Mass Production of Beneficial Organisms
1st Edition
Invertebrates and Entomopathogens
Description
Mass Production of Beneficial Organisms: Invertebrates and Entomopathogens is an essential reference and teaching tool for researchers in developed and developing countries working to produce "natural enemies" in biological control and integrated pest management programs.
As we become aware of the negative impact of pesticides in human health and on the environment, interest is rapidly increasing in developing biological pest control alternatives. Tremendous advances have been made in beneficial organism technology, such as insect predators and parasitoids, mite predators, entomopathogenic nematodes, fungi, bacteria, and viruses. However, developing techniques to mass produce these biological control agents is not enough if the cost of commercialization is prohibitive. Advancing mass production to the level of economic feasibility is critical, so these new technologies can compete in the open market.
This book educates academic and industry researchers, and enables further development of mass production so new technologies can compete in the open market. It is also an excellent resource for those researching beneficial arthropod mass production and technologies for other uses, including for study and application in biotechnology and biomedical research.
Key Features
- Focuses on techniques for mass production of beneficial organisms and methods of evaluation and quality assessment
- Organizes and presents the most advanced and current knowledge on methods to mass produce beneficial organisms in response to the increased global demand for alternatives to chemical pesticides for biological control producers
- Includes a team of highly respected editors and authors with broad expertise in these areas
Readership
Entomologists, biological control researchers, industry working on the production of beneficial organisms, bioscience researchers seeking to establish culture or rearing of organisms for study and academics in the field of biotechnology
Table of Contents
Dedication
Contributors
Section I
Chapter 1. Introduction
Abstract
1.1. Challenges of Mass Producing Beneficial Organisms
1.2. Challenges of Arthropod Mass Production for Biological Control
1.3. Challenges of Mass Producing Pathogens for Biological Control
1.4. Challenges of Mass Rearing Invertebrates for their Products and Ecological Services
References
Further Reading
Chapter 2. Production of Coleopteran Predators
Abstract
Acknowledgments
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Foods and Production of Predators
2.3 Rearing Density and Production
2.4 Temperature and Production
2.5 Quality Control and Production
2.6 Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Further Reading
Chapter 3. Production of Heteropteran Predators
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Foods
3.3 Plant Materials and Alternatives
3.4 Crowding and Cannibalism
3.5 Microorganisms
3.6 Breeding and Colony Maintenance
3.7 Mass-Rearing Systems
3.8 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Production of Dipteran Parasitoids
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Dipteran Parasitoids as Biocontrol Agents
4.3 Aspects of Dipteran Parasitoid Biology of Special Interest for Production
4.4 Production Techniques
4.5 Perspectives and Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 5. Mass Rearing Bemisia Parasitoids for Support of Classical and Augmentative Biological Control Programs
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Laboratory Culture
5.3 Outdoor Field Cage Production
5.4 Large-Scale Greenhouse-Based System
5.5 Conclusion
5.6 USDA Disclaimer
References
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Mass Rearing of the Stem-Galling Wasp Tetramesa romana, a Biological Control Agent of the Invasive Weed Arundo donax
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Biological, Ecological, and Behavioral Information about the Arundo Wasp
6.3 A Plant-Based MASS REARING SYSTEM for the Arundo Wasp
6.4 Challenges Encountered and Addressed in the Development of Mass Rearing
6.5 Use of MASS REARED Arundo Wasps for Biological Control of Arundo
6.6 Investigations into an Artificial Diet for Rearing of the Arundo Wasp
6.7 Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 7. Artificial Diet Development for Entomophagous Arthropods
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Arthropod Nutrition
7.3 Determining the Basic Formulation
7.4 Presentation
7.5 Diet Refining
7.6 Future Perspectives
7.7 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8. Life Tables as Tools of Evaluation and Quality Control for Arthropod Mass Production
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Life Table
8.3 Case Studies
8.4 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9. Concepts and Methods of Quality Assurance for Mass-Reared Parasitoids and Predators
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Quality Assurance in the Marketplace
9.3 Customer Involvement in Quality Assurance
9.4 Building a Complete Quality Assurance System
9.5 Quality Assessments of Mass-Reared Natural Enemies
