Margaret Sanger: An Autobiography, as what the title suggests, is the story of the life of Margaret Sanger, a birth control activist, women's rights advocate, sex educator, and nurse. As a comprehensive autobiography, the book includes her early and later life; experiences that shaped her convictions and ideologies; her advocacies and its contributions to society and women's rights; the organizations she formed; the difficulties and oppositions she encountered; and her travels to different countries. The text will appeal to historians and women's rights activists, especially those who are interested with Margaret Sanger, her life, and life's work. Due to its simplicity and genuineness, reading enthusiasts will also find the book not only interesting, but also inspirational and motivating.
Table of Contents
I. From Which I Spring
II. Blind Germs Of Days to Be
III. Books are the Compasses
IV. Darkness There and Nothing More
V. Corals to Cut Life Upon
VI. Fanatics of Their Pure Ideals
VII. The Turbid EBB and Flow of Misery
VIII. I Have Promises to Keep
IX. The Woman Rebel
X. We Speak the Same Good Tongue
XI. Havelock Ellis
XII. Stork over Holland
XIII. The Peasants are Kings
XIV. O, to Be in England
XV. High Hangs the Gauntlet
XVI. Hear Me for My Cause
XVII. Faith I Have Been a Truant in the Law
XVIII. Lean Hunger and Green Thirst
XIX. This Prison Where I Live
XX. A Stout Heart to a Steep Hill
XXI. Thus to Revisit
XXII. Do Ye Hear the Children Weeping?
XXIII. In Time We Can Only Begin
XXIV. Laws Were like Cobwebs
XXV. Alien Stars Arise
XXVI. The East is Blossoming
XXVII. Ancients of the Earth
XXVIII. The World is Much the Same Everywhere
XXIX. While the Doctors Consult
XXX. Now is the Time for Converse
XXXI. Great Heights are Hazardous
XXXII. Change is Hopefully Begun
XXXIII. Old Father Antic, the Law
XXXIV. Senators, Be Not Affrighted
XXXV. A past Which is Gone Forever
XXXVI. Faith is a Fine Invention
XXXVII. Who Can Take a Dream for Truth?
XXXVIII. Depth But Not Tumult
XXXIX. Slow Grows the Splendid Pattern
Index
