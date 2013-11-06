Dr. Morales’ main expertise is in mass production of arthropods, insect nutritional ecology and the

development of rearing methods and mechanization of rearing processes for beneficial arthropods.

Between 1992 and 1998, he developed mass propagation technology for the boll weevil parasitoid

Catolaccus grandis. This research earned him the USDA-ARS scientist of the year award in 2002.

During 1998 and 2004 he developed termite and ant baiting systems. This research earned him the

USDA-ARS technology transfer award and the Federal Laboratory Consortium regional excellence in

technology transfer award in 2004. Since 2004, he has developed novel rearing methods for

predatory mites and other beneficial arthropods. This included new technology for separation of

mealworm sizes for infection with entomopathogenic nematodes, novel methods for mass producing

Tenebrio molitor, mechanized methods to pack T. molitor cadavers infected with nematodes, and

mechanized methods for infecting T. molitor larvae with entomopathogenic nematodes. The work on

the in-vivo production of entomopathogenic nematodes using T. molitor earn him the National

Federal laboratory Consortium award of excellence in technology transfer in 2013. Dr. Morales-

Ramos has produced a total of 104 publications and 12 patents; his is currently the project leader of

the project titled “Mass Production of Biological Control Agents”. Dr. Morales-Ramos recently edited

the book titled “Mass production of Beneficial Organisms” published in January 2014 by Elsevier.