Marine Natural Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126240047, 9781483271927

Marine Natural Products

1st Edition

Chemical and Biological Perspectives

Editors: Paul J. Scheuer
eBook ISBN: 9781483271927
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1981
Page Count: 214
Description

Marine Natural Products: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume IV is a collection of papers that provides critical reviews, research findings, and new perspectives in the field of marine research. The book deals with the developments in marine natural products research. Chapters in the volume present papers discussing such subject as blue-green algal metabolites; guanidine derivatives and phenols; and the examination of the wide-ranging bases and far-reaching consequences of marine natural product research. Marine biologists, biochemists, and pharmacologists will find the book a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

General Preface

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1 Constituents of Blue-Green Algae

I. Introduction

II. Pigments

III. Toxins

IV. Fatty Acids, Acetogenins, and Related Compounds

V. Volatile Constituents

VI. Isoprenoids and Sterols

VII. Nitrogenous Compounds

References

Chapter 2 Guanidine Derivatives

I. Simple Linear Guanidine Derivatives

II. Phosphagens

III. Acarnidines and Polyandrocarpidines

IV. Oroidin and Related Compounds

V. Aplysinopsine

VI. Zoanthoxanthins

VII. Tetrodotoxin and Saxitoxins

VIII. Other Cyclic Compounds

IX. Cypridina Luciferin

X. Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Phenolic Substances

I. Introduction

II. Shikimic Acid-Derived Simple Phenols

III. Oligophenols

IV. Acetate-Derived Phenols

V. Mevalonate-Derived Phenols

VI. Polyprenyl Phenols

Appendix: Phyletic Distribution of Phenolic Substances

References

Chapter 4 Marine Chemical Ecology: The Roles of Chemical Communication and Chemical Pollution

I. Introduction

II. Definitions and General Considerations

III. Antibiosis in the Marine Environment

IV. Marine Sterols and Their Kairomonal Position

V. Ecology of Some Growth Factors in Plankton, Macroalgae, Sediment, and Seawater

VI. Examples of Ecotoxicology of the Oceans

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Appendix Register of Known Compounds

Index

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483271927

