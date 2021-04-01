Marine Neurotoxins, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Guanidinium Toxins: Evolution, Mode of Action and Chemical Ecology
Allan Douglas Cembella
2. Amnesic: Domoic Acid
R. Andrew Tasker
3. Neurotoxic: Ciguatoxin and Brevetoxin
Thomas F. Murray
4. Neurotoxic: Cyclic Imines
Shane Hellyer
5. Potentially Neurotoxic: Okadaic acid and analogues
Antonio HernandezDarana
6. Potentially Neurotoxic: Palytoxin
Mª Teresa Fernandez-Sanchez
7. Methods for assessing the presence of marine neurotoxins
Jorge Diogene
Description
Marine Neurotoxins, Volume Five provides comprehensive information on marine toxins present in the human food chain and the affecting targets relevant for the functioning of the brain and our nervous system, covering all the information available on their action on the physiology of neurons and glial cells, both "in vivo" or "in vitro." New sections in this release include Guanidinium Toxins: Evolution, Mode of Action and Chemical Ecology, Amnesic: Domoic Acid, Neurotoxic: Ciguatoxin and Brevetoxin, Neurotoxic: Cyclic Imines, Potentially Neurotoxic: Okadaic acid and analogues, Potentially Neurotoxic: Palytoxin, and Methods for assessing the presence of marine neurotoxins.
Key Features
- Focuses on the human nervous system and the effects marine toxins have on its function
- Provides the latest information on established and potential neurotoxins
- Includes updates on food related toxins
Readership
Neuroscientists, Food Safety Regulatory Authorities, Marine Environmental Experts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128220146
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Antonello Novelli
Antonello Novelli was born in Milan (Italy) and obtained his Degree (Laurea) in Biology in 1978 from the University of Studies of Milan, followed by the Ph.D. in Experimental Pharmacology in 1982, from the same institution. He has been working at the Neurological Institute “C. Besta” in Milan (1980), at the NIMH, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington D.C. and at the NINDS in Bethesda for more than 6 years (1983-89), and for shorter periods in the laboratory of Biophysics at the International School for Advanced Studies (SISSA) in Trieste, Italy, as Visiting Scientist. At present, he is Permanent Professor of Psychobiology and Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Oviedo, Spain, and he is developing his research activity within the University Institute of Biotechnology of Asturias (IUBA), in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Laboratory of Brain Science and Technology, in collaboration with Dr. MT Fernández-Sánchez. Dr. Novelli is also a member of the Sanitary Institute of the Princedom of Asturias (ISPA). His research interests are focused on the mechanisms and biomarkers of neurotoxicity, neurodegeneration and neuroprotection in cultured neurons following exposure to a variety of conditions and stimuli, by using multiple techniques, including the emerging extracellular electrophysiology by microelectrode arrays. Seafood toxins have been one of his constant topic of research since the Canadian episode of human intoxication by domoic acid in 1987, and the presentation of his work at the first meeting on domoic acid toxicity in 1989 in Ottawa.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oviedo and Institute for Sanitary Research of the Princedom of Asturias, Spain
Maria-Teresa Fernandez-Sanchez
M. Teresa Fernández-Sánchez is Full Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Oviedo (Spain) and member of the Institute of Biotechnology of Asturias (IUBA). She graduated in Chemistry and post-graduated in Biochemistry at the University of Oviedo, and worked as a post-doctoral fellow at the National Cancer Institute (NIH, USA). Her research activity focuses on the study of the biological action of marine toxins and seafood contaminants on neuronal survival and functioning, and in particular the effects of subtoxic long-term exposures to these compounds on the occurrence of neuronal apoptosis and oxidative stress, using primary cultures of central nervous system cells. Together with Dr. A. Novelli she co-leads the Brain Science and Technology Laboratory at the University of Oviedo since 1990. The group has recently started using the microelectrode arrays (MEA) methodology for the analysis of extracellular recordings generated by in vitro cortical neuronal networks growth on microelectrodes, and has successfully used this methodology for the detection of very low concentrations of marine biotoxins of microalgal origin, including okadaic acid, domoic acid and prorocentroic acid, as well as the characterization of the effects of subtoxic concentrations of these toxins on neuronal excitability and function. Based on this experience, studies are also in progress for the application of MEA methodology for the identification of new functional biomarkers related to Alzheimer´s disease to be detected in blood and cerebrospinal fluid. Her academic activity has been strongly oriented in the last few years to establishing at the University of Oviedo studies involving active learning methodologies and a high degree of internationalization. She actively participated in the organization of a new degree in Biotechnology (2009), and in the organization of the Master in Biotechnology of Environment and Health (www.unioviedo.es/MBEH), an international programme of problem-based learning methodology, established at the University of Oviedo in 2011, that she coordinates ever since. Responsible for many international agreements for the exchange of students and staff with many Universities worldwide, she has lectured in several European Universities Since June 2016 Director of the Area of Europe at the Vice-rectorate for University Extension and International Development of the University of Oviedo.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Oviedo, Spain
Michael Aschner
Dr. Aschner serves as the Harold and Muriel Block Chair in Molecular Pharmacology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He served on numerous toxicology panels (Institute of Medicine, US Environmental Protection Agency, Center for Disease Control), and is a member of the Neurotoxicology and Alcohol study section (NIH). Research in our lab focuses on the following topics: (1) Modulation of C. elegans genes (aat, skn-1, daf-16) that are homologous to mammalian regulators of MeHg uptake and cellular resistance will modify dopaminergic neurodegeneration in response to MeHg exposure. (2) Under conditions of MeHg-induced oxidative stress, Nrf2 (a master regulator of antioxidant responses) coordinates the upregulation of cytoprotective genes that combat MeHg-induced oxidative injury, and that genetic and biochemical changes that negatively impact upon Nrf2 function increase MeHg’s neurotoxicity. (3) PARK2, a strong PD genetic risk factor, alters neuronal vulnerability to modifiers of cellular Mn status, particularly at the level of mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress. Our studies are designed to (1) shed novel mechanistic insight into metal-induced neurodegeneration; (2) identify targets for genetic or pharmacologic modulation of neurodegenerative disorders; (3) increase knowledge of the pathway involved in oxidative stress; (4) develop improved research models for human disease using knowledge of environmental sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Molecular Pharmacology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA
Lucio Costa
Dr. Lucio G. Costa is Professor of Toxicology at the University of Washington in Seattle, and of Pharmacology/Toxicology at the University of Parma Medical School. He received a doctorate in Pharmacology from the University of Milano in 1977, and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas at Houston. He is a member of several national and international professional organizations, a Fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences, and a European Certified Toxicologist. He received various award for his scientific accomplishments, including the Achievement Award from the Society of Toxicology. He serves in various editorial capacities for several toxicology journals, and is an active manuscript and grant reviewer. Dr. Costa has been the member of dozens of panels and committees at the national and international level dealing with toxicology and risk assessment issues. He has chaired and/or organized symposia at scientific meetings in the United States and internationally. He has been teaching classes in the area of toxicology, neurotoxicology and pharmacology to graduate and medical students for 30 years. He keeps an active research program in the area of neurotoxicology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Toxicology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA
