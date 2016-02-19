Marine Sources of Energy focuses on international research and development activities in the field of marine sources of energy such as waves, tides, currents, winds, and salinity gradients. General and specific recommendations for future research and development programs are presented, along with plans for action to demonstrate and amplify the potential of a number of marine energy sources both in Europe and in developing countries. This book consists of seven chapters and begins with a discussion on offshore coastal wind energy conversion, along with the advantages and limitations of wind energy and its economic aspects. The reader is then introduced to ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC), with particular reference to the factors that must be taken into account when selecting sites for an OTEC plant. The following chapters consider the solar pond concept and its possible application to heat production and energy production; and the economic aspects of wave and tidal energy conversion. Other possibilities of marine energy conversion, including marine currents and biomass energy conversion, are evaluated. This monograph will be of interest to government officials and policymakers concerned with marine and other alternative sources of energy.