Marine Enzymes and Specialized Metabolism - Part A, Volume 604

Section I: Marine Cyanobacteria, Enzymes and Pathways
1. Collection, Culturing, and Genome Analyses of Tropical Marine Filamentous Benthic Cyanobacteria
Nathan A. Moss, Tiago Leao, Evgenia Glukhov, Lena Gerwick and William H. Gerwick
2. PKS–NRPS Enzymology and Structural Biology: Considerations in Protein Production
Meredith A. Skiba, Finn P. Maloney, Qingyun Dan, Amy E. Fraley, Courtney C. Aldrich, Janet L. Smith and W. Clay Brown
3. Terminal Alkyne Biosynthesis in Marine Microbes
Xuejun Zhu and Wenjun Zhang
4. The Biochemistry and Structural Biology of Cyanobactin Biosynthetic Enzymes
Wenjia Gu, Shi-Hui Dong, Snigdha Sarkar, Satish K. Nair and Eric W. Schmidt
5. The Enzymology of Prochlorosin Biosynthesis
Silvia C. Bobeica and Wilfred A. van der Donk
Section II: Biosynthesis by Bacterial Symbionts of Marine Invertebrate Animals
6. Chemoenzymatic Dissection of Polyketide β-Branching in the Bryostatin Pathway
Samuel T. Slocum, Andrew N. Lowell, Ashootosh N. Tripathi, Vikram V. Shende, Janet L. Smith and David H. Sherman
7. Radical S-Adenosylmethionine Peptide Epimerases: Detection of Activity and Characterization of d-Amino Acid Products
Brandon I. Morinaka, Anna L. Vagstad and Jörn Piel
8. Cobalamin-Dependent C-Methyltransferases From Marine Microbes: Accessibility via Rhizobia Expression
Michael F. Freeman
9. Biosynthetic Insights of Calyculin- and Misakinolide-Type Compounds in "Candidatus Entotheonella sp."
Agustinus R. Uria, Jörn Piel and Toshiyuki Wakimoto
Section III: Natural Product Biosynthetic Enzymology of Marine Bacteria and Fungi
10. Chemoenzymatic Synthesis of Starting Materials and Characterization of Halogenases Requiring Acyl Carrier Protein-Tethered Substrates
Hem R. Thapa, Andrew J. Lail, Neha Garg and Vinayak Agarwal
11. Preparation, Assay, and Application of Chlorinase SalL for the Chemoenzymatic Synthesis of S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine and Analogs
Tony D. Davis, Sylvia Kunakom, Michael D. Burkart and Alessandra S. Eustaquio
12. In Vitro Analysis of Cyanobacterial Nonheme Iron-Dependent Aliphatic Halogenases WelO5 and AmbO5
Xinyu Liu
13. Characterization and Biochemical Assays of Streptomyces Vanadium-Dependent Chloroperoxidases
Shaun M.K. McKinnie, Zachary D. Miles and Bradley S. Moore
14. Unusual "Head-to-Torso" Coupling of Terpene Precursors as a New Strategy for the Structural Diversification of Natural Products
Robin Teufel
15. Identification of Enzymes Involved in Sesterterpene Biosynthesis in Marine Fungi
Jingjing Yan, Jingjing Guo, Wei Yuan, Wanying Mai and Kui Hong
16. Assaying Oxidative Coupling Activity of CYP450 Enzymes
Vinayak Agarwal
17. Preparation and Characterization of the Favorskiiase Flavoprotein EncM and Its Distinctive Flavin-N5-Oxide Cofactor
Robin Teufel
Description
Marine enzymes and specialized metabolism - Part A, Volume 604 highlights experimental methods on diverse marine enzymes involved in the construction of bioactive natural product molecules. These detailed protocols are written by experts who actively study and apply marine enzymes in biosynthesis and biotechnology. Comprehensive chapters in this latest release cover Chemoenzymatic synthesis of starting materials and characterization of halogenases requiring acyl carrier protein tethered substrates, Assaying biradical aryl coupling activity of CYP450 enzymes, the Characterization and application of marine microbial omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid synthesis, Catalase-related allene oxide synthase: on a biosynthetic route to fatty acid cyclopentenones, Haloalkane dehalogenases from marine microorganisms, and more.
Key Features
- Presents comprehensive information on a subject not widely covered in other method book
- Contains the authority and expertise of recognized and celebrated contributors
Readership
Biochemists, chemists, microbiologists, marine scientists, protein chemists, biotechnology, chemical biologists, blue biotech, natural product chemists, drug discovery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 18th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139608
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128139592
About the Serial Volume Editors
Bradley Moore Serial Volume Editor
Bradley S. Moore is a Professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California San Diego.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California San Diego, CA, USA