Marine Medicinal Foods, Volume 64
1st Edition
Implications and Applications, Macro and Microalgae
Table of Contents
Preface
Present and Future Prospects of Seaweeds in Developing Functional Foods
I. Functional Foods and Disease Prevention
II. Potential of Seaweeds as a Source to Develop Functional Foods
III. Biochemical Compositional Analysis of Seaweeds that Cater to the Potential of Seaweeds as a Source to Develop Functional Foods
IV. Present Situation and Potential of Seaweeds for Novel Functional Food Product Developments
Nutritional and Digestive Health Benefits of Seaweed
I. Seaweed as a Food
II. Intervention of Seaweed to Enhance Human Nutrition
III. Dietary Fiber in Seaweed Helps to Ameliorate Digestive Health
IV. Nutrition-Related other Health Benefits of Seaweed
Marine Edible Algae as Disease Preventers
I. Introduction
II. Marine Algae as Food Health Promoters
III. Algae as Functional Food: The Preventing Disease Potential
IV. Conclusion
Potential Role of Marine Algae on Female Health, Beauty, and Longevity
I. Introduction
II. Potential Role of Marine Algae on Female Health, Beauty, and Longevity
III. Conclusions
Sea Lettuces
I. Introduction
II. Culinary Uses of Sea Lettuces
III. Nutritional Value of Sea Lettuces
IV. Conclusions
Marine Algal Sources for Treating Bacterial Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Marine Algal Sources as Therapeutics
III. Types of Marine Algae used for Antibacterial Screening
IV. Bioactive Compounds of Marine Algae
V. Marine Algae Against Human Pathogenic Drug/Multidrug-Resistant Strains
VI. Marine Algae in Controlling Biofilm/Antifouling Bacteria
VII. Algal Sources for Treating Fish Bacterial Disease
VIII. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Physical, Chemical, and Biological Properties of Wonder Kelp—Laminaria
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties
III. Life cycle of Laminaria sp.
IV. Chemical Properties
V. Biological Properties (Medicinal Applications of Laminaria)
VI. Concluding Remarks
Medicinal Effects of Phlorotannins from Marine Brown Algae
I. Introduction
II. Phlorotannins
III. Medicinal Effects of Phlorotannins
IV. Conclusions
Biological Activities and Potential Health Benefits of Fucoxanthin Derived from Marine Brown Algae
I. Introduction
II. Profiles and Bioavailability of Fucoxanthin
III. Biological Activities of Fucoxanthin
IV. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Phlorotannins and Fucoidans from Marine Macroalgae as Matrix Metalloproteinase Inhibitory Substances and Their possible Application as Medicinal Foods
I. Introduction
II. Marine Algal Phlorotannins as Potential MMPIs
III. Marine Algal Fucoidans as Potential MMPIs
IV. Conclusions and Further Prospects
Protective Effect of Polysaccharide from Hizikia fusiformis Against Ethanol-Induced Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. The Effect of Hf-PS-1 Against Ethanol-Induced Gastric Damage in Rats
III. Effects of Hf-PS-1 Against Ethanol-Induced Injury to IEC-6 Cells
IV. Conclusion
Functional Properties of Brown Algal Sulfated Polysaccharides, Fucoidans
I. Introduction
II. Sulfated Polysaccharides, Fucoidans
III. Purification of Fucoidan From Brown Seaweeds
IV. Biological Activities of Fucoidans
V. Possible Industrial Applications of Fucoidans
VI. Concluding Remarks
Polysaccharides from Capsosiphon fulvescens Stimulate the Growth of Gastrointestinal Cells
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Cf-PS on Proliferation of IEC-6 Cells
III. Effects of Cf-PS on Wnt Signaling Components
IV. Cf-PS Induces Activation of ERK1/2 in IEC-6 Cells
V. Conclusion
Potential Beneficial Effects of Marine Algal Sterols on Human Health
I. Introduction
II. Potential Health Benefits of Sterols from Marine Algae
III. Conclusions
Laminaria japonica as a Food for the Prevention of Obesity and Diabetes
I. Introduction
II. Antiobesity Effects
III. Antidiabetic Effects
IV. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Anticancer Compounds from Marine Macroalgae and Their Application as Medicinal Foods
I. Introduction
II. Potential Anticancer Agents from Marine Macroalgae
III. Phlorotannins
IV. Carotenoids
V. Conclusions and Further Prospects
Marine Algae
I. Background
II. Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer
III. Gastric Cancer
