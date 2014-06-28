Marine Electrical Equipment and Practice
2nd Edition
Description
Caters for marine engineer candidates for Department of Transport Certification as Marine Engineer Class One and Class Two. It covers the various items of ships' electrical equipment and explains operating principles.
David McGeorge is a former lecturer in Marine Engineering at the College of Maritime Studies, Warsash, Southampton. He is the author of General Engineering Knowledge.
Readership
Marine engineers
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE; Preface; Batteries and emergency systems; Electronic equipment; A.C. alternators; A.C. switchboards and distribution systems; A.C. motors; D.C. generators; D.C. switchboards and distribution systems; D.C. motors; Safe electrical equipment for hazardous areas; Shaft-driven generators; Electric propulsion; Miscellaneous items; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080938127
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750616478
About the Author
H D MCGEORGE
Affiliations and Expertise
CEng FIMarE MRINA