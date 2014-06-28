Marine Electrical Equipment and Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750616478, 9780080938127

Marine Electrical Equipment and Practice

2nd Edition

Authors: H D MCGEORGE
eBook ISBN: 9780080938127
Paperback ISBN: 9780750616478
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th June 2014
Page Count: 168
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21.99
18.69
4900.00
4165.00
42.73
36.32
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
4900.00
4165.00
31.95
27.16
35.95
30.56
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Caters for marine engineer candidates for Department of Transport Certification as Marine Engineer Class One and Class Two. It covers the various items of ships' electrical equipment and explains operating principles.

David McGeorge is a former lecturer in Marine Engineering at the College of Maritime Studies, Warsash, Southampton. He is the author of General Engineering Knowledge.

Readership

Marine engineers

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE; Preface; Batteries and emergency systems; Electronic equipment; A.C. alternators; A.C. switchboards and distribution systems; A.C. motors; D.C. generators; D.C. switchboards and distribution systems; D.C. motors; Safe electrical equipment for hazardous areas; Shaft-driven generators; Electric propulsion; Miscellaneous items; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080938127
Paperback ISBN:
9780750616478

About the Author

H D MCGEORGE

Affiliations and Expertise

CEng FIMarE MRINA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.