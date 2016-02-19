Marine Natural Products
1st Edition
Chemical and Biological Perspectives
Editors: Paul J. Scheuer
eBook ISBN: 9781483271927
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1981
Page Count: 214
Description
Marine Natural Products: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume IV is a collection of papers that provides critical reviews, research findings, and new perspectives in the field of marine research. The book deals with the developments in marine natural products research. Chapters in the volume present papers discussing such subject as blue-green algal metabolites; guanidine derivatives and phenols; and the examination of the wide-ranging bases and far-reaching consequences of marine natural product research. Marine biologists, biochemists, and pharmacologists will find the book a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
General Preface
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1 Constituents of Blue-Green Algae
I. Introduction
II. Pigments
III. Toxins
IV. Fatty Acids, Acetogenins, and Related Compounds
V. Volatile Constituents
VI. Isoprenoids and Sterols
VII. Nitrogenous Compounds
References
Chapter 2 Guanidine Derivatives
I. Simple Linear Guanidine Derivatives
II. Phosphagens
III. Acarnidines and Polyandrocarpidines
IV. Oroidin and Related Compounds
V. Aplysinopsine
VI. Zoanthoxanthins
VII. Tetrodotoxin and Saxitoxins
VIII. Other Cyclic Compounds
IX. Cypridina Luciferin
X. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 Phenolic Substances
I. Introduction
II. Shikimic Acid-Derived Simple Phenols
III. Oligophenols
IV. Acetate-Derived Phenols
V. Mevalonate-Derived Phenols
VI. Polyprenyl Phenols
Appendix: Phyletic Distribution of Phenolic Substances
References
Chapter 4 Marine Chemical Ecology: The Roles of Chemical Communication and Chemical Pollution
I. Introduction
II. Definitions and General Considerations
III. Antibiosis in the Marine Environment
IV. Marine Sterols and Their Kairomonal Position
V. Ecology of Some Growth Factors in Plankton, Macroalgae, Sediment, and Seawater
VI. Examples of Ecotoxicology of the Oceans
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Appendix Register of Known Compounds
Index
