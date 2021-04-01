Marine Neurotoxins, Volume 5

M. Teresa Fernández-Sánchez is Full Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Oviedo (Spain) and member of the Institute of Biotechnology of Asturias (IUBA). She graduated in Chemistry and post-graduated in Biochemistry at the University of Oviedo, and worked as a post-doctoral fellow at the National Cancer Institute (NIH, USA). Her research activity focuses on the study of the biological action of marine toxins and seafood contaminants on neuronal survival and functioning, and in particular the effects of subtoxic long-term exposures to these compounds on the occurrence of neuronal apoptosis and oxidative stress, using primary cultures of central nervous system cells. Together with Dr. A. Novelli she co-leads the Brain Science and Technology Laboratory at the University of Oviedo since 1990. The group has recently started using the microelectrode arrays (MEA) methodology for the analysis of extracellular recordings generated by in vitro cortical neuronal networks growth on microelectrodes, and has successfully used this methodology for the detection of very low concentrations of marine biotoxins of microalgal origin, including okadaic acid, domoic acid and prorocentroic acid, as well as the characterization of the effects of subtoxic concentrations of these toxins on neuronal excitability and function. Based on this experience, studies are also in progress for the application of MEA methodology for the identification of new functional biomarkers related to Alzheimer´s disease to be detected in blood and cerebrospinal fluid. Her academic activity has been strongly oriented in the last few years to establishing at the University of Oviedo studies involving active learning methodologies and a high degree of internationalization. She actively participated in the organization of a new degree in Biotechnology (2009), and in the organization of the Master in Biotechnology of Environment and Health (www.unioviedo.es/MBEH), an international programme of problem-based learning methodology, established at the University of Oviedo in 2011, that she coordinates ever since. Responsible for many international agreements for the exchange of students and staff with many Universities worldwide, she has lectured in several European Universities Since June 2016 Director of the Area of Europe at the Vice-rectorate for University Extension and International Development of the University of Oviedo.