9.6 Quality Assurance and Control Data Acquisition and Analysis
9.7 Quality Assurance System Review
9.8 Research on Quality Assessment for Mass-Reared Parasitoids and Predators
9.9 Conclusion
References
Section II
Chapter 10. Production of Entomopathogenic Nematodes
Abstract
10.1 Introduction
10.2 In Vivo Production
10.3 In Vitro Production: Solid Culture
10.4 In Vitro Production: Liquid Culture
10.5 Analysis and Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Mass Production of Entomopathogenic Fungi: State of the Art
Abstract
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Production Methods for the Important Insect Pathogenic Fungi
11.3 Process and Quality Control in Mass Production
11.4 Current Knowledge about Effect of Cultural Conditions on Propagule Attributes
11.5 The Challenge in Mass Production of Entomopathogenic Fungi
References
Chapter 12. Commercial Production of Entomopathogenic Bacteria
Abstract
12.1 Biology of Commercial Bacterial Entomopathogens
12.2 Biology of Commercial Bacterial Entomopathogens
12.3 Pathogenesis and Pest Control Impact
12.4 Culture Selection and Maintenance
12.5 Inoculum Preparation for Entomopathogenic Bacteria
12.6 Fermentation Medium Selection
12.7 Recovery and Concentration Steps
12.8 Formulation Selection
12.9 Formulation Standardization
12.10 Quality Assurance Methods
12.11 Conclusion
References
Further Reading
Chapter 13. Production of Entomopathogenic Viruses
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.1 Introduction
13.2 In Vivo Production of Baculovirus-Based Biopesticides
13.3 In Vitro Production: Current Status
13.4 Limitations to Bioreactor Production of Baculovirus-Based Pesticides
13.5 Future Research Directions for Bioreactor Production of Baculovirus-Based Pesticides
13.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Formulations of Entomopathogens as Bioinsecticides
Abstract
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Biological Considerations
14.3 Physical Considerations
14.4 Additional Considerations on Formulation
14.5 Conclusions and Future of Biopesticide Formulations
References
Chapter 15. Mass Production of Entomopathogens in Less Industrialized Countries
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Issues and Opportunities for Entomopathogen Uptake in Less Industrialized Countries
15.3 Practical Constraints for Entomopathogen Uptake in Developing Countries
15.4 Production of Entomopathogens in Less Industrialized Countries
15.5 Production of Entomopathogenic Fungi
15.6 Additional Examples from Other Countries
15.7 Other Systems
15.8 Mass Production of Baculoviruses
15.9 Other Production Systems
15.10 Generic Production Issues
15.11 Requirements for Establishing Biopesticide Industries in LICs
References
Section III
Chapter 16. Insect Protein as a Partial Replacement for Fishmeal in the Diets of Juvenile Fish and Crustaceans
Abstract
Acknowledgments
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Model Insects and Potential as Feed for Fish
16.3 Challenges and Opportunities to Expansion of Market for Insects as Feed
16.4 Quality Control and Production
16.5 Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Chapter 17. Insects as Food for Insectivores
Abstract
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Nutrient Content of Insects
17.3 Effects of Insect Size/Life Stage on Nutrient Composition
17.4 Effects of Insect Diet on Insect Nutrient Composition
17.5 Effects of Environment on Insect Composition
17.6 Nutrient Requirements of Insectivores, Including Diet Availability
17.7 Enhancing the Nutrient Composition of Insects as Food for Insectivores
17.8 Other Considerations
17.9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. Insects for Human Consumption
Abstract
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Historic and Cultural Precedents for Insects as Food
18.3 Nutritional and Human Health Value of Insects
18.4 Insects as a Sustainable Source of Human Food
18.5 Current Examples of Mass-Produced Insects with Potential as Human Food
18.6 Potential Products and Byproducts from Mass-Produced Food or Feed Insects
18.7 Conclusions and a Call to Action
References
Chapter 19. Production of Solitary Bees for Pollination in the United States
Abstract
Acknowledgments
19.1 Introduction
19.2 The Alfalfa Leafcutting Bee
19.3 The Alkali Bee
19.4 The Blue Orchard Bee
19.6 Other Solitary Bees of Interest for Pollination
19.7 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 20. Current and Potential Benefits of Mass Earthworm Culture
Abstract
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Current Applications
20.3 The Future for Mass Earthworm Culture
References
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 764
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 6th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914156
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123914538
About the Editor
Juan Morales-Ramos
Dr. Morales’ main expertise is in mass production of arthropods, insect nutritional ecology and the
development of rearing methods and mechanization of rearing processes for beneficial arthropods.
Between 1992 and 1998, he developed mass propagation technology for the boll weevil parasitoid
Catolaccus grandis. This research earned him the USDA-ARS scientist of the year award in 2002.
During 1998 and 2004 he developed termite and ant baiting systems. This research earned him the
USDA-ARS technology transfer award and the Federal Laboratory Consortium regional excellence in
technology transfer award in 2004. Since 2004, he has developed novel rearing methods for
predatory mites and other beneficial arthropods. This included new technology for separation of
mealworm sizes for infection with entomopathogenic nematodes, novel methods for mass producing
Tenebrio molitor, mechanized methods to pack T. molitor cadavers infected with nematodes, and
mechanized methods for infecting T. molitor larvae with entomopathogenic nematodes. The work on
the in-vivo production of entomopathogenic nematodes using T. molitor earn him the National
Federal laboratory Consortium award of excellence in technology transfer in 2013. Dr. Morales-
Ramos has produced a total of 104 publications and 12 patents; his is currently the project leader of
the project titled “Mass Production of Biological Control Agents”. Dr. Morales-Ramos recently edited
the book titled “Mass production of Beneficial Organisms” published in January 2014 by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS, National Biological Control Laboratory, Stoneville, MS, USA
M. Guadalupe Rojas
Dr. Rojas’ main expertise is in insect nutrition, nutritional ecology and the development of artificial
diets for biological control agents and bait matrixes to control termites and ants. Between 1993 to
1998 she developed an artificial diet for the boll weevil parasitoid Catolaccus grandis. Between 1998
and 2004, she developed bait matrices for control of the Formosan subterranean termite and
household ants, both of which were successfully commercialized by Ensystex and FMC, and still are
sold world-wide. This work earned her the USDA-ARS technology transfer award and the Federal
Laboratory Consortium regional excellence in technology transfer award in 2004. Since 2004, she has
developed artificial diets for predatory mites and other insect predators and improved susceptibility
of Tenebrio molitor to entomopathogenic nematodes. The work on the in-vivo production of
entomopathogenic nematodes using T. molitor earned her the National Federal laboratory Consortium award of excellence in technology transfer in 2013. Dr. Rojas has produced a total of 99 publications and holds 12 patents, her current responsibilities include principal scientist on 3 different research agreements with 3 different companies including Syngenta Bioline, Kopert, and Monsanto. ”. Dr. Rojas recently co-edited the book titled “Mass production of Beneficial Organisms” published in January 2014 by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS, National Biological Control Laboratory, Stoneville, MS, USA
David Shapiro-Ilan
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS, SAA, SE Fruit and Tree Nut Research Unit, Byron, GA
Reviews
"…covers the topic of large scale production of a huge range of insects and entomopathogens, plus some useful additional topics covering areas such as diet development, quality assurance and formulation…as a reference point for information on starting up production in any of the areas covered, this book would be a useful source of updated information."--Society for Invertebrate Pathology Newsletter, June 2014