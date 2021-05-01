Mass Identifications
1st Edition
Statistical Methods in Forensic Genetics
Description
Mass Identifications: Statistical Methods in Forensic Genetics summarizes the state-of-the-art in the field, including methods and recent development in genetics (sequencing). The book's authors focus on practical applications and implementation, helping readers determine how to approach the problem to identify individuals using DNA and statistically summarize evidence. Written by leading experts in the field for forensic scientists, geneticists, forensic anthropologists, and pathologists working with identifications, the book is ideal for scientists and practitioners in many areas.
Key Features
- Focuses on methods, challenges and solutions in DVI cases
- Covers the use of DNA databases searches and the statistical evaluation of genetic comparisons
- Includes exercises at the end of the book
Readership
Forensic Scientists, Forensic Anthropologists, Forensic Pathologists, and Geneticists
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Unidentified Data
3. Reference Data
4. The Search
5. Challenges in Massive Identification Scenarios
6. Future Directions
7. Case Review
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184233
About the Authors
Daniel Kling
Daniel Kling holds a PhD in applied statistics, specializing in forensics. His current employment is at the Division of Forensic Services, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, dealing with research within inference of relationships. The author has developed the software FamLink and FamLinkX for linked markers and continued the development of the software Familias. These tools have provided crucial assistance for forensic scientists and have risen to be considered as gold standards in the field. In addition, Dr Kling has been teaching a number of courses focusing on statistical challenges when establishing relationships.
Affiliations and Expertise
Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Norway
Thore Egeland
Dr Thore Egeland is professor of applied statistics at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences. He is also affiliated with the Division of Forensic Genetics at Norwegian Institute of Public Health. His interest in forensic genetics began in 1995 when the collaboration with Petter Mostad started. In recent years the activity has increased as the joint work with Daniel Kling started. In addition to traditional activities, Egeland has been responsible for a large number of courses, most of them in Europe. These courses have been important to understand the relevant problems facing case workers in labs working with forensic genetics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Norway
Lourdes Prieto
Prieto holds a PhD in Forensic Biology and her profile is more focused on real cases. She has been working at the DNA Lab of the Spanish Forensic Police for 27 years. She is experienced in disaster victim identifications (DVI) and missing persons scenarios either actively participating in the identifications (11M bombing attack in Madrid 2004, victims of the Pinochet’s dictatorship, several plane and train accidents) or advising in mass identification projects (Cyprus, Mexico, El Salvador, Iraq, Ukraine, Guatemala, Colombia).
Affiliations and Expertise
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology, Miami, FL, USA
Ratings and Reviews
