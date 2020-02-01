Massachusetts General Hospital Study Guide for Psychiatry Exams
1st Edition
600 Questions and Annotated Answers
Authors: Theodore Stern
Paperback ISBN: 9780323732963
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents
- Section 1: Approach to the Patient
Chapter 1: The Doctor Patient Relationship
Chapter 2: The Psychiatric Interview
Chapter 3: Laboratory Test and Diagnostic Procedures
Chapter 4: Treatment Adherence
2. Section 2: Human Development
Chapter 5: Child, Adolescent and Adult Development
3. Section 3: Psychological and Neuropsychological Testing
Chapter 6: Diagnostic Rating Scales and Psychiatric Instruments
Chapter 7: Understanding and Applying Psychological Assessment
Chapter 8: Neuropsychological Assessment
4. Section 4: The Psychotherapies
Chapter 9: Coping with Medical Illnesses and Psychotherapy of Mental Ill
Chapter 10: An Overview of the Psychotherapies
Chapter 11: Brief Psychotherapy: An Overview
Chapter 12: Couples Therapy
Chapter 13: Family Therapy
Chapter 14: Group Psychotherapy
Chapter 15: Hypnosis
Chapter 16: Cognitive-behavioral therapy, Behavioral Therapy, and Cognitive Therapy
5. Section 5: Psychiatric Diagnosis and Conditions
Chapter 17: DSM-IV, A System for Psychiatric Diagnosis
6. Section 6: Disorders of Cognition
Chapter 18: Delirium
Chapter 19: Dementia
Chapter 20: Intellectual Disability
7. Section 7: Mental Disorders Due to Another Medical Condition
Chapter 21: Mental Disorders Due to Another Medical Condition
8. Section 8: Sleep Disorders
Chapter 22: Sleep Disorders
9. Section 9: Psychiatric Disorders
Chapter 23: Impulse-Control Disorder
Chapter 24: Somatic Symptom Disorder
Chapter 25: Factitious Disorders and Malingering
Chapter 26: Alcohol-Related Disorder
Chapter 27: Drug Addiction
Chapter 28: Psychosis and Schizophrenia
Chapter 29: Mood Disorders: Depressive Disorders (Major Depressive Disorder)
Chapter 30: Bipolar Disorder
Chapter 31: Psychiatric Illness during Pregnancy and Post-partum Period
Chapter 32: Anxiety Disorder
Chapter 33: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder and Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorder
Chapter 34: Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Chapter 35: Dissociative Disorder
Chapter 36: Sexual Disorders and Sexual Dysfunction
Chapter 37: Eating Disorders: Evaluation and Management
Chapter 38: Grief, Bereavement and Adjustment Disorder
Chapter 39: Personality and Personality Disorder
10. Section 10: Treatment Approaches
Chapter 40: Psychiatric Neuroscience: Incorporating Pathophysiology into Clinical Case Formulation
Chapter 41: The Pharmacotherapy of Anxiety Disorder
Chapter 42: Antipsychotic Drugs
Chapter 43: Antidepressants
Chapter 44: Pharmacological Approaches to Treatment-Resistant Depression
Chapter 45: Electroconvulsive Therapy
Chapter 46: Neurotherapeutics
Chapter 47: Lithium and its Role in Psychiatry
Chapter 48: The Use of Antiepileptic Drugs in Psychiatry
Chapter 49; Pharmacotherapy and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder across the Life Span
Chapter 50: Drug-Drug Interactions with Psychopharmacology
Chapter 51: Side Effects of Psychotropic Medications
Chapter 52: Natural Medications of Psychiatry
11. Section 11: Special Topics in Psychiatry
Chapter 53: The Suicidal Patient
12. Section 12: Psychosomatic Medicine
Chapter 54: Psychiatric Consultation to Medical and Surgical Patients
Chapter 55: Life-threatening Conditions in Psychiatry: Catatonia, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome, and Serotonin Syndrome
Chapter 56: Psycho-oncology: Psychiatric co-morbidities and Complications of Cancer and Cancer Treatments
Chapter 57: Psychiatric Aspects of HIV-Infected and AIDS
Chapter 58: Organ Transplantation: Pre-Transplant Assessment and Post-Transplant Management
Chapter 59: Approaches to Collaborative Care and Primary Care Psychiatry
Chapter 60: Psychiatry and Ethical Aspects of Care at the End of Life
13. Section 13: Psychiatric Epidemiology and Statistics
Chapter 61: Psychiatric Epidemiology
Chapter 62: Statistics in Psychiatric Research
14. Section 14: Genetics and Psychiatry
Chapter 63: Genetics and Psychiatry
15. Section 15: Social and Community Psychiatry
Chapter 64: Serious Mental Illness
Chapter 65: Aggression and Violence
Chapter 66: Culture and Psychiatry
Chapter 67: Community Psychiatry
Chapter 68: Managed Care and Psychiatry
16. Section 16: Child Psychiatry
Chapter 69: Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Disorders
Chapter 70: Psychiatric and Substance Use Disorder in Transition Adolescents and Young Adults
17. Section 17: Geriatric Psychiatry
Chapter 71: Geriatric Psychiatry
18. Section 18: Neuropsychiatry
Chapter 72: Neuroanatomical Systems Relevant to Neuropsychiatric Disorders
Chapter 73: The Neurological Examination
Chapter 74: Neuropsychiatric Principles and Differential Diagnosis
Chapter 75: Neuroimaging in Psychiatry
Chapter 76: Clinical Neurophysiology and Electroencephalography
Chapter 77: Psychiatric Manifestations and Treatment of Seizure Disorders
Chapter 78: Differential Diagnosis and Treatment of Headaches
Chapter 79: Pathophysiology, Psychiatric Co-morbidity, and Treatment of Pain
Chapter 80: Psychiatric Aspects of Stroke Syndromes
Chapter 81: Movement Disorders
Chapter 82: Psychiatric Manifestations of Traumatic Brain Disorders
19. Section 19: Law and Psychiatry
Chapter 83: Intimate Partner Violence
Chapter 84: Psychiatric Correlates and Consequences of Abuse and Neglect
Chapter 85: Legal and Ethical Issues in Psychiatry I: Informed Consent, Competency, Treatment Refusal and Civil Commitment
Chapter 86: The Role of Psychiatrist in the Criminal Justice System
Chapter 87: Legal and Ethical Issues in Psychiatry II: Malpractice and Boundary Violations
20. Section 20: Care in Special Settings
Chapter 88: Emergency Psychiatry
Chapter 89: Rehabilitation Psychiatry
Chapter 90: Military Psychiatry
Chapter 91: Disaster Psychiatry
21. Section 21: Preparing for the Future
Chapter 92: Coping with the Rigor of Psychiatric Practice
Chapter 93: Psychiatry and the Media
Chapter 94: Global Mental Health in the Twenty-First Century
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323732963
About the Author
Theodore Stern
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Avery D. Wiesman Psychiatry Consultation Service, Massachusetts General Hospital, Director, Office for Clinician Careers, Massachusetts General Hospital, Ned H. Cassem Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Psychosomatic Medicine/Consultation, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
