Marine Photosynthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444413208, 9780080870496

Marine Photosynthesis, Volume 13

1st Edition

Authors: E. Steemann Nielsen
eBook ISBN: 9780080870496
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 140
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
43.99
54.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080870496

Reviews

@qu:Professor Steemann Nielsen has contributed more than any other person to our knowledge of photosynthesis of the sea... a wide-ranging and authoritative account which will be valuable and stimulating to students and research workers alike. @source: Nature

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

E. Steemann Nielsen Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.