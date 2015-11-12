Marine Paleobiodiversity
1st Edition
Responses to Sea Level Cycles and Perturbations
Description
Marine Paleobiodiversity presents a concise history, development and current status of paleobiodiversity research, thus forming a reference work for beginners, graduates and postgraduates, who are interested in this subject and intend venture into serious research. This book provides a link-reference between text book and highly-specialized journal articles, and so will be valuable for a wide audience of geologists and climatologists.
Key Features
- Presents studies on the human environmental impacts in climate changes, future sea level perturbations and the influence these have on biodiversity
- Authored by a renowned researcher with over 15 years’ experience in the field
- Includes recent research on the importance of paleobiodiversity patterns that influence sea level fluctuations
Readership
Graduate, post graduate and beginners in Marine Science, Geology and Climate and paleontologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter I INTRODUCTION
Chapter II RATIONALE
Chapter III GEOLOGICAL PERSPECTIVE ON BIODIVERSITY AND HABITAT
3.1. Terminologies
3.2. Types and components
3.3. Geological perspective
3.4. The link between geological processes and biodiversity
Chapter IV METHODS OF BIODIVERSITY AND HABITAT HETEROGENEITY ANALYSES
4.1. Approaches of biodiversity
4.2. Numerical methods and database based analyses
4.3. Spatial biodiversity
4.4. True and apparent biodiversity- signals and causes of distortion
4.5. Methods of bias correction
Chapter V CLIMATE-SEA LEVEL COUPLING AND ITS INFLUENCE ON BIODIVERSITY
5.1. Paleobiodiversity dynamics in the light of eustatic sea level cycles
5.2. Biodiversity dynamics due to Climatic and oceanographic changes
5.3. Environmental changes and relative influences on biodiversity and habitat
Chapter VI IMPACTS OF SEA LEVEL FLUCTUATIONS ON BIOTIC TURNOVER
6.1. Long-term changes and biodiversity dynamics
6.2. Biodiversity dynamics due to short-term sea level changes and perturbations
Chapter VII WHAT HOLDS FOR THE FUTURE
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 62
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 12th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093252
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054154
About the Author
Mu Ramkumar
Dr. Mu. Ramkumar obtained his B.Sc. and Ph.D. from National College, Bharathidasan University, masters in geology from Annamalai University. His research interests range from Recent–Paleozoic depositional systems and integrated sequence–chemostratigraphy, and basin evolution. He has published about 100 articles author of 5 books (Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles, Marine Paleobiodiversity, Habitat Heterogeneity, Chemostratigraphy, River Basin etc.) and editor of 6 books published/in press by Elsevier, Springer, Wiley etc. He is a member of National Working Group on IGCP−609 Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles. He worked as research team leader and member in national international labs in India, Germany, Malaysia, France. He was the recipient of the prestigious Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship, Visiting Scientist (thrice), Germany, Visiting Professor (France), Young Scientist (twice), Government of India, and was included in the Marquee's Who's Who directory (USA) for 5 consecutive years. He was nominated for the prestigious Merh Award (Geological Society of India) for his work on Geomorphology. He serves as a member in review and editorial panels of about two dozen international geological journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geology, Periyar University, India