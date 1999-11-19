Marine Bioprocess Engineering, Volume 35

Editorial. Opening keynote. The bioprocess- technological potential of the sea (S.A. Pomponi). Products. The discovery and development of marine compounds with pharmaceutical potential (M.H.G. Munro, J.W. Blunt, E.J. Dumdei, S.J.H. Hickford, R.E. Lill, S. Li, C.N. Battershill and A.R. Duckworth). Microbial antagonism: a neglected avenue of natural products research (J.G. Burgess, E.M. Jordan, M. Bregu, A. Mearns-Spragg, K.G. Boyd). Screening of marine microalgae for bioremediation of cadmium-polluted seawater (T. Matsunaga, H. Takeyama, T. Nakao, A. Yamazawa). Diatom silicon biomineralization as an inspirational source of new approaches to silica production (E.G. Vrieling, T.M.P. Beelen, R.A. van Santen, W.W.C. Gieskes). Biosynthesis and properties of an extracellular metalloprotease from the Antarcic marine bacterium Sphingomonas paucimobilis (M. Turkiewicz, E. Gromek, H. Kalinowska, M. Zielińska). Cyanobacteria - a potential source of new biologically active substances (S. Kreitlow, S. Mundt, U. Lindequist). Biodiversity and potentials of marine-derived microorganisms (F. Sponga, L. Cavaletti, A. Lazzarini, A. Borghi, I. Ciciliato, D. losi, and F. Marinelli). Production and particle characterization of the frustules of Cyclotella cryptica in comparison with siliceous earth (Z. Csögör, D. Melgar, K. Schmidt, C. Posten). Biotechnological potential of North Sea salt marsh plants - a review of traditional knowledge (G. Liebezeit, T.D. Künnemann, G. Gad). The pharmaceutical exploration of cold water ascidians from the Netherlands: a possible source of new cytotoxic natural products (A. Koulman, L.M.C. Prujijn, T.S.A. Sandstra, H.J. Woerdenbag, N. Pras). Energy. Biotechnological hydrogen production: research for efficient light energy conversion (J. Miyake, M. Miyake, Y. Asada). Substrate consumption rates for hydrogen production by Rhodobacter sphaeroides in a column photobioreactor (I. Eroglu, K. Aslan, U. Gündüz, M. Yücel, L. Türker). The biocatalytic effect of Halobacterium halobium on photoelectrochemical hydrogen production (V. Sediroglu, I. Eroglu, M. Yücel, L.Türker, U. Gündüz). Identification of by-products in hydrogen producing bacteria: Rhodobacter sphaeroides O.U. 001 grown in the waste water of a sugar refinery (D.Ö. Yiğit, U. Güdüz, L.Türker, M.Yücel, I. Eroğlu). Cultivation of marine organisms. Cell cultures from marine invertebrates: obstacles, new approaches and recent improvements (B. Rinkevich). Growth of the sponge Pseudosuberites (aff.) andrewsi in a closed system (R. Osinga, P.B. de Beukelaer, E.M. Meijer, J. Tramper, R.H. Wijffels). Acquaculture of sponges on scallops for natural products research and antifouling (E. Armstrong, J.D. McKenzie, G.T. Goldsworthy). Photoheterotrophy in the production of phytoplankton organisms (B.J.B. Wood, P.H.K. Grimson, J.B. German, M. Turner). Optimisation of docosahexaenoic acid production in batch cultivations by Crypthecodinium cohnii (M.E. de Swaaf, T.C. de Rijk, G. Eggink, L. Sijtsma). Long-chain n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid production by members of the marine protistan group the thraustochytrids: screening of isolates and optimisation of docosahexaenoic acid production (R.D. Bowles, A.E. Hunt, G.B. Bremer, M.G. Duchars, R.A. Eaton). Cultivation of the marine basidiomycete Nia vibrissa (Moore & Meyers) (H. Helmholz, P. Etoundi, U. Lindequist). Controlled cultivation of Alexandrium minutum and [33P] othophosphate cell labeling towards surface adhesion tests (S. La Barre, S. Singer, E. Erard-Le Denn, M. Jozefowicz). Production of &Agr;-tocopherol by sequential heterotrophic-photoautotrophic cultivation of Euglena gracilis (J.C. Ogbonna, S. Tomiyama, H. Tanaka). Effect of Ca2+ channel blockers on glycerol levels in Dunaliella tertiolecta under hypoosmotic stress (K. Tsukuhara, S. Sawayama, T. Yagishita, T. Ogi). Sporulation and sterilization method for axenic culture of Gelidium canariensis (P. Garcia-Jimenez, F.D. Marian, M. Rodrigo, R.R. Robaina). Design and scale-up of in vitro cultures. Photobioreactors: light regime, mass transfer, and scaleup (E. Molina Grima, F.G.A. Fernández, F. Garcia Camacho, Y. Chisti). Comparative evaluation of compact photobioreactors for large-scale monoculture of microalgae (A. Sánchez Mirón, A. Contreras Gómez, F. Garcia Camacho, E. Molina Grima, Y. Chisti). Outdoor continuous culture of Porphyridium cruentum in a tubular photobioreactor: quantitative analysis of the daily cyclic variation of culture parameters (M.M. Rebollosso Fuentes, J.L. Garcia Sánchez, J.M. Fernández Sevilla, F.G. Acién Fernández, J.A. Sánchez Pérez, and E. Molina Grima). An integrated solar and artificial light system for internal illumination of photobioreactors (J.C. Ogbonna, T. Soejima, H. Tanaka). Production of eicosapentaenoic acid by Nannochloropsis sp. cultures in outdoor tubular photobioreactors (G. Chini Zitelli, F. Lavista, A. Bastianini, L.Rodolfi, M. Vincenzini and M.R. Tredici). Commercial production of microalgae: ponds, tanks, tubes and fermenters (M.A. Borowitzka). Specific growth rate of Chlamydomonas reinhardtii and Chlorella sorokiniana under medium duration light/dark cycles: 13-87 s (M. Janssen, T.C. Kuijpers, B. Veldhoen, M.B. Ternbach, J. Tramper, L.R. Mur and R.H. Wijfels). Modelling of a continuous pilot photobioreactor for microalgae production (D. Baquerise, S. Nouals, A. Isambert, P.F. dos Santos, G. Durand). Opportunities for marine bioprocess intensification using novel bioreactor design: frequency of barotolerance in microorganisms obtained from surface waters (P.C. Wright, C. Stevenson, E. McEvoy, J.G. Burgess). Effect of light-path length in outdoor flat plate reactors on output rate of cell mass and of EPA in Nannochloropsis sp (N. Zou, A. Richmond). Methanol as alternative carbon source for quicker efficient production of the microalgae Chlorella minutissima: Role of the concentration and frequence of administration ( K. Kotzabasis, A. Hatziathanasiou, M.V. Bengoa-Ruigomez, M.Kentouri, P. Divanach). Product recovery. Fishing products from the sea - rational downstream processing of marine bioproducts (L.A.M. van der Wielen, L.K. Cabatingan). The preparation and applications of functional fibres from crab shell chitin (S. Hirano, T. Nakahira, M. Nakagawa, S.K. Kim). Lipase-catalyzed esterification of glycerol and polyunsaturated fatty acids from fish and microalgae oils (A. Robles Medina, L. Esteban Cerdán, A. Giménez Giménez, B. Camacho Páez, M.J. Ibáñez Gonzáz and E. Molina Grima). Concentration and desalting by membrane processess of a natural pigment produced by the marine diatom Haslea ostrearia Simonson (L. Vandanjon, P. Jaouen, N. Rossignol, F. Quéméneur, J.-M. Robert). Closing keynote. Marine bioprocess engineering: the missing link to commercialization (O.R. Zaborsky). Author Index. Subject Index.