Marine Sources of Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238975, 9781483154183

Marine Sources of Energy

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on Energy and Environment

Authors: Jacques Constans
eBook ISBN: 9781483154183
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 198
Description

Marine Sources of Energy focuses on international research and development activities in the field of marine sources of energy such as waves, tides, currents, winds, and salinity gradients. General and specific recommendations for future research and development programs are presented, along with plans for action to demonstrate and amplify the potential of a number of marine energy sources both in Europe and in developing countries. This book consists of seven chapters and begins with a discussion on offshore coastal wind energy conversion, along with the advantages and limitations of wind energy and its economic aspects. The reader is then introduced to ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC), with particular reference to the factors that must be taken into account when selecting sites for an OTEC plant. The following chapters consider the solar pond concept and its possible application to heat production and energy production; and the economic aspects of wave and tidal energy conversion. Other possibilities of marine energy conversion, including marine currents and biomass energy conversion, are evaluated. This monograph will be of interest to government officials and policymakers concerned with marine and other alternative sources of energy.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Foreword

Introduction

Chapter 1 Offshore Coastal Wind Energy Conversion

Chapter 2 Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion

Chapter 3 The Solar Pond Concept

Chapter 4 Wave Energy Conversion

Chapter 5 Tidal Energy Conversion

Chapter 6 Other Possibilities of Marine Energy Conversion

Chapter 7 Conclusion

Appendix

A Composition of Eurocean Study Groups

B United Nations General Assembly Resolution on New and Renewable Sources of Energy

Bibliography

Index

