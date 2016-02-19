Marine Natural Products V1
1st Edition
Chemical And Biological Perspectives
Authors: Poul Schever
eBook ISBN: 9780323156172
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1978
Page Count: 318
Description
Marine Natural Products: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume I, reviews the state of knowledge in the chemistry and biology of marine natural products. It brings together critical reviews and new perspectives for the marine research community. The book's opening chapter discusses the isolation, distribution, chemistry, pharmacology, and public health aspects of dinoflagellate toxins. This is followed by separate chapters on algal nonisoprenoids, algal sesquiterpenoids, terpenoids from marine sponges, and uncommon marine steroids.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Dinoflagellate Toxins
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Distribution of Dinoflagellate Toxins
III. Chemistry of Dinoflagellate Toxins
IV. Pharmacology of Dinoflagellate Toxins
V. Public Health Aspects of Dinoflagellate Toxins
References
Chapter 2 Algal Nonisoprenoids
I. Acetylenes and a Related Aldehyde from Laurencia
II. Halogenated Compounds from the Bonnemaisoniaceae
III. Unusual Lipids from Toxic Blue-Green Algae
IV. Sulfur Compounds
V. Acetogenins and Metabolites of Fatty Acids from Brown Algae
VI. Nitrogenous Compounds
References
Chapter 3 Algal Sesquiterpenoids
I. Introduction
II. The Monocyclofarnesanes
III. The Bisabolanes
IV. The Chamigranes
V. The Rearranged Chamigranes
VI. Other Skeletons
VII. Appendix: Algal Sesquiterpenoids
References
Chapter 4 Terpenoids from Marine Sponges
I. Introduction
II. Sesquiterpenes
III. Diterpenoids
IV. The C21 Furanoterpenes
V. Sesterterpenes
VI. Compounds of Mixed Biogenesis—Terpenoid Hydroquinones and Quinones
VII. Carotenoids
References
Chapter 5 Uncommon Marine Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Sterols with a Conventional C19 Nucleus
III. 4-Methylsterols
IV. 19-Norsterols
V. A-Norsterols
VI. Sterol Peroxides
VII. Steroidal Ketones
VIII. Biogenesis
IX. Appendix
References
Index
About the Author
Poul Schever
