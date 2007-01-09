Marketing in a Nutshell
1st Edition
Key Concepts for Non-specialists
Description
Marketing in a Nutshell is an easy-to-use quick reference source for non-marketing specialists. Designed as a dip-in guide, this accessible book will be invaluable to general managers, non-qualified marketers and students taking a module in marketing alongside their other studies. Marketing in a Nutshell makes the authors’ marketing know-how and expert insights accessible to all.
Key Features
- Dip-in reference format makes a comprehensive powerhouse of marketing knowledge available to every non-marketing manager at a moment's notice
- Concise, easy-to-read standalone summaries of key marketing principles, concepts, tools and techniques
- Credible and expert marketing insights from leading marketing consultants especially for non-specialists
Readership
General and non-marketing functional managers, for example, R&D, production, distribution etc; also
Unqualified marketing practitioners who don’t plan to take a qualification in marketing, including: advertising executives, direct marketing personnel, sales people, public relations managers etc. Upper level UG and PG students taking a marketing module on a non-marketing/business studies course, for example engineering, science or the arts; also students on general management courses. Also some appeal to MBA students
Table of Contents
Foreword; List of tables; List of figures; Understanding the basics of marketing - The discipline of marketing - A marketing orientation - The marketing mix - Marketing: concept, function or process? - Marketing and ethics - World-class marketing; Different types of marketing - Marketing consumer products - Marketing industrial products - Marketing service products - Marketing high-tech products - Marketing capital goods - Trade marketing - Internet marketing - Marketing internationally; Understanding customers - Consumer buying behaviour - Organizational buying behaviour - Market segmentation - International market segmentation; Understanding markets - Marketing information and research - Preparing a market research brief - Auditing a market - Constructing a SWOT - Competitor analysis; Product management - Branding - The product lifecycle - Diffusion of innovation - The Ansoff Matrix - The Boston Matrix - The Directional Policy Matrix - Developing new products; Key elements of positioning - Pricing strategies - Setting a price - Sales promotion - Advertising - Public relations - Sponsorship; Marketing relationships - Relationship marketing - Customer retention strategies - Personal selling - Key account management: understanding the concept -Key account management: Implementing the concept - Channel strategy - Channel management - Customer service stratgies - Databases for marketing - M(obile) marketing - Category management - Multi-channel integration - Integrated marketing communication and distribution channels; Management, planning and control - Managing the sales team - Forecasting sales - Marketing planning - Barriers to marketing planning implementation - International product planning - Organizational structure and marketing - Budgeting for marketing - Legal perspectives in brand communications - Marketing due diligence - Marketing metrics; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 9th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468556
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750681339
About the Author
Mike Meldrum
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly a Lecturer in Marketing at Cranfield School of Management for many years, now runs own consultancy company specialising in marketing, leadership development and coaching, UK
Malcolm McDonald
MA(Oxon), MSc, PhD, D.Litt. FCIM FRSA, until recently was Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director Cranfield School of Management, with special responsibility for E-business. Malcolm is a graduate in English Language and Literature from Oxford University, in Business Studies from Bradford University Management Centre, and has a PhD from Cranfield University. He also has an Honorary Doctorate from Bradford University. Malcolm has extensive industrial experience, including a number of years as Marketing Director of Canada Dry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Until recently, Professor of Marketing and Deputy Director of Cranfield School of Management and formerly Marketing Director of Canada Dry, UK