Marine Propellers and Propulsion
4th Edition
Description
Marine Propellers and Propulsion, Fourth Edition, offers comprehensive, cutting edge coverage to equip marine engineers, naval architects or anyone involved in propulsion and hydrodynamics with essential job knowledge. Propulsion technology is a complex, multidisciplinary topic with design, construction, operational and research implications. Drawing on experience from a long and varied career in consulting, research, design and technical investigation, John Carlton examines hydrodynamic theory, materials and mechanical considerations, and design, operation and performance. Connecting essential theory to practical problems in design, analysis and operational efficiency, the book is an invaluable resource, packed with hard-won insights, detailed specifications and data.
Key Features
- Features comprehensive coverage of marine propellers, fully updated and revised, with new chapters on propulsion in ice and high speed propellers
- Includes enhanced content on full-scale trials, propeller materials, propeller blade vibration, operational problems and much more
- Synthesizes otherwise disparate material on the theory and practice of propulsion technology from the past 40 years’ development, including the latest developments in improving efficiency
- Written by a leading expert on propeller technology, essential for students, marine engineers and naval architects involved in propulsion and hydrodynamics
Readership
Practicing marine engineers and naval architects; Ship and offshore designers; Marine engineering and naval architecture students in propulsion & hydrodynamics courses; Academic/corporate libraries
Table of Contents
- The early development of the screw propeller
2. Propulsion systems
3. Propeller geometry
4. The propeller environment
5. The wake field
6. Propeller performance characteristics
7. Theoretical methods - basic concepts
8. Theoretical methods - propeller theories
9. Cavitation
10. Propeller noise
11. Propeller-ship interaction
12. Ship resistance and propulsion
13. Thrust augmentation devices
14. Transverse thrusters
15. Azimuthing and podded propulsors
16. Waterjet propulsion
17. Full-scale trials
18. Propeller materials
19. Propeller blade strength
20. Propeller manufacture
21. Propeller blade vibration
22. Propeller design
23. Operational problems
24. Service performance and analysis
25. Propeller tolerances and inspection
26. Propeller maintenance and repair
Details
- No. of pages:
- 609
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081003664
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003749
About the Author
John Carlton
John Carlton is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and Professor of Marine Engineering at City University, London. He recently served as the 109th President of the IMarEST and was formerly Global Head of Marine Technology and Investigations at Lloyd’s Register. Over a long and distinguished career he has authored more than a hundred technical papers and articles on marine technology, received numerous awards, chaired international committees and contributed to various government and naval initiatives on maritime matters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Marine Engineering at City University, London and 109th President of the IMarEST