IV. Colorectal Cancer
V. Conclusions
Anticoagulant Effect of Marine Algae
I. Introduction
II. Anticoagulant Agents in Marine Algae
III. Anticoagulant Activity of Marine Algae
IV. Conclusions
Potential Application of Marine Algae as Antiviral Agents in Medicinal Foods
I. Introduction
II. Potential Antiherpes Virus Agents from Marine Algae
III. Conclusion
Anti-HIV Activity of Extracts and Compounds from Marine Algae
I. Background
II. Compounds from Marine Algae with Anti-HIV Activity
III. Conclusion
Antiallergic Benefit of Marine Algae in Medicinal Foods
I. Introduction
II. Marine algae as Therapeutic Inhibitors Against Allergic Disorders
III. Conclusion
Marine Macro- and Microalgae as Potential Agents for the Prevention of Asthma
I. Introduction
II. Factors Affecting Asthma
III. Characteristics of Asthma
IV. Brief Mechanism About Asthma
V. Existing Remedies and Disadvantages/Failures
VI. Macroalgae as Potential Antiasthmatic Agents
VII. Microalgae as Potential Antiasthmatic Agents
VIII. Conclusions
Impact of Marine Micro- and Macroalgal Consumption on Photoprotection
I. Introduction
II. UV-Induced Photodamage and Photoprotection
III. Photoprotective Role of Various Algal Foods
IV. Conclusions
Seaweed Proteins and Amino Acids as Nutraceuticals
I. Criteria and Significance of Dietary Protein in Human
II. Protein and Amino Acids in Seaweeds
Medicinal Effects of Peptides from Marine Microalgae
I. Introduction
II. Potential Functional Peptides from Microalgae
III. Conclusions
Seaweed as a Source of Novel Nutraceuticals
I. Introduction
II. Seaweeds as a Source of Bioactive Sulfated Polysaccharides
III. Edible Seaweeds as Potential Sources of Bioactive Peptides
IV. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Seaweed Lipids as Nutraceuticals
I. Introduction
II. Health Importance of PUFA
III. Lipids and PUFAs in Seaweed
IV. The Lipid Composition of Marine Microalgae
V. Conclusion
Seaweed Vitamins as Nutraceuticals
I. Introduction
II. Importance of Vitamins for Humans
III. Vitamin Composition in Seaweed
IV. Conclusions
Seaweed Minerals as Nutraceuticals
I. Introduction
II. Functions of Iodine, Iron, Zinc, and Manganese in the Human Body
III. Requirements of Minerals by Humans
IV. Content of Minerals in Seaweed
V. Bioavailability of Seaweed Minerals by Humans
VI. Conclusion
Medicinal Benefits of Sulfated Polysaccharides from Sea Vegetables
I. Introduction
II. Types of SPs Derived from Sea vegetables
III. Medicinal Benefits and Biological Activities of SPs from Sea Vegetables
IV. Concluding Remarks
The Perspectives of the Application of Biofilm in the Prevention of Chronic Infections
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Action on Biofilms in Chronic Infection
III. Chronic Infection in Human and Beneficial by Biofilms
IV. Conclusion
Osteoporosis Treatment
I. Introduction
II. Treatment for Osteoporosis
III. Marine Algae
IV. Marine Compound for Osteoporosis
V. Conclusion
Acknowledgment
Marine Algae Possess Therapeutic Potential for Ca-Mineralization via Osteoblastic Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Therapeutic Potential of Marine Algae
III. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Extracts of Marine Algae Show Inhibitory Activity Against Osteoclast Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Assaying Osteoblasts and Osteoclasts In Vitro
III. Microalgae
IV. Macroalgae
V. Conclusion
Description
This volume on medicinal foods from the sea narrates the bioactive principles of various marine floral (vertebrate and Invertebrate), faunal (Macro and Micro algal) and microbial sources. Contributions from eminent scientists worldwide explain about the latest advance implications in the development and application of marine originated functional foods, as potential pharmaceuticals and medicines for the benefit of humankind by meeting the present nutraceutical demands.
Key Features
- The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
- Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
Readership
Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 9th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123877000
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123876690
About the Serial Editors
Steve Taylor Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA