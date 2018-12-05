Marine Propellers and Propulsion - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780081003664, 9780081003749

Marine Propellers and Propulsion

4th Edition

Authors: John Carlton
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081003664
eBook ISBN: 9780081003749
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th December 2018
Page Count: 609
Description

Marine Propellers and Propulsion, Fourth Edition, offers comprehensive, cutting edge coverage to equip marine engineers, naval architects or anyone involved in propulsion and hydrodynamics with essential job knowledge. Propulsion technology is a complex, multidisciplinary topic with design, construction, operational and research implications. Drawing on experience from a long and varied career in consulting, research, design and technical investigation, John Carlton examines hydrodynamic theory, materials and mechanical considerations, and design, operation and performance. Connecting essential theory to practical problems in design, analysis and operational efficiency, the book is an invaluable resource, packed with hard-won insights, detailed specifications and data.

Key Features

  • Features comprehensive coverage of marine propellers, fully updated and revised, with new chapters on propulsion in ice and high speed propellers
  • Includes enhanced content on full-scale trials, propeller materials, propeller blade vibration, operational problems and much more
  • Synthesizes otherwise disparate material on the theory and practice of propulsion technology from the past 40 years’ development, including the latest developments in improving efficiency
  • Written by a leading expert on propeller technology, essential for students, marine engineers and naval architects involved in propulsion and hydrodynamics

Readership

Practicing marine engineers and naval architects; Ship and offshore designers; Marine engineering and naval architecture students in propulsion & hydrodynamics courses; Academic/corporate libraries

Table of Contents

  1. The early development of the screw propeller
    2. Propulsion systems
    3. Propeller geometry
    4. The propeller environment
    5. The wake field
    6. Propeller performance characteristics
    7. Theoretical methods - basic concepts
    8. Theoretical methods - propeller theories
    9. Cavitation
    10. Propeller noise
    11. Propeller-ship interaction
    12. Ship resistance and propulsion
    13. Thrust augmentation devices
    14. Transverse thrusters
    15. Azimuthing and podded propulsors
    16. Waterjet propulsion
    17. Full-scale trials
    18. Propeller materials
    19. Propeller blade strength
    20. Propeller manufacture
    21. Propeller blade vibration
    22. Propeller design
    23. Operational problems
    24. Service performance and analysis
    25. Propeller tolerances and inspection
    26. Propeller maintenance and repair

About the Author

John Carlton

John Carlton is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and Professor of Marine Engineering at City University, London. He recently served as the 109th President of the IMarEST and was formerly Global Head of Marine Technology and Investigations at Lloyd’s Register. Over a long and distinguished career he has authored more than a hundred technical papers and articles on marine technology, received numerous awards, chaired international committees and contributed to various government and naval initiatives on maritime matters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Marine Engineering at City University, London and 109th President of the IMarEST

