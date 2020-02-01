Massachusetts General Hospital Study Guide for Psychiatry Exams - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323732963

Massachusetts General Hospital Study Guide for Psychiatry Exams

1st Edition

600 Questions and Annotated Answers

Authors: Theodore Stern
Paperback ISBN: 9780323732963
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

  1. Section 1: Approach to the Patient
    Chapter 1: The Doctor Patient Relationship
    Chapter 2: The Psychiatric Interview
    Chapter 3: Laboratory Test and Diagnostic Procedures
    Chapter 4: Treatment Adherence
    2. Section 2: Human Development
    Chapter 5: Child, Adolescent and Adult Development
    3. Section 3: Psychological and Neuropsychological Testing
    Chapter 6: Diagnostic Rating Scales and Psychiatric Instruments
    Chapter 7: Understanding and Applying Psychological Assessment
    Chapter 8: Neuropsychological Assessment
    4. Section 4: The Psychotherapies
    Chapter 9: Coping with Medical Illnesses and Psychotherapy of Mental Ill
    Chapter 10: An Overview of the Psychotherapies
    Chapter 11: Brief Psychotherapy: An Overview
    Chapter 12: Couples Therapy
    Chapter 13: Family Therapy
    Chapter 14: Group Psychotherapy
    Chapter 15: Hypnosis
    Chapter 16: Cognitive-behavioral therapy, Behavioral Therapy, and Cognitive Therapy
    5. Section 5: Psychiatric Diagnosis and Conditions
    Chapter 17: DSM-IV, A System for Psychiatric Diagnosis
    6. Section 6: Disorders of Cognition
    Chapter 18: Delirium
    Chapter 19: Dementia
    Chapter 20: Intellectual Disability
    7. Section 7: Mental Disorders Due to Another Medical Condition
    Chapter 21: Mental Disorders Due to Another Medical Condition
    8. Section 8: Sleep Disorders
    Chapter 22: Sleep Disorders
    9. Section 9: Psychiatric Disorders
    Chapter 23: Impulse-Control Disorder
    Chapter 24: Somatic Symptom Disorder
    Chapter 25: Factitious Disorders and Malingering
    Chapter 26: Alcohol-Related Disorder
    Chapter 27: Drug Addiction
    Chapter 28: Psychosis and Schizophrenia
    Chapter 29: Mood Disorders: Depressive Disorders (Major Depressive Disorder)
    Chapter 30: Bipolar Disorder
    Chapter 31: Psychiatric Illness during Pregnancy and Post-partum Period
    Chapter 32: Anxiety Disorder
    Chapter 33: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorder
    Chapter 34: Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
    Chapter 35: Dissociative Disorder
    Chapter 36: Sexual Disorders and Sexual Dysfunction
    Chapter 37: Eating Disorders: Evaluation and Management
    Chapter 38: Grief, Bereavement and Adjustment Disorder
    Chapter 39: Personality and Personality Disorder
    10. Section 10: Treatment Approaches
    Chapter 40: Psychiatric Neuroscience:  Incorporating Pathophysiology into Clinical Case Formulation
    Chapter 41: The Pharmacotherapy of Anxiety Disorder
    Chapter 42: Antipsychotic Drugs
    Chapter 43: Antidepressants
    Chapter 44: Pharmacological Approaches to Treatment-Resistant Depression
    Chapter 45: Electroconvulsive Therapy
    Chapter 46: Neurotherapeutics
    Chapter 47: Lithium and its Role in Psychiatry
    Chapter 48: The Use of Antiepileptic Drugs in Psychiatry
    Chapter 49; Pharmacotherapy and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder across the Life Span
    Chapter 50: Drug-Drug Interactions with Psychopharmacology
    Chapter 51: Side Effects of Psychotropic Medications
    Chapter 52: Natural Medications of Psychiatry
    11. Section 11: Special Topics in Psychiatry
    Chapter 53: The Suicidal Patient
    12. Section 12: Psychosomatic Medicine
    Chapter 54: Psychiatric Consultation to Medical and Surgical Patients
    Chapter 55: Life-threatening Conditions in Psychiatry: Catatonia, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome, and Serotonin Syndrome
    Chapter 56: Psycho-oncology: Psychiatric co-morbidities and Complications of Cancer and Cancer Treatments
    Chapter 57: Psychiatric Aspects of HIV-Infected and AIDS
    Chapter 58: Organ Transplantation: Pre-Transplant Assessment and Post-Transplant Management
    Chapter 59: Approaches to Collaborative Care and Primary Care Psychiatry
    Chapter 60: Psychiatry and Ethical Aspects of Care at the End of Life
    13. Section 13: Psychiatric Epidemiology and Statistics
    Chapter 61: Psychiatric Epidemiology
    Chapter 62: Statistics in Psychiatric Research
    14. Section 14: Genetics and Psychiatry
    Chapter 63: Genetics and Psychiatry
    15. Section 15: Social and Community Psychiatry
    Chapter 64: Serious Mental Illness
    Chapter 65: Aggression and Violence
    Chapter 66: Culture and Psychiatry
    Chapter 67: Community Psychiatry
    Chapter 68: Managed Care and Psychiatry
    16. Section 16: Child Psychiatry
    Chapter 69: Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Disorders
    Chapter 70: Psychiatric and Substance Use Disorder in Transition Adolescents and Young Adults
    17. Section 17: Geriatric Psychiatry
    Chapter 71: Geriatric Psychiatry
    18. Section 18: Neuropsychiatry
    Chapter 72: Neuroanatomical Systems Relevant to Neuropsychiatric Disorders
    Chapter 73: The Neurological Examination
    Chapter 74: Neuropsychiatric Principles and Differential Diagnosis
    Chapter 75: Neuroimaging in Psychiatry
    Chapter 76: Clinical Neurophysiology and Electroencephalography
    Chapter 77: Psychiatric Manifestations and Treatment of Seizure Disorders
    Chapter 78: Differential Diagnosis and Treatment of Headaches
    Chapter 79: Pathophysiology, Psychiatric Co-morbidity, and Treatment of Pain
    Chapter 80: Psychiatric Aspects of Stroke Syndromes
    Chapter 81: Movement Disorders
    Chapter 82: Psychiatric Manifestations of Traumatic Brain Disorders
    19. Section 19: Law and Psychiatry
    Chapter 83: Intimate Partner Violence
    Chapter 84: Psychiatric Correlates and Consequences of Abuse and Neglect
    Chapter 85: Legal and Ethical Issues in Psychiatry I: Informed Consent, Competency, Treatment Refusal and Civil Commitment
    Chapter 86: The Role of Psychiatrist in the Criminal Justice System
    Chapter 87: Legal and Ethical Issues in Psychiatry II: Malpractice and Boundary Violations
    20. Section 20: Care in Special Settings
    Chapter 88: Emergency Psychiatry
    Chapter 89: Rehabilitation Psychiatry
    Chapter 90: Military Psychiatry
    Chapter 91: Disaster Psychiatry
    21. Section 21: Preparing for the Future
    Chapter 92: Coping with the Rigor of Psychiatric Practice
    Chapter 93: Psychiatry and the Media
    Chapter 94: Global Mental Health in the Twenty-First Century

About the Author

Theodore Stern

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Avery D. Wiesman Psychiatry Consultation Service, Massachusetts General Hospital, Director, Office for Clinician Careers, Massachusetts General Hospital, Ned H. Cassem Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Psychosomatic Medicine/Consultation, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

