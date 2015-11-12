Marine Paleobiodiversity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128054154, 9780128093252

Marine Paleobiodiversity

1st Edition

Responses to Sea Level Cycles and Perturbations

Authors: Mu Ramkumar
eBook ISBN: 9780128093252
Paperback ISBN: 9780128054154
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2015
Page Count: 62
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
40.79
69.95
59.46
50.95
43.31
75.41
64.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
69.95
59.46
42.99
36.54
50.95
43.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Marine Paleobiodiversity presents a concise history, development and current status of paleobiodiversity research, thus forming a reference work for beginners, graduates and postgraduates, who are interested in this subject and intend venture into serious research. This book provides a link-reference between text book and highly-specialized journal articles, and so will be valuable for a wide audience of geologists and climatologists.

Key Features

  • Presents studies on the human environmental impacts in climate changes, future sea level perturbations and the influence these have on biodiversity
  • Authored by a renowned researcher with over 15 years’ experience in the field
  • Includes recent research on the importance of paleobiodiversity patterns that influence sea level fluctuations

Readership

Graduate, post graduate and beginners in Marine Science, Geology and Climate and paleontologists.

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgements

Chapter I INTRODUCTION

Chapter II RATIONALE

Chapter III GEOLOGICAL PERSPECTIVE ON BIODIVERSITY AND HABITAT

3.1. Terminologies

3.2. Types and components

3.3. Geological perspective

3.4. The link between geological processes and biodiversity

Chapter IV METHODS OF BIODIVERSITY AND HABITAT HETEROGENEITY ANALYSES

4.1. Approaches of biodiversity

4.2. Numerical methods and database based analyses

4.3. Spatial biodiversity

4.4. True and apparent biodiversity- signals and causes of distortion

4.5. Methods of bias correction

Chapter V CLIMATE-SEA LEVEL COUPLING AND ITS INFLUENCE ON BIODIVERSITY

5.1. Paleobiodiversity dynamics in the light of eustatic sea level cycles

5.2. Biodiversity dynamics due to Climatic and oceanographic changes

5.3. Environmental changes and relative influences on biodiversity and habitat

Chapter VI IMPACTS OF SEA LEVEL FLUCTUATIONS ON BIOTIC TURNOVER

6.1. Long-term changes and biodiversity dynamics

6.2. Biodiversity dynamics due to short-term sea level changes and perturbations

Chapter VII WHAT HOLDS FOR THE FUTURE

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
62
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128093252
Paperback ISBN:
9780128054154

About the Author

Mu Ramkumar

Dr. Mu. Ramkumar obtained his B.Sc. and Ph.D. from National College, Bharathidasan University, masters in geology from Annamalai University. His research interests range from Recent–Paleozoic depositional systems and integrated sequence–chemostratigraphy, and basin evolution. He has published about 100 articles author of 5 books (Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles, Marine Paleobiodiversity, Habitat Heterogeneity, Chemostratigraphy, River Basin etc.) and editor of 6 books published/in press by Elsevier, Springer, Wiley etc. He is a member of National Working Group on IGCP−609 Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles. He worked as research team leader and member in national international labs in India, Germany, Malaysia, France. He was the recipient of the prestigious Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship, Visiting Scientist (thrice), Germany, Visiting Professor (France), Young Scientist (twice), Government of India, and was included in the Marquee's Who's Who directory (USA) for 5 consecutive years. He was nominated for the prestigious Merh Award (Geological Society of India) for his work on Geomorphology. He serves as a member in review and editorial panels of about two dozen international geological journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Geology, Periyar University, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.