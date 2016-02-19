Mass Spectrometry of Natural Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220062, 9781483158747

Mass Spectrometry of Natural Products

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the International Mass Spectrometry Symposium on Natural Products, Rehovot, Israel, 28 August - 2 September 1977

Editors: B. Sklarz
eBook ISBN: 9781483158747
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 320
Description

Mass Spectrometry of Natural Products covers the plenary lectures presented at the International Mass Spectrometry Symposium on Natural Products, held in Rehovot, Israel from August 28 to September 2, 1977. The book focuses on the sequencing, spectroscopy, chromatography, and spectrometry of natural products. The selection first discusses mass spectrometric sequencing of peptides and proteins and mass spectroscopic investigation of nucleic acid degradation products. The book then examines advances in the mass spectrometry of steroids, including sterols with unsaturated side chains and ring D fragmentation of saturated sterols and steranes. The text evaluates the mass spectrometry and language of biological fluids. Topics include separation by glass capillary chromatography and structure of determination of unknown compounds. The book also focuses on structural and sequencing studies on peptides, proteins, and glycopeptide by mass spectrometry and directed fragmentation in mass spectrometry by the introduction of functional groups. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in mass spectrometry of natural products.

Table of Contents


Contents

Mass Spectrometric Sequencing of Peptides and Proteins

Recent Advances in the Mass Spectrometry of Steroids

Mass Spectroscopic Investigation of Nucleic Acid Degradation Products

Mass Spectrometry—A Sensitive Probe of Molecular Geometry

Computer Identification of Mass Spectra

The Language of Biological Fluids

Structural and Sequencing Studies On Peptides, Proteins, and Glycopeptide Antibiotics by Mass Spectrometry

Directed Fragmentation in Mass Spectrometry by Introduction of Functional Groups: A New Chapter in An Old Story


Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158747

