Massachusetts General Hospital Handbook of General Hospital Psychiatry - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323484114, 9780323496438

Massachusetts General Hospital Handbook of General Hospital Psychiatry

7th Edition

Authors: Theodore Stern Oliver Freudenreich Felicia Smith Gregory Fricchione Jerrold Rosenbaum
Paperback ISBN: 9780323484114
eBook ISBN: 9780323496438
eBook ISBN: 9780323496445
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th August 2017
Page Count: 752
Description

For generations of practitioners, the Massachusetts General Hospital Handbook of General Hospital Psychiatry has been and is the "gold standard" guide to consultation-liaison psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine. The fully updated 7th Edition, by Drs. Theodore A. Stern, Oliver Freudenreich, Felicia A. Smith, Gregory L. Fricchione, and Jerrold F. Rosenbaum, provides an authoritative, easy-to-understand review of the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of psychiatric problems experienced by adults and children with medical and surgical conditions.

Table of Contents

  1. Beginnings: Psychosomatic Medicine and Consultation Psychiatry in the General Hospital
    2. Approach to Psychiatric Consultations in the General Hospital
    3. The Doctor–Patient Relationship
    4. The Psychiatric Interview
    5. Functional Neuroanatomy and the Neurologic Examination
    6. Limbic Music – The Band Plays On
    7. Psychological and Neuropsychological Assessment
    8. Diagnostic Rating Scales and Laboratory Tests
    9. Depressed Patients
    10. Delirious Patients
    11. Patients with Neurocognitive Disorders
    12. Psychotic Patients
    13. Anxious Patients
    14. Patients with Alcohol Use Disorder
    15. Patients with Substance Use Disorders
    16. “Psychosomatic Conditions”: Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders, Functional Somatic Syndromes, and Deception Syndromes
    17. Patients with an Eating Disorder
    18. Pain Patients
    19. Patients with Seizure Disorders
    20. Patients with Cerebrovascular Disease and Traumatic Brain Injury
    21. Patients with abnormal movements
    22. Patients with Infectious or Inflammatory Neuropsychiatric Impairment
    23. Catatonia, Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome, and Serotonin Syndrome
    24. Patients with Disordered Sleep
    25. Sexual Disorders or Sexual Dysfunction
    26. The Psychiatric Management of Patients with Cardiac Disease
    27. Patients with Renal Disease
    28. Patients with Gastrointestinal Disease
    29. Organ Failure and Transplantation
    30. Patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome
    31. Patients with Cancer
    32. Burn Patients
    33. Chronic Medical Illness and Rehabilitation
    34. Intensive Care Unit Patients
    35. Patients with Genetic Syndromes
    36. Coping with Illness and Psychotherapy of the Medically Ill
    37. Electroconvulsive Therapy and Neurotherapeutics
    38. Psychopharmacology in the Medical Setting
    39. Psychopharmacological Management of Children and Adolescents
    40. Mind-Body Medicine
    41. Chronic Disease and Unhealthy Habits: Behavioral Management
    42. Complementary Medicine and Natural Medications
    43. Difficult Patients
    44. Care of the Suicidal Patient
    45. Emergency Psychiatry
    46. Care at the End of Life
    47. Pediatric Consultation
    48. Care of the Geriatric Patient
    49. Psychiatric Illness During Pregnancy and the Postpartum Period
    50. Culture and Psychiatry
    51. Legal Aspects of Consultation
    52. Approaches to Collaborative Care and Behavioral Health Integration
    53. Physician Well-Being and Coping with the Rigors of Psychiatric Practice
    54. Management of a Psychiatric Consultation Service

About the Author

Theodore Stern

Chief, Avery D. Wiesman Psychiatry Consultation Service Massachusetts General Hospital Director, Office for Clinician Careers Massachusetts General Hospital Ned H. Cassem Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Psychosomatic Medicine/Consultation Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

Oliver Freudenreich

Felicia Smith

Gregory Fricchione

Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Jerrold Rosenbaum

Psychiatrist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital Chair, Executive Committee on Research Massachusetts General Hospital Stanley Cobb Professor of Psychiatry Harvard Medical School Boston, MA

