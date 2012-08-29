Markell and Voge's Medical Parasitology E-Book - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780702054723

Markell and Voge's Medical Parasitology E-Book

9th Edition

Arabic Bilingual Edition

Authors: David John
eBook ISBN: 9780702054723
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
Arabic
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780702054723

About the Author

David John

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Microbiology/Parasitology, Associate Dean for Basic Sciences and Graduate Studies, Oklahoma State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, OK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.