Marine Enzymes Biotechnology: Production and Industrial Applications, Part II - Marine Organisms Producing Enzymes, Volume 79
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Marine Microorganism: An Underexplored Source of l-Asparaginase
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Short Historical View
- 3 Occurrence and Distribution
- 4 Structure and Properties of l-Asparaginase
- 5 Production of l-Asparaginase
- 6 Application of l-Asparaginase
- 7 Marine Environment as a Source of l-Asparaginase
- 8 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Two: Marine Microbes as a Potential Source of Cellulolytic Enzymes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Classification of Cellulases
- 3 Marine Microbes as a Source of Cellulases
- 4 Marine Bacterial Cellulases
- 5 Marine Fungal Cellulases
- 6 Marine Yeast Cellulases
- 7 Conclusions and Future Prospectives
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Three: Extremozymes from Marine Actinobacteria
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Extremozymes
- 3 Extremozymes from Marine Actinobacteria
- 4 Application of Microbial Enzymes for Research
- 5 Structural Elucidation of Extremozymes
- 6 Large-Scale Production of Extremozymes
- 7 Industrial Applications of Extremozymes
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Enzymes From Rare Actinobacterial Strains
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Rare Actinomycetes and Selective Isolation
- 3 Various Types of Actinobacterial Enzymes
- 4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Bioprospects of Microbial Enzymes from Mangrove-Associated Fungi and Bacteria
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fungal Enzymes
- 3 Bacterial Enzymes
- 4 Other Polysaccharide Enzymes
- 5 Conclusions and Future Prospects
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Six: Mechanism and Aquaculture Application of Teleost Enzymes Adapted at Low Temperature
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Lactate Dehydrogenase
- 3 Creatine Kinase
- 4 Fatty Acids Desaturase
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Seven: Usefulness of Alginate Lyases Derived from Marine Organisms for the Preparation of Alginate Oligomers with Various Bioactivities
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Alginate Lyase
- 3 Bioactivities of Enzymatically Digested Alginate Oligomers
Chapter Eight: Marine Microbial Amylases: Properties and Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Types of Amylase
- 3 Production Methods
- 4 Production of Amylases
- 5 Purification of Amylases
- 6 Characterization of Amylases
- 7 Molecular Biology of Amylases
- 8 Determination of Enzyme Activity
- 9 Industrial Applications Amylases
- 10 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
Chapter Nine: Enzyme Immobilization: An Overview on Methods, Support Material, and Applications of Immobilized Enzymes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials Used for Fabrication of Immobilization Supports
- 3 Applications of Immobilized Enzymes
- 4 Conclusions
Description
Marine Enzymes Biotechnology: Production and Industrial Applications, Part II - Marine Organisms Producing Enzymes provides a huge treasure trove of information on marine organisms. Nowadays, marine organisms are good candidates for enzymes production and have been recognized as a rich source of biological molecules that are of potential interest to various industries.
Marine enzymes such as amylases, carboxymethylcellulases, proteases, chitinases, keratinases, xylanases, agarases, lipases, peroxidase and tyrosinases are widely used in the industry for the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, foods, beverages, and confectioneries, as well as in textile and leather processing, and in waste water treatment.
The majority of the enzymes used in the industry are of microbial origin because microbial enzymes are relatively more stable than the corresponding enzymes derived from plants and animals.
Key Features
- Focuses on the isolation, characterization, and industrial application of marine enzymes
- Provides current trends and development of industrial important marine enzymes, including amylases, carboxymethylcellulases, proteases, chitinases, keratinases, xylanases, agarases, lipases, peroxidase, and tyrosinases
- Presents insights into current trends and approaches for marine enzymes
Readership
Novice and experts in the field of marine biotechnology, microbiology, marine biology and biochemistry and comprehensive material for students, scholars, scientists and industrialists in the field in marine microbial biotechnology
