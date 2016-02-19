Marine Natural Products V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126240016, 9780323156172

Marine Natural Products V1

1st Edition

Chemical And Biological Perspectives

Authors: Poul Schever
eBook ISBN: 9780323156172
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1978
Page Count: 318
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Marine Natural Products: Chemical and Biological Perspectives, Volume I, reviews the state of knowledge in the chemistry and biology of marine natural products. It brings together critical reviews and new perspectives for the marine research community. The book's opening chapter discusses the isolation, distribution, chemistry, pharmacology, and public health aspects of dinoflagellate toxins. This is followed by separate chapters on algal nonisoprenoids, algal sesquiterpenoids, terpenoids from marine sponges, and uncommon marine steroids.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Dinoflagellate Toxins

I. Introduction

II. Isolation and Distribution of Dinoflagellate Toxins

III. Chemistry of Dinoflagellate Toxins

IV. Pharmacology of Dinoflagellate Toxins

V. Public Health Aspects of Dinoflagellate Toxins

References

Chapter 2 Algal Nonisoprenoids

I. Acetylenes and a Related Aldehyde from Laurencia

II. Halogenated Compounds from the Bonnemaisoniaceae

III. Unusual Lipids from Toxic Blue-Green Algae

IV. Sulfur Compounds

V. Acetogenins and Metabolites of Fatty Acids from Brown Algae

VI. Nitrogenous Compounds

References

Chapter 3 Algal Sesquiterpenoids

I. Introduction

II. The Monocyclofarnesanes

III. The Bisabolanes

IV. The Chamigranes

V. The Rearranged Chamigranes

VI. Other Skeletons

VII. Appendix: Algal Sesquiterpenoids

References

Chapter 4 Terpenoids from Marine Sponges

I. Introduction

II. Sesquiterpenes

III. Diterpenoids

IV. The C21 Furanoterpenes

V. Sesterterpenes

VI. Compounds of Mixed Biogenesis—Terpenoid Hydroquinones and Quinones

VII. Carotenoids

References

Chapter 5 Uncommon Marine Steroids

I. Introduction

II. Sterols with a Conventional C19 Nucleus

III. 4-Methylsterols

IV. 19-Norsterols

V. A-Norsterols

VI. Sterol Peroxides

VII. Steroidal Ketones

VIII. Biogenesis

IX. Appendix

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156172

About the Author

Poul Schever

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.