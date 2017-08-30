Massachusetts General Hospital Handbook of General Hospital Psychiatry
7th Edition
Description
For generations of practitioners, the Massachusetts General Hospital Handbook of General Hospital Psychiatry has been and is the "gold standard" guide to consultation-liaison psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine. The fully updated 7th Edition, by Drs. Theodore A. Stern, Oliver Freudenreich, Felicia A. Smith, Gregory L. Fricchione, and Jerrold F. Rosenbaum, provides an authoritative, easy-to-understand review of the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of psychiatric problems experienced by adults and children with medical and surgical conditions.
Key Features
Covers the psychological impact of chronic medical problems and life-threatening diseases, somatic symptom disorders, organ donors and recipients, pain, substance abuse, and polypharmacy, including a thorough review of drug actions and interactions, metabolism, and elimination.
Table of Contents
- Beginnings: Psychosomatic Medicine and Consultation Psychiatry in the General Hospital
2. Approach to Psychiatric Consultations in the General Hospital
3. The Doctor–Patient Relationship
4. The Psychiatric Interview
5. Functional Neuroanatomy and the Neurologic Examination
6. Limbic Music – The Band Plays On
7. Psychological and Neuropsychological Assessment
8. Diagnostic Rating Scales and Laboratory Tests
9. Depressed Patients
10. Delirious Patients
11. Patients with Neurocognitive Disorders
12. Psychotic Patients
13. Anxious Patients
14. Patients with Alcohol Use Disorder
15. Patients with Substance Use Disorders
16. “Psychosomatic Conditions”: Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders, Functional Somatic Syndromes, and Deception Syndromes
17. Patients with an Eating Disorder
18. Pain Patients
19. Patients with Seizure Disorders
20. Patients with Cerebrovascular Disease and Traumatic Brain Injury
21. Patients with abnormal movements
22. Patients with Infectious or Inflammatory Neuropsychiatric Impairment
23. Catatonia, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome, and Serotonin Syndrome
24. Patients with Disordered Sleep
25. Sexual Disorders or Sexual Dysfunction
26. The Psychiatric Management of Patients with Cardiac Disease
27. Patients with Renal Disease
28. Patients with Gastrointestinal Disease
29. Organ Failure and Transplantation
30. Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
31. Patients with Cancer
32. Burn Patients
33. Chronic Medical Illness and Rehabilitation
34. Intensive Care Unit Patients
35. Patients with Genetic Syndromes
36. Coping with Illness and Psychotherapy of the Medically Ill
37. Electroconvulsive Therapy and Neurotherapeutics
38. Psychopharmacology in the Medical Setting
39. Psychopharmacological Management of Children and Adolescents
40. Mind-Body Medicine
41. Chronic Disease and Unhealthy Habits: Behavioral Management
42. Complementary Medicine and Natural Medications
43. Difficult Patients
44. Care of the Suicidal Patient
45. Emergency Psychiatry
46. Care at the End of Life
47. Pediatric Consultation
48. Care of the Geriatric Patient
49. Psychiatric Illness During Pregnancy and the Postpartum Period
50. Culture and Psychiatry
51. Legal Aspects of Consultation
52. Approaches to Collaborative Care and Behavioral Health Integration
53. Physician Well-Being and Coping with the Rigors of Psychiatric Practice
54. Management of a Psychiatric Consultation Service
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 30th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323484114
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496438
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496445
About the Author
Theodore Stern
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Avery D. Wiesman Psychiatry Consultation Service Massachusetts General Hospital Director, Office for Clinician Careers Massachusetts General Hospital Ned H. Cassem Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Psychosomatic Medicine/Consultation Harvard Medical School Boston, MA
Oliver Freudenreich
Felicia Smith
Gregory Fricchione
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Jerrold Rosenbaum
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychiatrist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital Chair, Executive Committee on Research Massachusetts General Hospital Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA