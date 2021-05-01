COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Mass Identifications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128184233

Mass Identifications

1st Edition

Statistical Methods in Forensic Genetics

Authors: Daniel Kling Thore Egeland Lourdes Prieto
Paperback ISBN: 9780128184233
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 280
Description

Mass Identifications: Statistical Methods in Forensic Genetics summarizes the state-of-the-art in the field, including methods and recent development in genetics (sequencing). The book's authors focus on practical applications and implementation, helping readers determine how to approach the problem to identify individuals using DNA and statistically summarize evidence. Written by leading experts in the field for forensic scientists, geneticists, forensic anthropologists, and pathologists working with identifications, the book is ideal for scientists and practitioners in many areas.

Key Features

  • Focuses on methods, challenges and solutions in DVI cases
  • Covers the use of DNA databases searches and the statistical evaluation of genetic comparisons
  • Includes exercises at the end of the book

Readership

Forensic Scientists, Forensic Anthropologists, Forensic Pathologists, and Geneticists

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Unidentified Data
    3. Reference Data
    4. The Search
    5. Challenges in Massive Identification Scenarios
    6. Future Directions
    7. Case Review

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128184233

About the Authors

Daniel Kling holds a PhD in applied statistics, specializing in forensics. His current employment is at the Division of Forensic Services, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, dealing with research within inference of relationships. The author has developed the software FamLink and FamLinkX for linked markers and continued the development of the software Familias. These tools have provided crucial assistance for forensic scientists and have risen to be considered as gold standards in the field. In addition, Dr Kling has been teaching a number of courses focusing on statistical challenges when establishing relationships.

Affiliations and Expertise

Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Norway

Dr Thore Egeland is professor of applied statistics at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences. He is also affiliated with the Division of Forensic Genetics at Norwegian Institute of Public Health. His interest in forensic genetics began in 1995 when the collaboration with Petter Mostad started. In recent years the activity has increased as the joint work with Daniel Kling started. In addition to traditional activities, Egeland has been responsible for a large number of courses, most of them in Europe. These courses have been important to understand the relevant problems facing case workers in labs working with forensic genetics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Norway

Prieto holds a PhD in Forensic Biology and her profile is more focused on real cases. She has been working at the DNA Lab of the Spanish Forensic Police for 27 years. She is experienced in disaster victim identifications (DVI) and missing persons scenarios either actively participating in the identifications (11M bombing attack in Madrid 2004, victims of the Pinochet’s dictatorship, several plane and train accidents) or advising in mass identification projects (Cyprus, Mexico, El Salvador, Iraq, Ukraine, Guatemala, Colombia).

Affiliations and Expertise

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology, Miami, FL, USA

