programming in Mathematica
4 The Hierarchy of Point Classes
5 Exercises
6 Implementation
Chapter 10: Graphics Programming
1 Introduction to Graphics Primitives
2 Two-Dimensional Graphics Objects, Graphics Modifiers and Options
3 Combining Built-in Graphics with Graphics Primitives
4 Graphics Arrays and Graphics Rectangles
5 Examples of Two-Dimensional Graphics
6 Three-Dimensional Graphics Primitives
7 Exercises
Chapter 11: Some Finer Points
1 Introduction
2 Packages
3 Attributes
4 Named Optional Arguments
5 Evaluation
6 Unbounded Search
7 Substitution and the Lambda Calculus
8 Exercises
Part III: Mastering Knowledge Representation in Mathematica
Chapter 12: Polya's Pattern Analysis
1 Introduction
2 Construction of Some Permutation Groups
3 The Geometric Approach
4 The Algebraic Approach
5 Implementation
Chapter 13: Object-Oriented Graph Theory
1 Introduction
2 Representations of Graphs
3 Products
4 Other Constructions in the Class Graph
5 Some Graph Algorithms
6 Exercises
7 Implementation
Chapter 14: Differentiable Mappings
1 Introduction
2 Differentiable Mappings
3 Making Plots of Differentiable Mappings
4 Examples
5 Dimension[domain] == 1: Curves
6 Implementation
Chapter 15: Critical Points and Minimal Surfaces
1 Introduction
2 Critical Points
3 Minimal Surfaces
4 Implementation
Part IV: Answers
Chapter 1: Answers
Chapter 3: Answers
Chapter 5: Answers
Chapter 6: Answers
Chapter 7: Answers
Chapter 8: Answers
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 666
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 18th March 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214030
About the Author
John Gray
John Gray is a professor of mathematics and computer science at University of Illinois in Urbana. He was responsible for establishing a course on mathematical software at U. of I. where they have used Mathematica since its inception. This course has empowered numerous mathematicians, engineers, scientists, teachers and students with the ability to use Mathematica as a programming language, and has also contributed to the development of this book.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois, Urbana, U.S.A.