Mass Spectrometry of Natural Products covers the plenary lectures presented at the International Mass Spectrometry Symposium on Natural Products, held in Rehovot, Israel from August 28 to September 2, 1977. The book focuses on the sequencing, spectroscopy, chromatography, and spectrometry of natural products. The selection first discusses mass spectrometric sequencing of peptides and proteins and mass spectroscopic investigation of nucleic acid degradation products. The book then examines advances in the mass spectrometry of steroids, including sterols with unsaturated side chains and ring D fragmentation of saturated sterols and steranes. The text evaluates the mass spectrometry and language of biological fluids. Topics include separation by glass capillary chromatography and structure of determination of unknown compounds. The book also focuses on structural and sequencing studies on peptides, proteins, and glycopeptide by mass spectrometry and directed fragmentation in mass spectrometry by the introduction of functional groups. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in mass spectrometry of natural products.